$15 per share of current value may rest on this subsidy, and disappear when it's gone.

Generally, the debate between Disney (DIS) bears and bulls centers around its theaters and its parks. If you believe they will bounce back relatively quickly, you’re probably bullish on Disney. If you believe they won’t - either because they’ll stay closed or because people will stay away even after they open - then you’re probably a bear.

I generally think this is pretty solid logic for the Parks and Resorts division. It’s the right question to be asking, regardless of what you think the answer is. For Studio Entertainment, however, my view is this: even if theaters come roaring back with no apparent long-term damage, Disney’s Studio Entertainment division is still facing major revenue and earnings declines.

Because for years now, all the other studios have been subsidizing Disney at the cost of destroying their own studios’ earnings. And they’ve finally decided they’re sick of it.

The State Of The Box Office

Putting aside the outlier year of 2020 (to put it mildly), the last “normal year” saw $4 billion of the total 2019 US box office go to just the top 8 films of the year, 35% of the total. All eight of those films belong to Disney, and the next two both belong to AT&T's (T) Warner Brothers. No other studio cracked the top 10.

There is one small asterisk here. The Spider-Man franchise is shared with Sony (SNE) under a unique content-sharing deal, so maybe Sony deserves a half-pick credit and Disney’s real score is only 7 1/2. It’s also worth noting that all eight of Disney’s big hits came from its pre-existing studios, not the new Fox properties. But Disney’s inherited troubles in Fox’s film slate could be an article unto themselves, and that’s not the point right now.

Putting aside these small quibbles, it is generally acknowledged that Disney is suffering more than most from the COVID-19 shutdowns, not only from the closure of its parks, but also the closure of movie theaters. And these numbers clearly show why. Aside from Disney, no other studio saw revenues of more than $335 million domestically from theaters, and besides Warner no one saw more than $192 million. Meanwhile, Disney’s best film, Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, grossed $858 million, more than four times any non-Warner competitor.

Admittedly, Endgame was the culmination of a twenty-two film epic, so let’s toss that out and look to Disney’s second-best film, The Lion King, which “only” grossed $543 million.

These numbers certainly seem to bear out that Disney has an exceptional film slate, a suite of IP content far superior to any competitor. One that justifies the outsized percentage of the gross they command. Actually, however, I’ve long believed that they prove something else: that Disney’s outsized Studio Entertainment profits represent subsidies extracted from other studios, through a subsidy scheme that may now be ending.

The Fixed-Capacity Problem

What I mean by that is this: movie theaters are a fixed-capacity business, much like cellular networks or electricity grids. Most of their costs come in the construction of capacity, with very low variable costs for each marginal unit sold.

In any fixed-capacity business, most of the actual units sold are free, to the producer, and therefore extremely profitable. Except for those units which require another unit of capacity to be added, which are extremely unprofitable for the same reason.

Normally, fixed-capacity businesses manage profit by not adding a unit of capacity unless it will have a sufficiently high utilization rate to cover the costs of adding the capacity. But for whatever reason, theaters have not been applying this logic for the past several years. Instead, they have created or maintained a large amount of “surge” capacity solely for the benefit of Disney. Since theaters overall must charge enough to cover their costs or they go out of business, that surge capacity must see its costs covered by extracting money from the other studios - even though they aren’t using it.

Disney needs about $550 million worth of theater capacity available to seat everyone who wants to see its films. But other studios only need $335 million to seat everyone who wants to see their films. In other words, 40% of theater capacity benefits no one but Disney.

Disney's Binge Is Everyone's Hangover

The problem with that is that 40% of theater capacity represents far more in costs than the “surge” profits it generates. In other words, the surge capacity is a net loss for the system as a whole.

In the first place, Disney generated $4 billion in total revenues from the top 8 films. But theaters spend around $12 billion per year maintaining their fleet (the US box office came to just under $12 billion in 2019 and theater chains reported little to no net profit.) So 40% of that already comes to $4.8 billion. In other words, theaters had to cut what they paid to other studios - and, perhaps their own shareholders - by $800 million.

But actually, they had to cut by far more than that. Remember, the marginal unit is practically free, if the capacity already exists. So those 8 films had their first $2.68 billion in sales covered by the non-surge capacity ($335 million x 8) leaving only $1.32 billion in “surge” sales. For capacity that costs $4.8 billion a year to maintain.

