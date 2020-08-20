Otello Corporation ASA (OPESF) CEO Lars Boilesen on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Otello Corporation ASA (OTCPK:OPESF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 20, 2020 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lars Boilesen - CEO

Petter Lade - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lars Boilesen

Good morning. Welcome to Otello Corporation's Second Quarter 2020 Presentation.

Today's agenda: I will do an executive summary, follow-up with operational review; then, our CFO, Petter Lade, will do a financial update; and finally, we have time for Q&A.

Quarterly highlights; revenue came in at $54 million, down from $56.2, adjusted EBITDA $3.5 million, down from $3.9 million, operating cash flow $3 million, an improvement from the same quarter last year were cash flow was minus $2.8 million.

So AdColony slightly above the guiding we gave, and Bemobi slightly below. For AdColony EBITDA improved and turned positive and Bemobi faced some COVID-19 impact, negative impact, and also had some strong FX headwinds in the quarter, strong cash flow, operating cash flow of $3 million for the company.

Operational review; if we start with AdColony very strong quarter for AdColony very pleased with the quarter. Also on revenue, we're very pleased. We had higher revenue in Q2 compared to Q1. We also had higher revenue in Q2 compared to Q2 last year. This is very strong in a quarter where the whole industry was completely paralyzed by COVID-19 when it broke out end of March into April.

We managed to already in the aid end of April to get our advertisers back to our network and in many ways, April was, we did a low point on revenue. Since then we have, we have increased and have many of our advertisers back, and we ended up actually doing better revenue in Q2 compared to Q1, very few players in the industry did that.

If we compare ourselves with the tier 1, the biggest [indiscernible] in the industry, they were down in Q2 compared to Q1. They were flat versus Q2 last year. So we are very proud of our performance, and it shows that we have a very strong organization and partnership with our advertisers and supply partners.

The main reason for these good results was that the programmatic revenue had more than 100% growth in the quarter and now it's actually up to 40% of the total brand revenue. So that's really encouraging.

On the cost side, we took some action as well. We merged the demand side, the sales side of Brand and Performance in the quarter. We also - part of this was to expand our Istanbul service hub and this gave us some savings of around $4 million annualized, so $1 million per quarter going forward.

Going forward, we expect the momentum to continue so we expecting plus 10% revenue growth this year compared to 2019. There are some risks due to COVID-19. But as I said that open was really already in April and already from May we have seen positive trend, all the way into Q3.

We see stable performance revenue and continued growth in the Brand business, particularly due to the, we have managed to really get a lot of users, too and the - a lot of partners to buy programmatically from us on the Brand side.

We see that the trend is also continuing into Q3. July was stronger than June and also positive start for August. So this is despite that we have some verticals where we basically have not really getting advertisers back. This is industries like travel, sports, entertainment, restaurants, et cetera. There is still a very big upside there when we get out of the COVID-19 in these verticals but despite that we see the positive trend continue.

And when it comes to costs, the cost savings we executing Q2 have now brought the cash flow breakeven point down to $50 million in quarterly revenue, so clearly going forward, we expect to be cash flow positive.

Looking at the different parts of AdColony, we start with supply publishing. Clearly with our SDK footprint, we are a leader for in ad inventory for mobile games. We did study with our SDK partners and with - study on our users and they say that 50% are using the phone relatively more, It's gone up significant during the last few months with COVID-19, 33% of them play multiple games per day, and 23% are playing new games, and obviously this all has a positive impact our SDK footprint simply give us more available inventory for our Brand and Performance advertisers and the reason is of course that 95% of our supply, which we also used for brand advertising is based on gaming.

Advertisers want to fraud-free brand safe transparent marketplace and that's exactly what we deliver with our SDK given the fact that gaming is basically always brand safe. Also trend we have seen from our demand customers, our advertisers is that they are becoming much more sensitive now where the ads ends up, what content is next to the ads, and that's where our gaming is also a very safe harbor because you won't risk that you end up next to negative COVID-19 new content online.

If we look at, at the global brand business then we had our third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. This was very much - this positive trend is very much happening due to our programmatic business, we had 133% growth on our programmatic business. So basically, what we see is that many our advertisers are now also buying programmatic on our programmatic exchange for Brand. This is very positive.

Our IO business was down 13%, it's actually a really good results because April was very, very little more or less all campaigns were canceled, but we saw that AdColony's, mobile video, ad networks was really one of the first networks that was turned on by the big advertisers.

So, we are also pleased with our IO performance in the quarter, May and June was very strong. And the same thing goes for brand performance. All in all, up 14%, $30 million in total, very good momentum for Q3, very positive.

North America, which is the most strategic market we have, that's where we have the biggest market. It's clearly in the lead margin mobile advertising worldwide, very positive quarter up more than 100% and programmatic, up 24% compared to the same quarter last year. So this clearly shows that among agencies in the U.S., we are top of mind when it comes to mobile video.

