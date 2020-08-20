After a dividend hike, nearly returning to this valuation, and arguably some more clarity for the political side of things, I view Altria as a "BUY".

While COVID-19 impacted things, Altria has recovered to near pre-pandemic levels at this point and has shown investors they intend to continue performing well.

I last wrote on Altria a few months back, then declaring the company to have an impressive upside that warranted investment consideration.

I wrote in my earlier article that:

It's time to return to Altria (NYSE:MO) - the reason for it being that the surge in share price since my last article has taken a turn down, to where Altria now trades at a 10.6 P/E, despite its convincing and positive qualities. (Source: "Altria Maintains momentum with 25% upside")

This is similar to the situation we have today. We're not in the same situation regarding yield - despite a return to fairly normal valuations for some and excessive valuations for many, it's not a complicated prospect to find good yield in this market. What is complicated is finding good yield that also comes with the sort of safety that Altria offers.

It's still very much necessary for conservative investors to take advantage of good opportunities presented to us by the market. I strongly argue that Altria after recovery still is such an opportunity. If you don't yet hold a stake in your portfolio of this tobacco giant, I argue that you should.

In this article, I will show you why.

Altria - How has the company been doing?

Aside from coming in above expectations in terms of EPS, 2Q20 came in positive with regard to most respects. We have COVID-19, a disease which some medical experts argue is particularly lethal towards smokers and the like. You'd think that people would cut down or switch to oral tobacco as opposed to inhaled/smoked products.

(Source: Altria 2Q20 Presentation)

Results say "No".

On a quarterly basis, adj. diluted EPS was up nearly 1% YoY. Altria sees EPS and growth drivers in part in the enhanced governmental assistance through stimulus checks, but they also see people having more money to spend on tobacco due to a reduction in other sales categories - such as gas, transportation, and entertainment. Simply put, people may be choosing tobacco as a higher priority in terms of discretionary spending.

(Source: Aspen Times)

Basket size for purchases has also increased. There are fewer trips to the stores due to COVID-19, which means consumers are loading up with larger purchases each time. I hardly need to explain that this trend is favorable towards Altria. That's not even mentioning the fact that more staying at home allows for more smoke/tobacco breaks.

To those who forecast a reduction in tobacco consumption during or because of COVID-19, this did not materialize. In fact, the opposite did.

Segment-by-segment results were equally positive, with quarterly trends for smokeables up 3.3% 2Q20 YoY. Altria has, in fact, adjusted the expected decline rate for Altria smokable cigarettes to only 3% for 1H20, which can be compared to 7% for 1H19. The entire industry decline rate has fallen to 1% for 1H20, according to these estimates. Again, the opposite of what some may expect something like COVID-19 to bring about. Even margins expanded, growing by 2.5%.

Not everything is positive, of course. Marlboro has lost market share during 2020 (30 bps), though it now remains steady.

(Source: Nettotobak)

The long-term perspective for Altria remains intact, and the company means to continue its 10-year vision, which includes the continued development of non-combustible products and actively convert adult smokers to these - though in a way that maximizes profitability for combustibles during the transitionary period.

Altria also maintains one of the most impressive non-combustible portfolios on the market, with oral tobacco as one of their primary portfolio products.

(Source: Altria 2Q20 Presentation)

These aren't just growing slowly, their quarterly growth is massive - 8.1% in 2Q20 YoY alone, and the growth pathway for this segment has been impressive, to say the least (over the past 6 quarters).

(Source: Altria 2Q20 Presentation), Oral Tobacco Industry Volume Growth)

In the US, Altria dominates the Oral Tobacco retail share by nearly 50% of the entire market, with Copenhagen having over 32% of that Altria Market share. Competitors like BAT and Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAF) continue to lag behind, though Swedish Match doesn't exactly have a strong focus here yet - MO can certainly expect competition here going forward.

I mention that Altria is seeking to "convert" customers. This work is going seemingly well, given that brands like Zyn, on!, and oral nicotine pouches are seeing success with adult cigarette smokers and female customers, who seem especially attracted to the spitless, white, and small/easy format. The on!-brand has also moved into scientific review by the FDA.

In other good news, the company's IQOS-platform has received a reduced exposure in the claims by the FDA, and Altria has introduced things like video chats, virtual tutorials, and is planning expansion into metro markets plus surrounding geographies. Things are, as they stand, moving forward.

However, it's equally important to notice that vaping isn't garnering the sort of traction MO would like from all demographics. The company noted an increase in 50+ consumer age category where consumers moved back into cigarettes from e-vapor. It's unclear, of course, at this point how much of this shifting is due to reduced income due to furloughs and unemployment, as traditional combustible tobacco is cheaper than vaping.

Unlike companies still struggling with post-COVID-19 fallout, Altria has reintroduced full-year 2020 EPS guidance. This is a result of extremely strong performance, better impact understanding with regards to COVID-19 and tobacco, as well as earnings contributions from ABI.

(Source: Netsnus)

Altria is now expecting a diluted EPS growth rate of 4% from a 2019 comparison, indicating a full-year diluted EPS of $4.21-$4.38. Once again, more good news. The EPS payout ratio for 2020 could, according to FactSet forecasts, therefore, land south of 80%, which is around where we want it (lower would be too optimistic). The width of the guidance range is due to including the worst-case scenario in terms of further stimulus (i.e none) versus continued stimulus for unemployment/the population (Source: 2Q20 Altria Earnings Call)

All in all, I think it was a truly excellent quarter by Altria. While margins may trend lower going forward as the company had expenses, it couldn't realize due to COVID-19, there were also one-off/temporary negative items that impacted results and the company. Viewing things long term is, I believe, crucial, and Altria has just shown us that it intends to move forward in strength and confidence as far as I see things here.

