Source: Splash 247

Investment Thesis

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) released its second quarter of 2020 results on August 18, 2020. The results were better than expected, and above all, the company kept the quarterly dividend at $0.25 per share.

The strength in SFL is that it is very versatile and adjusts quickly. Proper management with a diversified business model is the key long term. In the conference call:

Despite a relatively volatile market in 2020, we have already added approximately $230 million per fixed charter rate backlog and we continue to explore new business opportunities.

Data by YCharts

SFL's business model is composed of four distinct segments highlighted in the presentation below.

Its current fleet is comprised of 85 ships or drilling rigs with a charter hire in Q2 2020 of 36% on bareboat charter and 64% time charter. The actual backlog of the company is now $3.4 billion.

Source: From SFL Presentation

SFL has been paying a dividend for 66 consecutive quarters. Below is the chart of the 22 last quarterly dividends.

Thus, I continue to recommend this shipping company as a long-term investment. SFL has a solid strategy that has rewarded its shareholders handsomely until now, and I do not see why it will change.

However, trading the stock short term is a must. The shipping sector is highly volatile and uncertain, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic that has not been tackled yet. I recommend using 40% of your holding to trade the stock based on the RSI and a technical analysis approach.

In the conference call, CEO Ole Hjertaker said:

The impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic continued in the second quarter for shipping and commodity markets, with some signs of recovery in certain markets towards the end of the quarter. Although some analysts expect a rebound in the global economy next year, the outlook for shipping and commodity markets remains uncertain.

SFL - The Raw Numbers: Second-Quarter Of 2020 And Financials History

SFL 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 116.54 110.90 111.53 119.88 121.90 118.47 Net Income in $ Million 33.59 28.12 3.82 23.64 -87.05 11.90 EBITDA $ Million 97.37 94.89 71.36 89.46 -22.06 76.77 estimated by Fun Trading Adjusted EBITDA in $ Million 124.40 120.93 116.80 123.16 119.90 120.98 EPS diluted in $/share 0.31 0.26 0.04 0.22 -0.81 0.11 Operating cash flow in $ Million 48.56 55.49 77.33 58.40 74.51 47.91 Estimated by Fun Trading CapEx in $ Million 1.32 0.84 27.94 10.29 23.39 16.89 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 47.24 54.65 49.39 48.11 51.12 31.0 Total cash $ Million 249.9 328.0 315.7 273.6 323.7 250.5 Long-term debt in $ Million 1,410 1,463 1,489 1,608 1,594 1,591 Dividend per share in $ 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 107.65 107.61 107.61 107.63 107.63 108.86

Source: SFL release and Morningstar

Note: Historical data from 2015 are available to subscribers only.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Backlog Discussion

1 - Operating Revenues were $118.47 million in 2Q'20

Operating revenues were $118.465 million compared to $110.90 million the same quarter a year ago and down 2.8% sequentially. The company had a net gain of $11.898 million for the second quarter of 2020 or $0.11 per share. In the press release the company said:

This quarter, the company said it added in the backlog approximately $95 million. In the conference call:

the company recorded non-recurring and/or non-cash items including negative mark-to-market effects related to interest hedging, currency swaps and equity investments of $7.3 million, prepayment of interest under swaps of $4.5 million, amortization of deferred charges of $2.6 million and credit loss provisions of $1.4 million.

However, while the revenues were $118.465 million, the company received $158 million in Q2 charter hire.

Recent Events:

Source: SFL Presentation

2 - Free cash flow is estimated at $31.0 million in 2Q'20

Note: The second quarter indicated above in the chart is only a Fun Trading estimate. 2Q'20 free cash flow is estimated at $31.0 million, which represents an annual free cash flow ("ttm") of $179.65 million.