Running Different Numbers

There is one qualifier here: was 2019 an outlier year? That would certainly explain it, since capacity is often too expensive to take on and offline to respond to temporary blips. Just in case, I went back and took a look at the 2018 US box office as well. That one is a little more evenly distributed, in terms of the diversity of the top 10. Sony, Warner Brothers, 20th Century Fox, Universal (CMCSA) and Paramount Studios (VIAC) (VIACA) all had at least one representative.

However, there are also other differences with the 2018 numbers, which means that the year actually doesn’t change our “surge” analysis hardly at all. First of all, Disney still retains the top 3 spots, and unlike 2019 all three are above $600 million, whereas in 2019 only the $850 million colossus Endgame was. So my take on Endgame might be wrong, maybe its $850 million shouldn’t be written off quite so quickly in calculating surge capacity. The top entry in 2018, Black Panther, grossed $700 million.

So maybe my estimate that $550 million is the ceiling for non-utilization effects is too low. That would mean there is even more Disney-centric surge capacity than I thought.

What’s more, the non-Disney pictures actually don’t need much more capacity than we already calculated, despite their greater representation at the top. Of the six non-Disney 2018 top 10 films, only one, Universal’s fifth entry in the Jurassic Park franchise, grossed over the $335 million that we already calculated as the non-surge boundary line. At $417 million, it’s almost three times closer to the boundary line than it is to the $608 million line of the top 3.

So even if it moves our surge calculations, it doesn’t move them very much. At most, it reduces Disney’s surge exposure by one-quarter. Which would be actually be almost completely swallowed up if we also moved the upper boundary up to $700 million at the same time. If we move the boundary line to Endgames’s $850 million, Disney’s surge share of the capacity actually goes up in 2018.

Disney's Potential Loss

Altogether, I’d say there’s an argument that as much as half of theater capacity in the US pre-COVID, that was going solely to support Disney movies. That is roughly $6 billion in fixed costs, plus Disney’s higher share of the box office. That’s a little harder to calculate since those contracts aren’t public. Lucasfilm and Marvel films routinely gross around 65% of the box, but we don’t know if there is a halo-effect on Disney’s other films. I think there probably is, but I don’t know how much higher above 50% they go.

Obviously, Disney won’t be in the hole $6 billion-plus when this system ends. They share box office revenue with the theaters. So for now, I’m going to come at this from the other side. First, let’s use our original 2019 calculations, which seem to be more Disney-friendly, believe it or not. Like we already calculated, Disney loses about $1.32 billion in box office sales if that goes away.

Disney shares that revenue with the theaters, in exactly what proportion we don’t know. But here’s the other question: can Disney afford to simply let the capacity close? The whole bullish thesis on Disney is that these amazing movies drive theme park visits and toy sales and streaming subscriptions. Does that model still work if sales of those top movies go down by 40-50%? Or would Disney have to chip in cash to keep those theaters open? Would theaters have to become - and I know this is stretching, but stick with me - a loss leader for Disney, to drive the rest of the engine?

Financial Impact

Personally, I’ve always believed that the “cycle” aspect of the Disney thesis was a little overstated. Rather than subsidize a loss leader like everyone’s been subsidizing them for a decade-plus, my guess is Disney would simply let the capacity close. But presumably that has some sort of knock-on effect on Parks, and toy sales, and maybe even on streaming subscriptions.

We’re getting a little too far afield of solid numbers to make firm estimates here. My best guess is that Disney is looking at a profit hit of anywhere from $1 to $1.5 billion per year. After all, a 65% cut of the box office loss alone come to over $850 million, so if the hit to Parks and Consumer is anything more than a glancing blow clearing $1 billion shouldn’t be a stretch. The $1.5 billion is probably the top of the reasonable estimates.

At a 20 P/E, that comes to about $20-30 billion in lost market cap, which with 1.8 billion shares is about $15 per share or so.

Investment Summary

With the stock in triple figures, I have not described a death blow by any means, but it probably will act as a drag on the stock in years to come, much as ESPN has over the past several years.

I am staying away from Disney despite the recent dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.