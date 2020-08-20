Increased demand for precious metals such as nickel, manganese, and copper for everything from EVs to cell phones could have a long-term benefit to miners such as Vale.

Vale Still Has Value Along With Potential For Long-Term Accelerated Growth

Vale S.A. (VALE), along with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company is also one of the largest producers of nickel in the world (Figure 1) which has drawn attention to investors, following Elon Musk's plea for increased nickel mining. Musk mentioned in Tesla's (TSLA) most recent conference call that the company would "give a giant contract for a long period of time if you mine nickel efficiently and in an environmentally-sensitive way." Even if this "contract" does not pan out, it does bring forth the idea that with a transition from gas-powered vehicles to battery-powered vehicles already underway, miners, such as Vale, maybe some of the first to benefit with the increased demand for elements such as lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt.

(Figure 1) Vale Produces Nickel Out Of Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, and New Caledonia

An investment in Vale brings an opportunity for portfolio diversification for many investors as well, as the mining sector as a whole has been rather quiet in recent years in comparison to tech. A surge in volume since the Tesla earnings call may bring momentum to Vale's stock going forward. There is still time to get in as well, as Vale has some of the best value in comparison to peers signaling more than 19% potential upside over the next year based on this metric alone. All that plus a generous 2.3% dividend yield makes Vale a rock-solid buy going forward.

Current Valuation

Vale, currently, trades at a price to earnings ratio of around 7.7x forward earnings. This is much lower than even their closest peers indicating the stock is trading at a 20% discounted value at the very least to competitors going forward.

Data by YCharts

(Figure 2) Vale Trades At A Significant Discount To Peers Despite Numerous Opportunities For Long-Term Growth On The Horizon

Looking more towards growth, we see that Vale is growing at around 7.8% annually. This is considerably faster than their competitors which have averaged closer to a -4% decline in annual revenue growth in recent years. Keeping an eye on this metric will be crucial during earnings going forward to see if there truly is an acceleration of precious metal demand due to increased EV production across the world.

Wall Street Analysts are behind Vale as well with an average analyst rating of ~$14.25 signaling as much as 25% upside from current prices. Higher-end price targets put a premium target closer to the $17 range, which I believe is not impossible over the next year or so with the growing momentum behind the nickel mining industry in particular.

(Figure 3) Analysts Are Very Bullish On Vale Stock With Price Targets Displaying Anywhere From 5-50% Upside

The combination of value, new-found momentum, industry-leading growth, and a solid 2.3% dividend yield make a strong case for Vale's stock going forward.

Risks

Vale, currently, has a long-term debt of approximately $19.8 Billion. This does not look to be a huge issue going forward as a debt to equity of around 71% is not unheard of but should be monitored going along as always.

Based upon historical data and when looking at the charts of the Vale's stock, it becomes apparent that there is a fairly strong floor around the $10.70 mark that has been established over the last couple of months. This would indicate less than 10% downside risk going forward barring any further macroeconomic headwinds.

Metal demand may be affected by COVID-19 as well, but as a vaccine is expected within the next 6 months, I do not see this being a massive risk for long-term investors (1.5-2+ years).

Investment Summary

Vale brings that well-needed opportunity for portfolio diversification with tech at all-time highs. With considerable value still available now is as good of a time as ever to initiate a position in the mining sector.

A potential upside of as much as 25%+ in an approximately 1-year time frame according to analysts due largely in part to enhanced value, ongoing momentum, accelerated growth, and a nice 2.3% dividend yield makes Vale look to be a strong investment going forward following what has been a hot run for the broader stock market. In my opinion, there is still around 10% downside risk in the short term, and this should be definitely be taken into account when weighing risk-reward strategies.

With electric vehicle demand surging, precious metals will be crucial to building a better future. Their use in phones, aircraft, and electronics play an ever-increasing important role in our everyday lives. Vale's stock offers one of the best value plays to profit off this overlooked area of growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VALE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Stock market currently has heightened volatility and valuations. It is recommended to do your own due diligence and research as information is to be used only as recommendations and ideas.