In EMEA, we had also an increase. Despite COVID-19, we saw the same trend with cancellation of campaigns in April. Despite that we had growth very positive particularly because we have not really started our programmatic offering in EMEA, so very positive that we were growing compared to last year.

In APAC, that was where we had the full impact of COVID-19 from day one in the quarter. We had - we were down 7% on brands, we see now that Q3 will be a significant stronger. So all in all, we are also pleased with the development in Asia APAC.

If you look at our programmatic results, which is really where we - this is the strategic part, this is future. We had a very strong quarter. We see that our advertisers are coming to our exchange because it fraud-free, its brand safe, everything is transparent. We continue to add more supply or most demand to the exchange, so we simply increase the supply demand alignment around that.

The things that's happened in the market has been positive for AdColony in the sense that consumers as you see on the - on the diagram on the right, consumers are simply spending more time more time on gaming, video streaming et cetera and that's where we have our supply, so this is positive. And we had 133% growth on programmatic, and it's very encouraging to see that this trend is continuing into Q3.

When we look at our performance business it was flat, relatively flat. Now for the third quarter in a row, this is of course after several years of strong decline. So it's positive is flat, we see growth in key categories like rewards, social casino, hyper casual games. And we have a lot of focusing on attracting more new advertisers to our Performance platform, but also new publishers.

So I think it's positive that of the revenue more than 1 million was coming from new advertisers and almost 3 million was from new games, new publishers. So that trend is positive and also bear in mind that we use the same platform for Performance and Brands. So we are clearly prioritizing Brand because we get better pricing from Brand and we do on Performance. So if we wanted we could of course have stronger growth in the quarter, but we are prioritizing Brand due to better pricing.

And what are we doing to scale our Performance better is of course to get better margin, get a pricing, make it competitive to our Brand offering as well. And we have invested into a data science team in Poland to actually improve that. They are working on some new model, some new algorithms. And we are testing this in lab, it looks very promising and we will deploy that in - this month next once and this will of course drive better decision on the platform, better profitability on the platform.

We also, as I said, working very hard on our growth team in Turkey to attract new advertisers, new supply and that is going well and we will continue to invest into that. So all in all, giving the total growth of AdColony, we - that's an explanation for what Performance was flat in the quarter and we think with the new data science team and the new growth team we can get back to growth from performance as well.

Let's go to Bemobi. Just to repeat the strategy for Bemobi. We have two pillars, which are basically the securing some profitability growth in emerging markets, and which makes us unique. One is our portfolio of services with basically tailor made and position for emerging markets. And then the other pillar we have is our distribution channels where we use operator channels, we use third party channels, but we also had developed our own channels, which make us very unique in what we do.

The combination of these two things is what, give us the growth. Let's take a look at our subscription services as I mentioned. The first is the AppsClub Family where we basically have bundles of top of games at a low price point in the subscription models. We have this for several categories. We started with games, but now we are active in many other areas like fitness, health, security, kids club, et cetera.

We also have standalone subscription apps. We are exclusive distributor, for example for Truecaller in many markets. That's something we are also increasing. And then finally in the last year, we have successfully launched voice and financial services. We are the leading voice missing provider in Brazil for now. So this is also becoming a very important subscription service for us, which we will take international as well.

On the channel side, we use carriers when a deal is signed, then the mobile carriers is committed to use their channels to launch our service. We use paid online campaigns. We've been working with different partners, different portals, web properties over the last few years, where we know we have quality traffic, Opera Software is one of the key partners there for example. This is an important part of our distribution.

And then finally the most strategic where we have most control is our co-own channels with mobile carriers. We have this portals for No Credit No Data for voice basically when the user runs out of credit on voice data all then we redirect them to a portal which we co-own with carriers and the user can then buy Bemobi services and carriers that core services on voice and data.

If you go to revenue, revenue in the quarter was 10.7 down from 13.9, EBITDA was 4 million, down from 6 million. If we correct for FX, which was really against us in the quarter than that on constant currency is 13.5 down from 13.9 so, a decrease of 3% and EBITDA was 5.3, down from 6 million. This decrease if we have, if we compare FX is very much due to COVID-19, what happened in many emerging markets in particularly in April, but also into May and June was that there was a complete lockdown in many countries like Brazil, but also other markets where basically during the lockout, all shops were closed, you could not top up your account, et cetera and we saw an immediate impact on our services.

In fact, we already so beginning of April, that's when we talk to our carrier partners, that their account balance was down 30%, 40% already in April. We didn't see such a big impact there, but we saw a little bit later - never at that rates we saw maybe like 10%, a little bit less - more than 10% in some markets. So we clearly think that we were hit less than other services but clearly it had an impact.

The positive parties of course that we see July is significant, better than June so we think after the lockdown has been - I mean these countries are back to normal, there people - shops are open again, people can top of the accounts, then we see that revenue is rebounding.

