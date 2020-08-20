One of the positive updates is that Lemonade is introducing a new and more conservative reinsurance strategy, which will drop revenue but increase gross margins.

The release was a mixed bag. While net losses on policies dipped, Lemonade guided low for Q3, and premium growth is expected to decelerate.

After spiking early on in its IPO, incur-tech company Lemonade (LMND) has sputtered in the public markets as initial enthusiasm gave way to concerns over Lemonade's heavy losses, current niche standing with heavy competition against traditional insurers, and slowing premium growth.

Recently, Lemonade released second-quarter results, the company's first earnings release since going public in early July at just $29 per share (a starting price that was decimated immediately as the stock began trading ~2x higher on the first day). But the earnings release failed to stimulate any excitement, and shares are down ~10% since (and down ~25% from all-time highs).

To me, the Q2 update was a mixed bag. On the bright side is a new reinsurance strategy that will cut Lemonade's overall revenue (due to paying out a larger share to reinsurers), but increase its gross margins and lower its risk profile. Risk itself has also been sliding downward, as loss ratios on Lemonade's existing policies trended much better than expected. At the same time, however, Lemonade still remains a fairly small player in a very large space, and while in-force premium (IFP) remained at elevated levels of growth, they have tapered down since the IPO.

Overall, Lemonade remains an experimental startup that has already notched an elephantine valuation. Even after the recent share price declines, at current prices near $62, Lemonade retains a market cap of $3.50 billion (a generous advance for a company that only became an official unicorn in April 2019, per Forbes). After we net off the $258.8 million of cash on Lemonade's June balance sheet plus roughly $296.7 million of net IPO proceeds that were not recorded in Q2 (due to the IPO completing in July), its enterprise value is $2.94 billion.

Lemonade's revenue guidance for the current year after implementing its latest reinsurance plan (to be discussed in deeper detail shortly), meanwhile, is at only $86-$88 million versus Wall Street's estimate of $88.9 million (y/y compare isn't a great measure of growth given the change in reinsurance and thus revenue recognition, but the unaffected in force premium guidance implies 69% y/y growth at the midpoint).

Figure 1. Lemonade guidance update Source: Lemonade Q2 shareholder letter

This represents a 33.8x EV/FY20 revenue multiple for a company whose current gross margin is only roughly in the low 20s (even the fact that the reinsurance change will bump up Lemonade's gross margins still can't make up for this huge valuation premium).

In short, Lemonade already has an optimistic, best-case valuation baked into its stock price, despite the very limited history of operations that it has. Note also that Lemonade is far from having a lock on its space, facing stiff competition from both fellow startups like Hippo as well as traditional insurers like State Farm and Allstate.

Caution would be wise here going forward.

IFP deceleration; gross loss ratio improves

Let's first discuss some of the key trends emerging out of Q2 before we dive into detail on the upcoming reinsurance change and how that will impact Lemonade's financials.

One of the key metrics that investors should be aware of is in force premium, which is essentially the annualized dollar value of premiums on all the policies that Lemonade has outstanding. Given the fluctuation in GAAP revenue due to the way reinsurance is accounted for, this is the purest measure of Lemonade's growth. Like ARR in software companies (annualized recurring revenue), IFP is a "point in time" measure.

We can take a look at the quarterly trends in the chart below:

Figure 1. Lemonade IFP trends and other key metrics Source: Lemonade Q2 shareholder letter

Lemonade's in force premium grew to $155.1 million as of the end of Q1, up 115% y/y. While that is certainly an impressive growth rate, it represents eighteen points of deceleration versus 133% y/y growth in Q1. Note also that Lemonade added $21.8 million of net-new IFP in Q2, only slightly ahead of $19.5 million in Q1.

Note that Lemonade's guidance implies IFP trends declining even further into Q3. The company has a stated range of $170-$175 million in IFP for Q3, representing a slowdown to $17.4 million in net-new adds and 82% y/y growth at the midpoint. Of course, it's very typical for recent IPOs to set a low bar in guidance to cross, but directionally investors should be aware that Lemonade's >2x growth rates in premiums aren't likely to last much longer. Note also that starting in July, Lemonade offered a brand-new category (pet insurance), but guidance implies that the contribution to premiums will be limited at least from the get-go.

There was some bright news, however, on the loss front. Lemonade's gross loss ratio on its policies trended to a low of 67% in the quarter, down five points sequentially and fifteen points year-over-year.

Figure 2. Lemonade loss ratio Source: Lemonade Q2 shareholder letter

The company, meanwhile, had been bracing for far worse losses in its portfolio given the coronavirus and macro uncertainty. CEO Daniel Schreiber noted as follows on the Q2 earnings call:

With millions furloughed and much of humanity in lockdown, in the early days of the quarter, we resolved to cut discretionary spending, pause our non-essential hiring and enable customers to postpone their payments to us in recognition of the widespread hardship COVID-19 had engendered. We braced for a spike in churn, a drop in demand, a slowdown in productivity and a hit to our cash flow. Thankfully, none of these materialized."

Alongside a bump in gross margins and cost discipline on the operating expense side, lower policy losses helped Lemonade mitigate down its adjusted EBITDA losses to just -$18.2 million, roughly 20% smaller than -$23.0 million losses in the year-ago quarter. Another note to the bright side is that we do think Lemonade's ~$560 million in post-IPO cash balances is more than enough to sustain the company's current level of losses, a stark contrast to many other recent IPOs that are seeing liquidity thin out and likely require a near-term capital raise.

Proportional reinsurance shift

Let's now dig a bit deeper into Lemonade's new reinsurance plan, which went into effect in July (Q3) after the expiry of the old three-year plan.

The basic gist of the new plan is that Lemonade will switch to a purely proportional reinsurance plan that covers its entire book of business (in which the reinsurers accept a stated percentage of policy premiums that Lemonade sells, in exchange for paying out that stated percentage of eventual claims). Lemonade already had some of these proportional reinsurance contracts active prior to the July cutover, but in addition a portion of the prior reinsurance plans were based on an "excess of loss" architecture in which reinsurance essentially kicks in once losses go above a certain threshold.

Figure 3. Lemonade reinsurance change Source: Lemonade Q2 shareholder letter

The split is 25/75 - as in, Lemonade will accept 25% of the premiums and 25% of the claims - the same percentage in Lemonade's existing agreements, but now covering the entire policy portfolio. The chart below illustrates the impact of the change on Lemonade's financials - with revenue down as Lemonade cedes a greater portion of overall revenues to reinsurers, while gross margins/losses would also proportionally rise.

Figure 4. Reinsurance impacts Source: Lemonade Q2 shareholder letter

We think this is a net positive because it will reduce lumpiness in Lemonade's results, while also boosting its gross margin profile. It also lets Lemonade remain "capital light" and focus on growing its policies without necessarily needing to stretch its balance sheet.

Key takeaways

To me, decision to invest in Lemonade comes back to its valuation. In light of the "mixed bag" results that we saw in Q2, especially with the deceleration in IFP and expectation of further deceleration, I find it difficult to believe Lemonade can sustain a >30x revenue valuation on such a thin margin profile (even after the expected boost in gross profits coming from the reinsurance shift). This is a stock trading purely on hype, and defensive investors should be aware that valuation leaves very little rational room for further upside.

