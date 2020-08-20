With most of its equity capital and share premium wiped out by losses, it is a stock to avoid.

The company’s headquarters are in Germany, its tech team is based in Portugal, senior leadership in the UAE, and it serves the African market.

Jumia Technologies is a low-margin, cash-burning e-commerce marketplace that has been making losses since its inception.

Most people would succeed in small things if they were not troubled with great ambitions. − Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) operates a third-party e-commerce marketplace, mobile payment solutions, and a recently added food delivery service to its customers living in Africa. It is a niche player that was lying down in the dumps until COVID-19 arrived and propelled it within 5 months from a low of about $2.5 in March 2020 to $21 by early August 2020 – a gain of almost 1000%. The stock has recently slipped sharply to $13.47 as of August 14, 2020. It has been a very wild ride for investors, and there may be more twists and turns to come.

In Q2 2020, the company saw a 40.1% surge in its annual active customers and an 8.4% increase in the number of orders. Its gross profit increased to €23.3 million versus €16.8 million year over year, and its operating loss reduced to €37.6 million versus €66.7 million a year ago.

Image Source: JMIA’s SEC Filing

Despite these encouraging numbers, JMIA still does not make the cut, and here are my reasons:

1. One of JMIA’s original and prominent investors, the Berlin-based Rocket Internet, sold its entire 11% stake in the period between November 2019 and the onset of COVID-19 when the stock was hovering near its lows.

Rocket Internet may be ruing its decision today, but that’s another story. What’s interesting to us is that no reasons were offered for jumping ship. Was there something more to the sale than meets the eye? We don’t know, but it’s a red flag for sure.

2. JMIA is an e-commerce play that is expected to do well in these pandemic times. However, the company expects uncertainty ahead despite market forces favoring its business model. It also expects continued softness in its average Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in 2020. The softness in Q2 2020 earned it a downgrade, and investors can expect more such downgrades going forward.

Image Source: JMIA’s SEC Filing

3. e-commerce marketplaces are gold mines in African entrepreneur circles, and there’s a gold rush on. Many start-ups are rushing in, making it an overly crowded place. We cannot predict if any new, creative, aggressive, and better-managed player will rush past JMIA in the near future.

What is important is that the third-party e-commerce marketplace is getting congested in an environment of uncertainty.

4. On July 22, 2020, JMIA announced an offering of 18,000,000 ADS (up to 36,000,000 ordinary shares). Of the 18 million ADS offering, JMIA’s original shareholder, the South African company Mobile Telephone Networks Holdings plans to offer up to 14,851,272 ADS (up to 29,702,544 ordinary shares).

That’s another original and important investor selling shares – not a good sign in these uncertain times.

5. JMIA’s balance sheet has been plagued by losses since its inception, and its equity capital and share premium have been almost been eroded as of June 30, 2020.

Image Source: JMIA’s SEC Filing

Equity share capital worth €159 million and share premium worth €1.02 billion have been almost wiped out because of accumulated losses. The total equity as of June 2020 stands at just €108 million. That’s a huge knock, and the company expects rough weather in 2020 because of COVID-19. The numbers are likely to get worse.

6. Africa is a young e-commerce market that faces many logistical issues such as weak internet connections, unreliable addresses, and corruption. It’s not an easy market to excel in.

Summing Up

JMIA operates a low-margin, cash-flow-negative business which is weighed down by start-up competitors. Moreover, it has to reckon with the likes of Amazon (AMZN) in some of the African markets. It also faces many logistical challenges, and the road ahead seems uphill and steep.

Its equity capital is almost wiped out, and it is disturbing to see original promoters selling out their stakes during tough times. JMIA can become a takeover target in the future, but if that happens, then the acquirer will face a challenging time turning in profits.

Taking all factors into consideration – there are better opportunities out there.

