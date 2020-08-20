Adams Funds is an investment manager based out of Boston and Baltimore. At more than 90 years old, it is one of the oldest continuously operating invest managers in the US. It operates only two funds - the Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX), with a broad but tech-heavy portfolio, and the Adams Natural Resources Portfolio (PEO), largely concentrating on Big Oil, but including companies from related sectors, such as pipelines and refining. Importantly, both these funds are closed-end funds. Today's article will not discuss the general merits of these funds, but will focus on one specific opportunity relating to PEO.

Closed-end Funds

In order to understand this opportunity, it is important to know how closed-end funds work. For readers who may be unfamiliar with these vehicles, which have become relatively unpopular in recent years, I offer a brief explanation and comparison to ETFs. Readers already familiar with the subject may skip to the next section.

ETFs generally have an arrangement with large financial institutions (described in the role as "authorized participants") to keep their share price in line with the portfolio of securities that they hold. Whenever the market value of the fund (market cap) exceeds the value of the portfolio (the net asset value or NAV), an ETF will create additional shares and offer them to authorized participants in return for baskets of shares matching the ETF's portfolio. This drives down the value of the ETF's shares (due to increased supply) and drives up the value of the stocks in the portfolio (usually marginally) until the two match. Conversely, if the NAV rises above the market cap, the ETF will offer to buy back (and cancel) its stock from authorized participants in return for slices of its portfolio, resulting in pushing up the ETF shares and pushing down the portfolio until, again, the two match.

Closed-end funds, on the other hand, have no such automatic mechanism. They act much more like a regular (non-investment) corporation. While they can issue more shares or buy back their own shares, they have to go through much more cumbersome processes and do not usually undertake this on a regular basis. This means that closed-end funds can (and usually do) trade at a discount or a premium to their NAV. Premium prices are rarer and usually short-lived - investors prefer to buy the underlying stocks directly rather than pay extra to hold them through a fund. However, discounts are common and often persistent. That is our focus today.

Discounts usually arise when, over time, investors come to lack confidence in the management team. A poorly managed fund will fail to attract new investors and so the departure of existing investors will cause the fund market price to drop in comparison to the NAV of the portfolio. At that point, the best thing for investors would be either for management to buy back shares (by selling down the portfolio) until the NAV and market cap align, or for it to simply to liquidate the fund and return the realized value of the portfolio to investors. However, this is where we encounter the worst aspect of closed-end funds. Managers are generally paid a percentage of assets under management, and are not paid by performance. This means they have no incentive to sell down the portfolio, let alone liquidate, and so often they are content to let the discount persist.

Fortunately, when the discount gets too great, there is an antidote. A hostile takeover, usually by a hedge fund or vulture fund, allows management to be replaced and the fund to be liquidated, thus allowing the acquirer to turn the discount into profit (other shareholders benefit proportionately). Even the threat of such a takeover tends to cause existing management to take vigorous action to reduce the discount - for them, the only thing worse than a reduction in assets under management is losing their management role completely.

Hostile Tender for PEO

During Q1 2020, the travails of the market in general, and of the oil market in particular, led many investors to flee PEO. Due to the history and distribution policies of PEO (a subject for another day), many of their investors tended to be retail and elderly. As they sold, they were not replaced by institutional or younger retail (who tend to prefer ETFs or direct purchases) and so the discount between PEO's NAV and market cap widened, exceeding 20% on occasion and recorded at over 17% on March 31. Fearing the arrival of a hostile bidder, management made halfhearted efforts to remedy this by repurchasing shares (they bought back only about $750,000 worth in a fund whose market cap approximates $350 million), but to little effect.

Management's fears were realized. Two investment advisory firms - Bulldog Investors LLC and Ancora Advisors, LLC - created an entity, the Bulldog-Ancora Group (BAG), with the single purpose of profiting from the discount in PEO's shares, whether by forcing management to act or by forcing management out. On May 15, they launched a tender offer for up to $70 million of PEO stock - approximately 20% of PEO's market cap at that time - to add to the just under 10% of PEO's shares already owned by BAG's related parties. The tender used a complex pricing structure, offering investors 83%-88% of NAV (less a $50 fee) for their shares. Management reacted angrily, accusing BAG of seeking "personal profit" (which they seemed to think was a bad thing!). Although BAG simplified and improved its offer (to a fixed 88% of NAV) in response, shareholders mostly sat back (tendering less than 5% of outstanding shares), figuring there would be more to come. They were right.

On July 10, BAG made a new tender, this time for $40 million of shares at 90% of NAV. PEO management realized that BAG was determined to win, and they capitulated. On July 29 PEO agreed to buy back up to 20% of its own shares at 95% of NAV, stating that it would fund the acquisition by selling down the portfolio to the degree necessary. The tender offer, detailed here, will expire on Sept. 4.

The opportunity

As of the close on Aug. 18 PEO's NAV was $13.15. 95% of $13.15 is $12.49. As I write on Aug. 19, PEO is trading at $11.81. If the NAV remains the same, it is very likely that PEO will trade up to $12.49 by 9/04. That will be almost a 6% gain in less than three weeks.

The risk

I said in the previous paragraph, "If the NAV remains the same...". Of course, it almost certainly won't. If NAV increases, the trade will be more profitable. If it decreases, the gain will be less or you may even have a loss - so you are taking price risk on a diversified energy fund for a couple of weeks.

The mitigant

If you don't want to take the oil sector risk described above, one potential mitigant/imperfect hedge is to buy a put on the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) (it would be better to buy a put on PEO itself but these are very illiquid with wide bid-offer spread and little open interest). As I write, the XLE 9/04 $37 put trades at 0.82-0.85. The last price was 0.85 - all time value. 0.85/37 = 2.3% is the cost of the hedge.

The question for investors to consider is: How imperfect is the hedge?

Here are the top holdings of PEO (as of June 30) and of XLE:

PEO (as of June 30) XLE

Sources: Adams Funds, XLE

Here is a link to all of PEO's holdings (as of June 30 - starts page 15) and a link to all of XLE's. Whether this degree of mismatch is acceptable is a judgment call for each investor.

Conclusion

This short-term opportunity to arbitrage the tender price against the market price will disappear before Sept. 4. Investors who wish to act on it should move quickly.

