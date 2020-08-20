PUMP's Margin Can Weaken

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) plans to increase fully utilized frac fleet deployment in Q3 compared to the Q2-average. Its ten-year contract with PXD following an asset acquisition transaction will serve as a cushion against the dip in activity and utilization. However, the delay in using DuraStim hydraulic fracturing fleets can adversely affect its short-term operating margin. Also, reduced idle fee compensation can negatively affect the margin in 2H 2020. In the past year, the stock has underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), which reflects the weaknesses in the fracking services.

To its advantage, robust liquidity and positive FCF can further lessen the financial risks, which already enjoys the benefit of a zero-debt balance sheet. I think the stock will remain range-bound in the short-term. But investors with a longer horizon might want to consider buying it given the medium-term recovery prospect.

Fleet Count Hit A Trough In Q2

Lower demand for pressure pumping and steep upstream capex cut following the Coronavirus outbreak has left PUMP with only a fraction of what it was used to be a year back. Since Q1-end, the company has been operating with a frac fleet of four compared to ~25 a year ago. The decrease in hydraulic fracturing fleet utilization, coupled with pricing discounts, has turned the company's performance nearly upside down in Q2. In Q3, the company expects fully utilized frac fleet to increase to seven to eight.

Fortunately for PUMP, it will continue to see some stability in its earnings following Pioneer Natural Services' (PXD) asset acquisition. It has a 10-year strategic service agreement with PXD. Due to the idling of frac fleets, the company received a significant portion of its revenue from compensatory idle fees in Q2. The fee provision separates it from many of its pressure pumping peers who are relatively more exposed to the dwindling market rates during this downturn. During Q2, its revenues included $32.6 million of compensatory idle fees. Without the fees, operating costs as a percentage of revenues would have been much higher and would lead to a lower margin. As it turned out, pressure pumping activity slid sharply at the beginning of Q2 and then rose in the back half of the quarter. PUMP's management anticipates the idle fees to reduce to $12 million-$13 million in 2H 2020.

Outlook On Activity And Utilization

Since the company does not expect to recover anytime soon, it will keep its focus on wellsite performance. Improvement in efficiency at the wellsite would allow it to improve margin even if pricing does not increase. To this end, it has made a substantial investment in the electric fleet technology of DuraStim hydraulic fracturing equipment. Along with the traditional fleet deployment, it will continue to collect data and various operating conditions before putting the equipment on a larger scale. The current strategy is a slight shift from its earlier stance of delaying operations and testing DuraStim before deploying in the market. The company also initiated various cost reduction measures, which included a reduction in the maintenance capex and workforce. However, as the company looks to add more frac fleets, the variable part of the SG&A costs may increase. So, in Q3, its SG&A costs can rise above the Q2-level.

PUMP has option agreements with the equipment manufacturer to purchase an additional 108,000 HHP of DuraStim through April 30, 2021. Under the current economic environment, its management does not believe that it can exercise these options before they expire. Read more about the company in my previous article here.

In Q3, the company expects fleet utilization to improve even though the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain. So, it will continue to focus on high-margin projects. Over the medium-term, the management expects high attrition in the pressure pumping market because of falling demand and capacity. This means the threshold to reinvest in older equipment continues to go up as efficient equipment with cleaner-burning fuels, and lower emissions outperform. So, high-performance pumping equipment like DuraStim can survive and see improvement. PUMP has been actively following the strategy of engaging with dedicated customers, which should help it improve its operating margin once the activity level in the industry picks up. Until then, it will have some downside protection with idle fees and contractual performance obligations. Contrary to the typical seasonality, the company expects Q4 2020 to hold steady because much of the capex adjustment would have already taken place by then.

Crude Oil Production Decelerates

The Permian crude oil production decreased by 7% in the past year until July 2020, while the rig count there sank by 72% during the same period. Although the crude oil price has stabilized since the beginning of Q2, it is still lower than a year ago, which dragged down profitability as the producers drastically curtailed capex. According to the EIA's estimates, the Permian crude oil production can increase by ~3% by September 2020 from the current level. On average, crude oil production is expected to remain steady in the key unconventional shales in the next two months. So, although the company will have fewer opportunities to bounce back, it seems the downside is relatively protected in the short-run.

