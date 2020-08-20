U.S. Stocks Are A Terrible Inflation Hedge

The more aggressive the policy attempts to prevent equities from declining in nominal terms, the more they are likely to result in weakness in real terms.

Rising inflation pressures have driven down equity valuation multiples in the past for a number of reasons and we expect this time to be no different.

History shows that periods of rising inflation have failed to support nominal earnings. This should not be surprising at all given the tendency for rising inflation to reflect economic weakness.

Speculators continue to pile into stocks encouraged by the Fed and Treasury's inflationary policies. However, should inflation pressures begin to rise as we expect, equities are likely to suffer greatly.

Speculators continue to dive headfirst into stocks encouraged by the Fed and Treasury's inflationary policies. Ironically, should these policies actually begin to ignite high inflation, as we expect, equities are likely to do very poorly if history is any guide. With the exception of the very long term, rising inflation has failed to translate into rising earnings in the past, while earnings multiples have tended to collapse. There are good reasons to expect history to repeat over the coming years resulting in a decade of nominal equity losses. In real terms 10-year returns may well turn out to be the most dismal on record.

Inflation Pressures Are Mounting

The inflationary tidal wave that policymakers have unleashed on the U.S. economy this year is highly likely to translate into sharply rising prices. We have already seen the most inflation-sensitive assets such as gold and silver soar higher, while the commodity complex looks to be following suit. July's CPI data showed that U.S. consumer prices are running at an annualized pace of 6-7%. Policymakers have been longing for inflation to rise in the mistaken belief that this will raise asset prices and support the economy. However, over periods such as 5-10 years, rising inflation has tended to be about the worst thing going for equity returns.

Do Not Expect Rising Inflation To Benefit Nominal GDP And Earnings

History shows that periods of rising inflation have had no tendency to support nominal earnings. As the chart below shows, there has been no correlation whatsoever between earnings growth and inflation going back over 100 years of data. This should not be surprising at all given the tendency for rising inflation to reflect real economic weakness. With the exception of the post-financial crisis period, inflation and real GDP growth have been strongly inversely correlated throughout history.

According to Austrian Business Cycle Theory, the failure of rising inflation to translate into rising earnings growth reflects the fact that an initial rise in money and credit leads businesses to undertake investments that appear profitable but turn out not to be as input costs rise, resulting in malinvestment. This causes inflation to rise simultaneously with a weakening economy as both reflect the lagged impact of prior monetary and fiscal excesses. In any case, there is little reason to expect nominal earnings growth to rise alongside rising inflation.

Valuation Multiples Tend To Collapse When Inflation Rises

While periods of rising inflation have tended to provide no support to nominal earnings growth, they have shown a very reliable tendency to result in declining valuation multiples as outlined in 'SP500: Low Bond Yields Do Not Justify High Equity Valuations'. The chart below shows the positive correlation between our favored valuation metric - the payout-adjusted dividend yield - and the 5-year average inflation rate. As inflation pressures have risen in the past, investors have effectively driven up the required rate of return on stocks.

There are numerous explanations for this inverse correlation between inflation and equity valuations, one being that rising inflation increases uncertainty about the future causing investors to require a higher equity risk premium. Another is that expansionary fiscal and monetary policies in the prior years create simultaneous inflation potential and extreme equity valuations. Policymakers tend to support asset values with expansionary policies at the expense of real wealth creation up until a point where rising inflation sends them a signal to engage in tighter policy. Either way, we would not bet on this time being different.

Rising Inflation And Record Valuations Suggest Negative Long-Term Returns

We expect the combination of stagnating earnings growth and contracting valuations to result in significant equity price declines over the coming years. As we argued in 'Depression-Era Returns Await Balanced Portfolios', based on the SP500's payout-adjusted dividend yield, the market is priced to deliver total returns of -3.7% per year over the next decade. This may seem overly negative, but as the chart above shows it is in line with the returns that were predicted, and subsequently delivered, at the peak of the tech bubble.

Continued Easing Would Merely Undermine Real Returns

We have little doubt the Fed and Treasury will continue to take measures to support stocks, and we are open to the idea that the persistence of deeply negative real interest rates, corporate bond purchases, and the potential for outright equity purchases could prevent valuations from mean reverting down to long-term averages. However, notwithstanding the increasingly reckless policy mix, we doubt that policymakers will continue to engage in extreme measures to support stocks should it become increasingly clear that their actions are leading to sharply rising prices. Furthermore, the longer policymakers maintain their extremely loose stance, the greater the scope for wealth destruction and further inflation pressures. The upshot is that the more aggressive the policy attempts to prevent equities from declining in nominal terms, the more they are likely to result in weakness in real terms.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.