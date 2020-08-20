August 2020: Natural Gas Supply-Demand Balance Overview And Forecast

Given that natural gas price is up almost 48% m-o-m, we think that the bullish storage forecast is now largely priced in.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has recently released their natural gas monthly statistics for May 2020. In this article, we will briefly review their consumption and exports figures, then look at our estimates for June and July, and conclude with our latest forecast for August, September, and October.

May Overview

Aggregate natural gas demand (consumption + exports) in contiguous United States decreased by 1.0% y-o-y from 2,486.5 bcf (or 80.21 bcf/d) in May 2019 to 2,461.4 bcf (or 79.40 bcf/d) in May 2020. Total natural gas consumption fell by 2.43% despite the fact that total energy demand (measured in total degree-days or TDDs) was up 3.4% y-o-y. Exports jumped by 7.2% from 368.4 bcf (or 11.89 bcf/d) in May 2019 to 394.8 bcf (or 12.74 bcf/d) in May 2020.

Overall, the year-over-year average daily rate of consumption of dry natural gas in May 2020 increased in two of the four consuming sectors, and it decreased in the other two. Deliveries of natural gas by consuming sector in May 2020 were as follows:

Residential deliveries : 238 Bcf for the month, or 7.7 Bcf/d. Up 12.3% compared with 6.8 Bcf/d in May 2019. Residential deliveries were the second highest for the month since 2005.

: 238 Bcf for the month, or 7.7 Bcf/d. Up 12.3% compared with 6.8 Bcf/d in May 2019. Residential deliveries were the second highest for the month since 2005. Commercial deliveries: 164 Bcf for the month, or 5.3 Bcf/d. Down 11.8% compared with 6.0 Bcf/d in May 2019.

164 Bcf for the month, or 5.3 Bcf/d. Down 11.8% compared with 6.0 Bcf/d in May 2019. Industrial deliveries: 621 Bcf for the month, or 20.0 Bcf/d. Down 7.7% compared with 21.7 Bcf/d in May 2019. Industrial deliveries were the lowest for the month since 2016.

621 Bcf for the month, or 20.0 Bcf/d. Down 7.7% compared with 21.7 Bcf/d in May 2019. Industrial deliveries were the lowest for the month since 2016. Electric power deliveries: 832 Bcf for the month, or 26.9 Bcf/d. Up 0.1% compared with 26.8 Bcf/d in May 2019. Electric power deliveries were the second highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001.

Please note that the above figures include Alaska.

Net natural gas imports (imports minus exports) were -205 Bcf, or -6.6 Bcf/d, in May 2020, making the United States a net exporter. Natural gas imports and exports in May 2020 were as follows:

Total imports : 189 Bcf for the month, or 6.1 Bcf/d. Down 9.1% compared with 6.7 Bcf/d in May 2019. The average daily rate of natural gas imports was the lowest for the month since 1993.

: 189 Bcf for the month, or 6.1 Bcf/d. Down 9.1% compared with 6.7 Bcf/d in May 2019. The average daily rate of natural gas imports was the lowest for the month since 1993. Total exports: 395 Bcf for the month, or 12.7 Bcf/d. Up 7.0% compared with 11.9 Bcf/d in May 2019. The average daily rate of natural gas exports was the highest for the month since EIA began tracking monthly exports in 1973. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) continues to drive the year-on-year increase in exports. LNG exports in May 2020 were up 25.5% compared with May 2019. In May 2020, the United States exported 5.9 Bcf/d of LNG to 27 countries. The average daily rate of LNG exports was the highest for the month since EIA began tracking these rates in 1997.

Overall, the volume of total exports is now equivalent to 19.10% of national natural gas consumption on a monthly basis. On a 12-month average basis, exports now equate to around 14.40% of total demand - a new all-time record (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Estimates And Forecast

After decreasing by 2.4% y-o-y in May, we estimate that total natural gas consumption (in Lower-48 states) then increased by 1.8% y-o-y in June (to 71.68 bcf/d) and then jumped by 3.5% y-o-y in July (to 80.21 bcf/d).

Currently, we expect natural gas consumption in contiguous United States to decline (in annual terms) over the next three months. However, frequent changes in the short-range weather models will obviously generate some volatility. Under the latest weather forecasts, we project that total U.S. natural gas consumption will decline by 1.9% y-o-y (on average) over the next three months (August to October).

However, the rate will vary significantly for each month. At this moment in time, our consumption forecasting models generate the following results:

August: 78.4 bcf/d (-0.11% y-o-y or -0.09 bcf/d y-o-y);

(-0.11% y-o-y or -0.09 bcf/d y-o-y); September: 72.42 bcf/d (-1.80% y-o-y or -1.31 bcf/d y-o-y);

(-1.80% y-o-y or -1.31 bcf/d y-o-y); October: 71.96 bcf/d (-3.90% y-o-y or -2.92 bcf/d y-o-y).

Please note that there is a large degree of uncertainty to that forecast, as weather models can generate sporadic changes in the number of cooling-degree-days (CDDs). It is also important to remember that changes in HDDs have 3x stronger effect on natural gas consumption than changes in CDDs.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports are currently expected to remain relatively weak. At the same time, we believe that LNG feedgas flows have already reached a long-term bottom and should be trending higher (slowly) from now on. We currently expect total exports to average 12.12 bcf/d in the August to October period (-7.5% y-o-y). However, please note that our LNG exports' estimates are based on the vessels' tracking system, not on the liquefaction flows.

Total Balance

What about the supply? After all, it is not the demand which is driving the price, but the interaction between demand and supply.

In May 2020, for the first time in 36 months (since April 2017), dry natural gas production decreased year to year for the month. The preliminary level for dry natural gas production in May 2020 was 2,713 bcf, or 87.5 Bcf/d. This level was 2.4 Bcf/d (-2.7%) lower than the May 2019 level of 89.9 Bcf/d. Despite this year-to-year decrease, the average daily rate of dry production was the second highest for the month since the EIA began tracking monthly dry production in 1973.

At this moment in time, we expect dry gas production in contiguous United States to average 87.81 bcf/d over the next three months (August to October). Annual growth rate is projected to be negative.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, we believe that over the next three months (August to October), total supply will be declining faster than total demand (on an annualized basis), ensuring that total supply-demand balance will be tighter relative to 2019. However, total supply-demand balance will vary significantly for each month. Currently, we estimate that annual supply-demand "deficit" will amount to -3.69 bcf/d in August, -3.35 bcf/d in September, and -3.54 bcf/d in October.

Annual storage "surplus" is currently projected to shrink by -116 bcf by September 18. Storage "surplus" vs. 5-year average is projected to shrink by -60 bcf over the same period.

The storage forecast that we made on July 23, 2020 was obviously quite bullish (see this article). However, given that natural gas price is up almost 48% m-o-m, we believe that that forecast is now largely priced in.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