A quarterly dividend of $0.25 represents a yearly payout of $109 million, which is below the annual free cash flow. Thus, SFL can afford a dividend yield above 10%. Still, I believe it would be prudent for the company to reduce the quarterly dividend to around $0.15-$0.20 for the next two quarters due to potential disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

3 - Debt analysis: Net debt is estimated at $1.34 billion in 2Q'20

SFL long-term debt (including current) is $1.591 billion and adjusted EBITDA ("ttm") is $480.84 million (please see table above). The ratio Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is now 2.78x, which is lower than the shipping industry in general. The total cash was $250.252 million (including Cash and Cash equivalent, investment in marketable securities, and others). $8 million in restricted cash related to equity securities are excluded.

In the conference call, Aksel Olesen, the CFO, indicated:

During the second quarter, SFL sold approximately 2 million shares in Frontline, explaining the drop in the book value of marketable securities on the previous quarter. And approximately $300 million of short-term debt, approximately $200 million is related to senior bank financing on vessels for SFL, as secured charter extensions until 2024 and 2025 at attractive terms.

One note about the debt related to the offshore drilling rigs and the possible new restructuring of Seadrill (SDRL), which will affect the company. Ole Hjertaker said:

Seadrill has disclosed that it is currently engaged in discussions with its lenders to provide operational flexibility and additional near-term liquidity. We believe it will be in all stakeholders' interest to have a financially stronger counterparty and we are in a constructive dialogue with Seadrill. I can unfortunately not comment anymore on this right now.

Source: Prior Presentation

The debt remaining for the three rigs is $598 million as of June 20, 2020 (including short-term and current portion). However, only about half of that amount is guaranteed by SFL, as you can see above.

SFL renewed its ATM program. To date, approximately 1.2 million shares have been issued, raising net proceeds of about $12.7 million.

I do not like it, and I believe it is hurting shareholders. I would consider as a good move if the stock was much higher and stable, which is not the case now.

4 - Total backlog is $3.4 billion in 2Q'20 (the company owns a diversified fleet of 85 vessels and drilling rigs)

SFL added $95 million recently through charter extensions and asset acquisition.

[T]he fixed rate charter backlog from the Company's fleet of 85 vessels and rigs was approximately $3.4 billion, with an average remaining charter term of approximately 4.2 years, or 7.3 years if weighted by charter revenue.

1 - The liners fleet

The liner fleet segment made a gross charter hire of approximately $80 million, with around 97% was derived from our vessels on long-term charters. About 84% of the liner backlog represents the world's largest liner operators Maersk Line and MSC.

2 - The tankers fleet

The tanker fleet made approximately $27 million in gross charter hire in the quarter, including $4.5 million in profit-split contribution from two VLCCs on charter to Frontline.

3 - Dry bulk vessels

During the first quarter, SFL dry bulk vessels generated approximately $26 million in gross charter hire. About 84% was derived from vessels on long-term charters, and nearly 16% was derived from vessels on short-term charters.

4 - Offshore segment

As I said above, SFL owned three drilling rigs with long-term charters to Seadrill. The rigs generated approximately $25 million in charter hire. The semisubmersible rig, West Taurus, is currently stacked in Norway, but the other two rigs are contracted long term.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (Short Term)

It was an uneventful quarter, which was positive for long-term investors like me. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the shipping industry, but SFL has performed well so far.

We still do not know much about what will happen with Seadrill, but I believe the impact will be minimal for SFL. Maybe some delayed payments of some sort but nothing drastic.

An excellent financial factor is that SFL's adjusted EBITDA has remained constant for the past two years.

Note: The adjusted EBITDA includes 100% owned associates.

Technical Analysis

SFL is forming a descending channel pattern with support at $8.00 and resistance at $9.50. So far, SFL is trading between the 50MA at $9.00 and pattern resistance at $9.50.

The short-term strategy is to sell 20% at or above $9.50 and keep the rest for an eventual retest of the 200 MA at around $11, at which point it would be wise to sell 10%-15%.

However, if the economy continues to falter and oil demand remains dismal, SFL could experience a support breakout with a quick retest of the range $8-$8.25, at which point I recommend buying again.

It is just a simple blueprint and needs to be updated weekly and new development in the sector.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!