However, the management, in the Q2 earnings call, also pointed out that redeployment of equipment in the Permian at the current utilization level is unlikely, whether by the company or by its competitors. So, I do not think that the turnaround will happen soon. On the upside, the Permian typically responds rapidly to the pricing movement, and is, therefore, may see a reallocation of equipment quicker than any other U.S. Basin.

Understanding The Value Drivers In Q2

In Q2 2020, ProPetro's revenues came crashing down, far underperforming many of its oilfield services peers. It declined by 73% compared to Q1 2020 due primarily to a frantic drop in oilfield activity and a decrease in pricing. In pressure pumping, the cost of services as a percentage of revenues decreased in Q2 (82.3% year-over-year drop in the cost of sales versus 80% drop in revenues) owing to lower fracking activity and cost savings from the reduction in workforce. So, despite the revenue drop, the adjusted EBITDA margin increased remarkably to 33% from 20.3% in Q1. However, investors should note that the company benefited from $32.6 million of revenue on account of idle fees charged. Adjusted earnings turned negative ($0.14 loss per share) in Q2 compared to $0.29 earnings per share in Q1.

Strong Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Improves

In 1H 2020, PUMP's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $97 million, which was a 36% increase compared to a year ago. Led by the year-over-year fall in revenues, the CFO decline reflects a decrease in the demand for its services.

In 1H 2020, the company's capex decreased significantly (75% down) compared to the previous year because it cut down most of its growth capex. As a result, its free cash flow (or FCF) turned positive in 1H 2020. In FY2020, the company has set its capex budget at less than $100 million, which would be a significant fall compared to the previous year. I think the company will be able to remain FCF positive following the lower capex.

PUMP's total liquidity as of May 29 was $43 million. It had no debt as of June 30, 2020, which makes it immensely safer than some of its peers (PTEN, LBRT, and NBR), some of which have an overly leveraged balance sheet. You may read my article on NBR to know the risks involved.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, the Permian rig count, the U.S. frac spread count, and PUMP's reported revenues for the past five years and the previous four-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to decrease sharply in the next twelve months (or NTM). It can improve sharply in 2023 and will steady at that level afterward.

Based on the regression model and using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to decline sharply in the next two years. In 2023, the model suggests a quantum recovery in the company's EBITDA, while in 2024, it may steady at that level.

I have calculated the EV using the forward multiple and PUMP's past EV/EBITDA multiple. Returns potential using the past average multiple (7.8x since Q3 2017) is higher (15% upside) compared to the returns potential (25% downside) using the forward EV/EBITDA multiple (4.9x). In comparison, Wall Street's sell-side analysts expect positive returns (10% upside) from the stock. I think the stock has a slightly negative bias in the short-term.

What's The Take On PUMP?

In the past year until June 2020, PUMP has submitted to operating with only a fraction of its frac fleet as the upstream companies' capex budget froze, and the pressure pumping demand troughed. The excess pressure pumping equipment available in the market pushed pricing down, leaving only a handful of fleet profitably running in the industry. These factors affected PUMP's top-line and operating margin significantly in the recent past.

However, the frac fleet count has stayed steady since the start of Q3, which has encouraged PUMP's short-term activity outlook. It now plans to deploy seven-to-eight fully utilized fleet during the quarter. There has also been a delay in deploying DuraStim hydraulic fracturing fleets, which can hurt its short-term operating margin. Also, the benefits from the idle fee component in its revenues are likely to decrease in 2H 2020, which can reduce the margin. I think the stock will have a marginal downside in the short-term.

PUMP has a ten-year contract with PXD following an asset acquisition transaction, which will leave its cash flows. The company has no debt, which gives it a significant advantage over some of its leveraged peers. Although the energy market remains volatile, higher liquidity and positive FCF have further lessened the financial risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.