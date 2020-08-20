5 Dividend Increases For The Week Of August 23rd With 1 Dividend King

An average increase of 6.38% and a median increase of 6.90%. Scotts Miracle-Gro also has a special $5/share special dividend coming.

Five increases for next week (up from four eight last week).

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. Any company can increase its dividend, but these companies have a history of annual increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that, for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 1 Champion 1 Contender 3 Challenger 0

The Main List

I put some asterisks next to Scotts Miracle-Gro to remind people of the special $5/share dividend coming along with the 6.9% regular increase.

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) 19 1.27 25-Aug-20 10.00% Contender STERIS plc (Ireland) Ordinary Shares (STE) 15 0.94 26-Aug-20 8.11% Contender Scotts Miracle-Gro Company ****** (SMG) 11 1.4 26-Aug-20 6.90% Contender Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 27 1.04 27-Aug-20 5.88% Champion Dover Corporation (DOV) 64 1.77 28-Aug-20 1.02% King

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent RBA 0.2 0.22 10.00% STE 0.37 0.4 8.11% SMG 0.58 0.62 6.90% BMI 0.17 0.18 5.88% DOV 0.49 0.495 1.02%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High RBA 63.22 25.92 64.17 45.04 142% Off Low 0% Off High STE 156.95 105.69 168.98 32.94 48% Off Low 7% Off High SMG 165.66 76.5 167.71 29.17 115% Off Low 1% Off High BMI 65.4 41.5 70.84 41.86 57% Off Low 7% Off High DOV 110.72 62.95 120.26 24.24 75% Off Low 7% Off High

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule DOV 1.77 2.1 4.1 4.6 8.6 6.4 SMG 1.4 4.6 5.2 4.9 16.3 6.3 RBA 1.27 8.6 4.8 7.1 7.2 8.4 BMI 1.04 14.3 14.2 11.6 10.8 12.6 STE 0.94 9.2 10.2 10 13.2 10.9

Comments

The companies this week are an impressive lot. In aggregate, there is one King, one Champion, and 3 Contenders with the shortest dividend increase streak being 11 years. That company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is also including a special $5/share dividend alongside their actual yearly increase. Absolutely impressive.

I put all of the companies on the list along with the S&P 500 into my stock return calculator to see a hypothetical investment result. Looking at the specific results, all of the individual companies performed well over the past decade. The "worst" performer was Dover corporation which lagged the S&P by under 1% per year. Top dog STERIS returned an average over 20% per year. RBA, SMG, and BMI all beat the market. Dover impressively also gave investors the most dividends over time by having double the next most provided by Scotts Miracle-Gro. This is where slower growing dividend companies can still knock the cover off the ball by providing steady dividend growth each year, coupled with the power of reinvestment.

Reviewing the stock performance over time, you can visually see STERIS pulling away from the rest of the pack by early 2018. Everyone else performed well, as seen in the final results, and in fact, Dover was in second place as recently as the beginning of this year.

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.