What Is Next For S&P 500 (And The U.S. Dollar)

Here we are, the S&P 500 recently reached a new all-time high 6 months after its pre-COVID-19 high of 3,393 that was hit on February 19th. This is officially the quickest recovery in markets following a sharp recession; in the previous two economic downturns, it took 7 years and 3 months and then 5 years and 6 months for the S&P 500 to recover to its previous highs. Hence, investors have been questioning: can the momentum continue in the near to medium term in the current environment?

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

Reviewing The Fed's Minutes

Participants reacted quite abruptly to the Fed's minutes of the FOMC's July 29 meeting as officials expressed their concern about the path of the economic 'recovery' in the medium term due to the rising uncertainty coming forward. In the past few months, while equities have been soaring significantly, long-term interest rates have been trading at depressed levels with the 10Y yield oscillating around 65bps. Figure 2 (left frame) shows a striking divergence between US equities and the 10Y yield since the end of March; is the bond market correct?

It is also interesting to note that the 10Y yield has remained steady despite the rise in the market-implied measure of inflation expectations - the 5Y5Y inflation swap, which has recovered from a low of 1.2% in March slightly over 2% (figure 2, right frame). We know that the recovery of the 5Y5Y USD has been influenced by the rebound in stocks and oil prices, but we should have expected a little retracement on the 10Y as well.

The market was also disappointed from the lack of comment on potential 'yield curve control'; the minutes just stated that 'most [officials] judged that yields caps and targets would likely provide only modest benefits in the current environment'. We know that most of the previous economic downturns were associated with a sharp steepening of the yield curve amid a sudden rise in the term premium that usually co-moves strongly with the unemployment rate. At this stage, the 2Y10Y yield curve has remained steady since March, oscillating at around 50bps despite the rising uncertainty over inflation expectations.

Overall, the Fed's minutes slightly surprised the market, but we will need to hear more at the Jackson Hole meeting next week in order to see if we are switching towards a risk-off environment ahead of the September FOMC meeting (15th/16th).

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters

The Charts That Matter

First, one of the charts that could help explain the titanic recovery in US equities and especially the top mega-cap growth stocks is the sharp positive rebound in economic fundamentals. Figure 3 (left frame) shows that the CitiFX economic surprises index recovered from -145 in early May to over 250 in mid-July and has remained flat since then. A new correction in fundamentals will certainly weigh on the US and international risky assets, which is one of the main reasons why central banks must constantly intervene to prevent a new significant drawdown in equities.

The second and most important chart is the annual change in assets of the top 5 central banks: US, ECB, BoE, BoJ, and PBoC. Figure 3 (right frame) shows that we switched from a global tightening monetary policy (annual change in assets were -1.5 trillion USD in April 2019) to an aggressive policy stance with the annual change in assets reaching nearly 5 trillion USD. Hence, it is getting extremely difficult to short equities with the massive support from central banks; more liquidity leads to higher mega-cap growth stocks valuations with all the new excess money chasing a few tech stocks that are lifting the whole equity market. For instance, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) market capitalization nearly doubled in the past few months, from 1.1 trillion USD in mid-March to 2 trillion USD recently.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

We chose to show the FANG+ stocks instead of the whole S&P 500 index as the market cap of the top 5 largest companies now represent 22% of the S&P 500 total, up from 11% in 2015 and, therefore, are enough to levitate the whole US equity market. It is interesting to note that the 'bottom 490' stocks have gone 'nowhere' since March and are still trading at a 10 to 15 percent discount relative to their February highs.

Figure 4

Source: Goldman Sachs

US Equities And USD Outlook

Even though we remain cautious in the near term as rising uncertainty could suddenly generate a new spike in price volatility (figure 5, left frame), we are still uncomfortable in shorting US equities at these levels as the massive liquidity injections could prevent stocks from falling significantly. However, another way of hedging against rising price volatility could be to go long the US dollar at current levels, especially against risk-on currencies such as the GBP and the AUD. Figure 5 (right frame) shows that higher US equities have been associated with a weaker US dollar in the past year; therefore, the greenback could act as a safe haven again if the trend suddenly reverses.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Disclosure: I am/we are long UUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.