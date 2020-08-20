The S&P Is Already In A Correction, As COVID-19's Second Wave Looks Dire

The S&P is in a correction when you incorporate the value of the dollar, which has depreciated ~10% in the past month alone.

"The market is malfunctioning" is the best way to explain recent events. Indices are all just within or past their peaks reached earlier this year (NASDAQ, S&P). Yet, what has really improved? There have been some blockbuster earnings reports from small-, mid- and large-cap tech stocks, but their prices reflect their safety: many of these stocks have cratered after earnings because expectations are so inflated, e.g. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

What you are left with is a market, overheated on every level, passing through the eye of a pandemic: value stocks are beaten down, but still too risky, and tech stocks have taken a much smaller hit, but are far too overvalued. The S&P is already in a correction when you incorporate the price of the dollar, which has depreciated greatly due to stimulus and the pandemic will possibly become worse than the 1918 Influenza. Both risks deserve much more attention than they are currently receiving.

Part 1: The Dollar

Seemingly, under the radar, the dollar has rapidly depreciated, especially in the past month. Last checked, the DXY, or the US's peg to a basket of peers, has dropped to ~93 from its peak of 103 in March:

Figure 1: DXY Index daily closing price vs. SPY (S&P's near-identical ETF); data source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see from the trend (Figure 1), the two prices are strongly negatively correlated. Intuitively, it makes sense: as the value of the dollar depreciates, it inflates the currency, creating less bang for each buck. Now, since stock prices are freely floating/traded daily, their prices inevitably increase: not due to any change in the value of the underlying asset, but because each dollar becomes less valuable (so more buys less in Layman's terms).

Figure 2: The SPY compared to the SPY times the DXY; data source: Yahoo Finance

Although dollar fluctuations are normal, Figure 2 illuminates how the change in the dollar has impacted the S&P's dollar-weighted value. I multiplied the dollar index (DXY) by the value of the SPY at daily closing prices each day for the past 6 months and compared it to the SPY by itself. The result (Figure 2) is essentially a currency-value-weighted index (SPY*DXY). Interestingly, the modified index did not stray too far from the actual price changes of the SPY. However, keep in mind two things: (I) this is only relative to the starting point 6 months ago, and (II) more importantly, the currency-weighted (SPY*DXY) index has diverged from the isolated SPY by more than 5% in the past month.

This essentially proves weak-form EMH (efficient market hypothesis): if the value of stocks is conceptually floating up and away from the value of stocks weighted by the dollar, then a simple gander at this graph is more information than what the market is currently pricing in. Considering their tight correlation until July, the value differences will revert to the mean: the dollar will either appreciate and bring stocks down or the dollar will depreciate and the SPY will stay relatively quiet.

A side-note, you almost cannot lose hedging your account with put options: if one market-moving thing, I mean one thing, goes wrong in the near future, stock values will drop, the VIX (fear-gauge tied to option prices) will pop and the dollar will appreciate (the asset reallocation to safety (bonds, mutual funds, cash, etc.)). When all of these things happen, it will compound your return on the put option, especially considering it is tied to stock prices, not necessarily currency valuations (Figure 2).*Skip to the last section if you would like to see a proposed strategy*

The dollar index could be plummeting for a variety of reasons: lack of trade recently (and less currency demand essentially), inflation via stimulus, lack of faith in the U.S., and/or intentional depreciation from the Fed/Treasury. However, lack of faith in the US gov't is least probable because of the unrelenting pressure on treasury yields (essentially people investing in the US gov't). Having the largest influence on the dollar is diminished trade and the largest stimulus packages in history.

Government Stimulus

Unsurprisingly, government spending has also been a key driver of inflated prices. Figure 3 shows the three values, relative to their peaks during the same time below. Just as there is a stark positive correlation between stock prices and the Fed's asset values, there is a negative correlation between the DXY and SPY. Figure 4 compares the SPY/DXY indices to the Treasury's account most representative of stimulus fluctuations.

Figure 3: SPY, DXY and Fed Balance Sheet % of high since Feb. 2020; data source: federalreserve.gov; Yahoo Finance

Figure 4: SPY, DXY and Treasury notes payable + 2020 accumulative deficit (positive values for concept); sources: Treasury.gov; Yahoo Finance

Specifically, Figure 4 incorporates how much the treasury owed from its "Federal debt securities held by the public and accrued interest" account in its 2019 report - and its monthly deficit since. Both showcase the last 6 months in 3 stages: (I) stocks bottoming and the dollar appreciating in March, (II) a strong stock-rebound until Summer, (III) a flat period for stimulus, stocks, but rapid depreciation of the dollar. These stages correlated to fear driving investment out of stocks and into cash/short-term investments earlier, a recovery was driven by Treasury debt (Fed assets), and then a sobering calm-including stimulus.

