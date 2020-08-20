Over the past weeks, the price of lumber rose to a new all-time high. The wood futures market eclipsed the May 2018 high at $659 and rose to its latest peak at $782.10 on August 19. This week, the price of copper rose above the $3 per pound level on the nearby September COMEX futures contract. Lumber and copper are bellwether industrial commodities. The ascent of the red metal and wood prices is a sign of inflationary pressures. The low level of interest rates around the world, Central Bank quantitative easing programs, and government stimulus measures to address the impact of COVID-19 are increasing deficits. Following the 2008 global financial crisis, the US Treasury borrowed a record $530 billion from July through September 2008. In May 2020, the US Treasury borrowed $3 trillion. Another round of stimulus over the coming weeks will cause even more borrowing.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index declined substantially since March when it traded to a high of 103.96, the highest level since 2002. Since then, the index fell to a low of 92.110 on August 18, the lowest level since the first half of 2018. The US dollar is the world’s reserve currency and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities. The fall of the dollar is a bullish factor for most raw material prices.

Crude oil is the energy commodity that powers the world. The demand for alternative energy products has grown over the past years, but crude oil remains a ubiquitous energy source. Energy shares have lagged the stock market over the past years, which was a harbinger for the price carnage in the oil market in April when nearby crude oil futures on NYMEX fell into negative territory for the first time in history. Crude oil has made a comeback over the past months. While it took an elevator shaft to the downside from late February through the end of April, the price of the energy commodity has been on a staircase to the upside that has taken nearby NYMEX futures above the $40 per barrel level. However, shares of oil and gas exploration and production companies have remained under pressure.

With the stock market at all-time highs, copper, and lumber prices rallying, it may not be long before the price of crude oil continues to appreciate. Higher crude oil prices will translate into profits for the energy companies that survive. The share prices in the energy patch remain at bargain-basement levels. For those looking to turbocharge an investment in those companies on a short-term basis, the Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is a leveraged product that holds a portfolio of companies in the sector. GUSH and its bearish counterpart, Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bear 2X Shares (DRIP), are not appropriate for long-term investments in the energy sector, but they are short-term trading tools for nimble traders and investors with their fingers on the pulse of the energy sector.

Crude oil is crawling higher

While the nearby NYMEX crude oil futures contract fell to a low of negative $40.32 per barrel in late April, the September futures contract found a bottom at $21.99. The wide contango or premium for future delivery was a function of the lack of storage that drove crude oil to its lowest price in history. Since then, the price has made a comeback.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights that it took from April 22 until June 5 for the price of September crude oil futures to move from $21.99 to the $40 per barrel level. Since then, the price has only managed to reach a high of $43.52 on August 5. At just below the $43 level on August 19, crude oil was sitting near the high, but the price has only crawled to the upside. Since mid-June, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX futures market has been hovering around the two million contract level. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were above neutral readings and rising as of August 19. However, they have not reached oversold conditions. Daily historical volatility at 17.3% has dropped like a stone from over the 171.5% level in March as daily trading ranges have narrowed dramatically.

The oil market’s technical position remains bullish, but the move higher has been moving at a snail’s pace.

Fundamentals have improved

The supply and demand picture for the crude oil market has improved over the past months. OPEC, Russia, and other oil-producing countries agreed to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day earlier this year. The cuts lasted through July. Last month, the cartel and other producers decided to taper the production cut to 7.7 mbpd in August. They were meeting again on August 19 to decide on their policy for September and the coming months, but analysts believe that they are unlikely to change the current policy. The demand for the energy commodity remains a function of the impact of COVID-19 on the world.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Oil Minister said that global oil demand should recover to pre-pandemic levels as soon as the fourth quarter of 2020. The optimism over the demand side of the fundamental equation for crude oil and production cuts from many leading producers has supported the price of the energy commodity. The price of crude oil has doubled from the April low on September futures. And, natural gas recovered by over 72% since late June with the price of nearby futures rising from a twenty-five-year low of $1.432 to a high of $2.465 this week on the continuous futures contract on NYMEX.

The US is the world’s leading producer of crude oil and natural gas. The low prices earlier this year translated to lower production. According to the Energy Information Administration, daily output in the US declined by over 18.3% since March as it fell from 13.1 to 10.7 mbpd as of mid-August. Baker Hughes reported that the number of oil rigs operating in the US as of August 14 was 172 compared to 598 in mid-August 2019. They also said that 70 natural gas rigs were in operation compared to 165 the previous year.

The lower level of production has led to falling oil inventories in the US over the past weeks. The EIA reported a decline of 24.1 million barrels over the past four weeks, while the American Petroleum Institute said they fell by over 24 million over the same period. The supply and demand fundamentals for crude oil have improved over the past month, and that trend looks likely to continue, supporting the price of the energy commodity.

The November election could push the energy sector higher

Among many other things, the US Presidential election on November 3 will be a referendum on the future of oil and gas production. The Democrat’s platform has embraced the Green New Deal, limiting oil and gas production via new regulations that support a decline in fracking. President Trump’s administration has advocated for energy independence, and oil and gas output has increased during his administration, making the US the world’s leader in production.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a commanding lead in the polls as of mid-August, but so did Hillary Clinton at this time in 2016. We could see lots of volatility in the oil and gas markets as the election approaches. Lower US output could translate to higher prices starting in 2021. A November surprise, like we witnessed in 2016 that gives President Trump another four years, would support the US energy industry.

Warren Buffett recently invested $10 billion with the purchase of Dominion Energy’s (D) natural gas transmission and pipeline assets. The future of US energy policy could cause lots of volatility in oil and gas markets and the share prices of related companies over the coming months. We could see lots of price variance in oil and gas exploration shares, which have been under pressure over the past years.

Oil and gas exploration stocks have suffered

The most widely traded and watched oil ETF product is the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE). The XLE has net assets of $10.4 billion and trades an average of over twenty-six million shares each day.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that the XLE that holds shares of the leading energy-related companies in the US dropped from $79.42 in May 2018 to a low of $22.88 in March. At $37.27 on August 19, the XLE was 62.9% above the mid-March low, but still less than half the price in May 2018.

Oil and gas stocks have suffered over the past years. While the stock market is at record highs, energy-related shares have not participated in the rally. Energy companies that survive could offer significant upside over the coming months as they represent the most undervalued sector of the stock market.

GUSH is a leveraged product that is a trading instrument

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bull 2X Shares is a short-term trading tool that magnifies the price action in oil and gas exploration and production companies. The fund summary and top holdings of GUSH include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GUSH has net assets of $487.19 million, trades an average of almost 3.4 million shares each day, and charges a 1.04% expense ratio. The inverse bearish product, DRIP, has assets of $53.05 million, trades over 10.1 million shares daily, and charges 1.07%.

GUSH and DRIP are short-term tools as the leverage comes at a price, which is time decay.

For those looking for oil and gas exploration and production companies to catch up with the price of crude oil and the overall stock market, trading GUSH from the long side could be the optimal approach for the sector of the market that remains at a bargain-basement price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.