Let's look at valuation.

Altria - What is the valuation?

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Altria's valuation continues, despite small recovery, to trend at multi-year lows with little excuse for doing so beyond overall sentiment and the continued expectation of failure simply due to the fact of selling tobacco. I've spoken to previously how I believe investors are overlooking crucial facts here, but here, we'll focus on numbers.

A dividend "King" trading below 10x weighted average earnings, while easily handling dividends and business, is a rarity in itself. That the company then is not in things like real estate, but consumer defensive stocks, is another benefit.

Even disregarding the company's premium valuation and disregarding the fact that Altria "should" be trading at a fair value of around 15X weighted earnings, returns could still reach 15% annualized based on the company trading at ~10 earnings until 2022.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Add to this that Altria meets FactSet estimates 100% of the time either with a beat or at an estimated level with a 10% margin of error, and it's hard to see the fundamental bearish thesis on Altria at these valuations. Yes, we're in a transitionary period in terms of tobacco where Altria is trying to shift consumer tastes, and this constitutes a risk. However, the industry and investors seem to be disregarding the success ratio that Altria is proving to have, based on quarterly reports and numbers. This success is disconnected from the company's current valuation, and this is "strange", to say the least.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Even forecasting only a 3% annual growth rate beyond 2022, well below company trends and estimates, results in a 9-11% annualized returns around current valuation multiples. That sort of growth and returns aren't common and should be enough to pique your interest.

All in all, my stance remains that Altria should at least trade at a fair value of P/E 15X based on prospective 2020 earnings, which gives the company an undervaluation of nearly 30% at today's levels.

Altria - Bulls & Bears

(Source. AgriOrbit)

The bulls for Altria, such as me, point to the company's stellar history of cash flows, dividends, profits, and a success of navigating complex business environments for many decades. The notion that people would somehow, as a whole, stop using tobacco is ludicrous, and given this, Altria should be considered as one of the company's in the forefront of this drug (nicotine).

With one of the few bearish arguments being Altria's somewhat questionable investments into assets that have yet to pay off, Bulls have an easy time pointing to the overall positive trends of this company. Recently, we can also point to positive near-term and historical results during one of the worst situations in over a century.

Being negative on the trends of smoking is one thing. I hope that as an Altria bull, I've been very clear on the fact that I don't smoke or use tobacco/nicotine in any shape or form - my poison of choice is caffeine. However, while smoking trends decline, it is at this point fairly clear (in the eyes of the bulls) that even if this accelerates, smokers will not quit smoking. They will transition to one of the many smokeless and/or non-combustible alternatives.

Tobacco, like alcohol and caffeine, is one of the legal drugs of choice available in most parts of the world, and betting against it is risking "shooting your eye out" - especially in doing something as going short.

As a bull, I point to Altria's stellar handling of COVID-19, the company's sales trends, the company's expectations, the dividend increase, the company's market position, 50+ years of dividend safety, and a history of excelling.

It's not a hard thing being an Altria bull.

Source

Altria bears give us a different story. The focus here is Altria's poor record of investments, in Cronos (OTC:CRON) and IQOS. They point to the smoking trends, which are declining, cannibalization risk, and point to an expectation of a 4-6% 2020 decline. Current trends do not support this decline rate any longer, despite COVID-19.

Bears had a field day with COVID-19 and tobacco companies, expecting that the result of this pandemic would change the way people view their own respiratory health - and they point to that such changes in consumer preference based on such awareness have historical precedence. They point to the fact that the federal government may in fact, in the interest of public safety and health, adopt a far more aggressive stance towards tobacco and nicotine of all sorts.

One argument against Altria that bears often point to is that Altria is essentially a domestic company - unlike competitor Philip Morris (PM) which operates internationally. While bulls would call this expertise, bears point to exposure risk for Altria here.

The bear focus here is on a slew of long-term factors that they expect to decline, and Altria being unable to meet these challenges with proper countermeasures of their own - such as better alternatives.

Thesis

I obviously land in the bull camp. Altria is not only capable but has proven short-term that they seem to suffer very few ill effects from COVID-19. While there is a risk that once stimulus goes away, we'll see a sales drop as people need to focus on different purchase categories, the fact is that tobacco products occupy a very high spot on the priority list for tobacco consumers. Overall, the positive fundamental thesis on Altria with the 30% potential upside nearly writes itself.

As a non-smoker, my articles on the company - or any tobacco company - are always laced with an equal number of cautionary material. Note that when using images, I focus on images with cautionary material and the like. I myself do not like smoking, smoke or tobacco - but I support the free choice that those who do like it make. Because I believe in this freedom of choice for all legal drugs - tobacco as well as alcohol - I believe in the approach of pointing out risks, but leaving the consumer to make their own choice.

The notion of the FDA starting to regulate things more than they are seems to be a bit too "welfare/social-democratic" to me and spells policy similar to that we'd find in Sweden. While I hope that the US does not go down this road, I don't see any fundamental, long-term problem for Altria here. Tobacco companies have always found ways to adapt to governmental policies, and long-term investors in tobacco companies have always, in the end, come out on top.

At this valuation, I feel confident that both I and other prospective investors will as well. Altria remains my largest tobacco stake at nearly 2.4% of my portfolio, and at an extremely appealing 7%+ yield on my cost basis and with these outlooks, I have no plans of changing that.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Altria is 30% undervalued and despite post-COVID-19 growth, remains a "BUY".

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM, MO, SWMAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.