Why do you think stimulus has been flat? What is a possible explanation for Congress not reaching a deal? Their hands are tied:

The projections in this Financial Report [2019] indicate that current policy is not sustainable… Preventing the debt-to-GDP ratio from rising over the next 75 years is estimated to require some combination of spending reductions and revenue increases that amount to 3.8 percent of GDP over the period.

This note was taken from the Treasury's 2019 fiscal report. Even before the pandemic, before the 3 successive rate cuts to ~0, before the $3+ trillion in stimulus, etc., the government had already acknowledged our path was (and now definitely is) unsustainable. Furthermore, the Treasury owed $27 trillion, although only holds about $4 trillion (although this does not account for state assets or debt) in assets.

Even so, stimulus packages only stretch the dollar and are short-lived, whereas real value is derived from productivity - which has been obliterated. Although the headlines of news reports showed a massive, more than 7% increase last quarter, they are deceiving:

Output decreased 38.9 percent (vs -6.4 percent in Q1) and hours worked tumbled 43 percent (vs -6.1 percent in Q1). Still, manufacturing sector labor productivity dropped 15.5 percent, as output plunged 47 percent and hours worked slumped 37.3 percent. These were the largest quarterly declines in each of these series, which begin with data for 1987.

So, yes, productivity rose, but only because it is measured as a proportion of output to hours worked. Inventories, backlogs, less hours, and other factors have pushed our productivity un-intuitively higher. Even if conditions do not worsen, the lag in supply chains will persist into the third quarter and possibly beyond - the consequences of which are unclear, as we have never seen these drops in recorded history. The dollar's depreciation, and its influences, are more of a concern considering COVID-19's looming second-wave risk.

Part II: COVID-19

There are multiple points where I reference a blog post which contains an elaborated explanation and appropriately cites all relevant information contained here.

If the 1918 Influenza Pandemic (1FP) is of any indication, the loosened restrictions prompted by COVID-19 ebbing will almost certainly exacerbate mortality in the Fall. The research here (and in the blog-post) is superficial because of the lack of data and uncertainty even from subject-matter experts (and I am no expert). There has been much technological development in the past 100 years, especially concerning medical developments, which may help us eradicate the virus much sooner. However, incorporating our general unpreparedness, striking similarities of both viruses and unpredictable mutations (rendering vaccines just about useless), it is hard to understand how the negative and positive catalysts will balance out. There are 3 succinct reasons why this pandemic maybe even worse than 1FP: their shared novelty, virulence, and symptoms.

First waves/symptoms comparison

You have probably heard the coronavirus now is nothing like 1FP, primarily because of the catastrophic death toll of 1918-1919. While that is intuitive, it fatally neglects one key detail about 1FP: its first wave was not deadly. Nicknamed the "Three Day Fever" (so I guess not intuitive, sorry), the infected usually exhibited mild, flu-like symptoms for a short period of time. In The novel, The Great Influenza by John Barry (2004), there were several data points that infer, at most, a 25 basis point case-fatality rate. Compared to COVID-19, 1FP was significantly less deadly.

The symptoms are very similar: like 1FP, early studies of COVID-19 have shown " fever (49 of 51, 96%) and cough (24 of 51, 47%) were the most common symptoms," and that >80% of patients had at least one lung complication. Therefore not only are the fever symptoms similar but also their causing pneumonia - the latter spreading in such places as Italy - " between October and December, 2019". Furthermore, both have also been cited for causing "cytokine storms:" this is when the immune system overreacts and causes fatal complications such as organ failure and blood clots. Because 1FP did not kill many during its first wave, the death rates and similarity/frequency of serious complications during this pandemic suggest a much worse second wave than we are preparing for.

This is where the novelty of the two viruses comes into play: the virulence of both viruses were, and are, driven by the simple fact that people's immune systems had not practiced on them previously. Besides their anatomical differences (i.e. extracellular receptors), they both behave like viruses; viruses themselves do not causes serious complications, rather auxiliary infections (bacteria => pneumonia) and the immune system's response do. Their novelty explains their shared virulence: they are more difficult to stop initially and more prone to cause immune-system malfunctions (their ability to infect multiple species is also highly concerning).

Wave 2

Figure 7: COVID-19 average (accum.) mortality rate; data source: ourworldindata.org

COVID-19's fatality rates, however, portend a much higher first wave death rate compared to 1FP. Figure 7 outlines the current, historical average of COVID-19 case-fatality (mortality) rates by continent. The rates range from ~2 - 5%, with North America at the base. Yes, the data is imperfect, but compared to 1918, these numbers are gold. The lowest COVID-19 and highest 1FP first-wave mortality rates, as a proportion, insinuate the former is ~7 times more deadly. Still, 1FP's second wave was so deadly that people, from Navy officers to doctors, convinced themselves they were experiencing an outbreak of - the Black Plague. "In just one year, 1918, the average life expectancy in America plummeted by a dozen years." Keeping it simple, the first wave was only a taste of the societal disaster that followed in the fall.

We have all the necessary elements to repeat the same caliber pandemic of 1918. Our over-confidence in human advancement over the past century has diminished our respect for the virus. Overtly used antibiotics, sanitation efforts, politicization and profit-driven motives have made us increasingly susceptible and under-prepared. Likewise, sophistication including 100 years of technology and accumulated academia have offset these negative catalysts. Yet, if you look at the havoc already wreaked by COVID-19's first wave, we are most likely headed to a similarly proportionate second wave; the consequences of which are unfathomable and I am not going to even attempt a forecast (compounding COVID-19's ~7x deadlier first wave (**from those few data points earlier) and 1FP's 2 nd wave mortality compared to its first produces a figure well into the hundreds of millions - I am not going to make that claim).

Part 3: All together

We are investing in a very convoluted time. The government is stuck with 2 aforementioned choices: (I) provide more stimulus and risk the dollar hyper-inflating, losing its international throne (it's the most widely traded and held currency in the world… for now), or (II) tighten fiscal policy and weather the storm. The ~6 times debt to asset ratio of the Treasury, the Fed-funds rate hovering over 0, restructurings and bankruptcies becoming a normal occurrence, corporate tax rates slashed already constrict any serious help. Exacerbated by the election, policy-makers will be forced to make some concessions and agree on a small package, which will never meet market expectations, judging from the exuberant optimism inflating the stock market currently (conceptually, think about Netflix and Microsoft, among others, beating their estimates, but dropping the next day regardless).

Figures 9 & 10: Daily COVID-19 cases and deaths, respectively, by continent; data source: ourworldindata.org

Pivoting to COVID-19, Figures 9 and 10 prompt the same question: are we heading into a second wave, or already there? Beyond analyzing these trends, watch out for two things: unusual frequencies of similar diseases/symptoms and younger people dying at faster rates. The former is because, just like in 1918, doctors may misdiagnose (like the Italian pneumonia pockets mentioned earlier). The latter was not only a tell-tale sign of 1FP but generally highlights dangerous adaptations: if healthier people get sick more frequently, it means the virus itself must have adapted stronger to the human body, more able to proliferate in otherwise healthy subjects. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has already notified the public of such an occurrence:

The number and rate of cases in children in the United States have been steadily increasing from March to July 2020

As more young, otherwise healthy people become seriously ill, know the second wave is upon us. I am not saying the second wave will happen, but if the CDC's trends continue, you can bet on it.

Your move

Without complete information, I would hedge your portfolio with SPY and QQQ puts - short and long term - respectively. This is because of what was said earlier about stock prices being inflated, generally, and tech stocks' upside potential (yes, still) if - and when - the virus persists stronger. Index-tracking ETFs would suit you best here because the extreme valuations of large-cap tech stocks, and the index weighting them heavier (Figure 11) have driven these indices to new highs. Therefore, a scare from COVID-19, a rapid appreciation of the dollar and/or political tensions climaxing could drain these high-fliers and take the rest of the market with them.

Figure 11: NASDAQ weighting of the top 5 companies compared to the 95 others; data source: slickcharts.com/nasdaq100

In lieu of a specific timeline, I would add the hedges within a couple months of the national elections. Because of domestic and international motives, market-moving news is most likely going to dramatically increase heading into voting. Because of volatile stock option prices, I would pick a time to expiry at least into 2021 (if affordable, I bought December expirees, don't judge) and a strike near the spot price. Beyond that, your decisions are arbitrary.

As for your stock allocations, I would trim your holdings to create a security:cash ratio of no more than 4:1. Aforementioned, cash has highly depreciated, so you cannot really lose here, and if you do, there are probably much worse things to worry about than a few thousand. Wedge your put-hedges in there at about 5-10% of your holdings, and you should be well-prepared for the worst to happen. Individual stock choices are anyone's guess and I am not going to suggest any strategies there: value is more susceptible to the virus, whereas growth stocks are just out of control.

Since you insisted, I would run a screen and create a portfolio heavily allocated (60-80%) with low price-to-book (value) stocks who derive more than 50% of their revenue online. Maybe also filter by high cash balances, low leverage and domestic revenue as a proportion of total revenue That way, your portfolio's base is positioned for gains in relatively COVID-19-safe and cheaper securities, protected by heavy, low-volatile stocks. Then you wait-dealing with the increased, option-induced variation will be rewarded with dollar upside, security downside and other disrespected risks materializing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.