On the subscriber side, we saw the same trends. Okay, we were up 4.5 million compared to last year. This was mainly from voice subscription. Also international had a growth over 2 million, but compared to Q1, we were down 3.5 million and this is again, the same explanation that during the lockdown people had time - it was difficult to top up your accounts, if you don't do that we lose them as a user, but on that side as well, we see in July that now after lockdown has been it's over, then we see subscriptions is going up again.

If we look at the mix, the channel mix then we are now live with 16 portals in Bemobi outside LatAm. We have two free more plans for the next two quarters. We are live with our voice portal with all the main Tier 1 operators in Brazil. So we have big plans to take this internationally. This has been a little bit delayed due to COVID-19 because it's hard to travel to these operators. Also, they are very, very sensitive to make - to put new hardware, new software into the network, so we are making progress, but it's been little bit delayed due to the lockdown, we are seeing.

If you look at mix its currently see that more than one-third of our distribution is coming from our own channels. Operators' is down from 8 to 4 and we are up 5% on the page, so pretty normal months, good mix.

We will continue to focus very much on the voice-based channels, the omni-channel we have managed to basically take the No Data, No Credit portal out of Brazil to operators internationally. We want to do the same with the voice portals we have. So there'll be a big focus on that now giving that many of our markets are open up again, so we can start focusing on that.

Also in Brazil it's going really well. We are launching some new micro financing data micro financing products in Q4. We've done some test it looks really promising. So we have a very strong roadmap for our voice portals.

And also when it comes to certification, this is in full swing. We are launching many new services international basically just replicating the success we have for Brazil. Up till this year we were just doing AppsClub international, now we have launched services in many different categories also outside Brazil.

When it comes to Bemobi IPO, we are constantly assessing the market condition and is still our target to carry out an IPO, we still think Brazil is the best location, best listing venue for Bemobi and we basically plan to do this as soon as the market as it reopen. If you look at the margin in Brazil is looking promising for that. So we are very focused on that.

COVID-19 clearly had a big impact in the quarter. We were hit less than other services, hit less than when we compare how much carriers account balances was down with prepaid users, but we see that we are rebounding nicely now. Many of the big emerging market countries, despite a lot of issues with COVID-19, they have been decided to get back to a more normal, let's say society where shops are open again, people are going to work. So this is, this is helping us to make people buy our service again and we see July was clearly better than June.

So we expect an improvement on this due to a lockdown is over and we're getting a little bit more back to normal, so July was better and we expect the same trend in September - August, September.

Opera TV, as previously communicated, there's an ongoing legal dispute with majority shareholder MFC. There is a favorable verdict granted on liability for Otello not appealed by MFC. MFC was ordered by the court to pay a substantial portion of our legal cost. All that cash has been received. Otello has restored the proceedings in order to pursue alternative remedies. This was supposed to happen in spring. It was delayed, postponed due to COVID-19, now it's scheduled for the first week of October 2020, so in three months.

That ends my operating review. So Petter, please.

Petter Lade

Thank you, Lars and good morning.

So let's dig into the financials. We are pretty happy with the results that we delivered in Q2. Revenue is down 4% year-on-year from $56.2 million down to $54 million. If you adjust for FX, revenue actually would have been up slightly year-on-year, which is pretty good in the midst of the pandemic that is ongoing.

On the cost side, we were able to take down cost further in the quarter, which meant that we were able to protect the adjusted EBITDA, which came in at 3.5 versus 3.9 a year ago. Also here if you adjust for FX, the negative 11% on adjusted EBITDA would have been positive over 20% year-on-year with the same FX rates as we had a year ago. So again pretty, pretty happy with those results in midst of the epidemic.

If you look at the one-time cost, typically, we have a negative item on the one-time cost. This time is actually a reversal of a restructuring charge, so it's a positive one-time cost of $1.2 million. This is predominantly from a office lease that we were able to get out of. We were able to get out of it at much more favorable terms than we expected, so it reversed a previous expense that we taken.

We had an operating profit of negative $2 million in the quarter. This is down or up rather from 4.2%, which we had in the previous year, but we - what's interesting here is that, if you look at how our operating cash flow is doing is tracking well ahead of the - of the EBIT. So that's a promising sign going forward and it shows that we have a lot of non-cash items there are pulling down the numbers, still those will diminish over time, so you will see reflected in the P&L, the solid path and track that we're on.

Net financial items, as always, a big swing this is - this is FX. If you remember in Q1, we had a positive swing of nearly $20 million. This is the relationship between the kroner and the U.S. dollar. This quarter, the dollar was weaker so we have a loss on the net financial all non-cash, of course.

If you look at the trend we still feel that we're on a solid growth path. Clearly, this is a seasonal business where Q4 is stronger, particularly in the advertising business what we delivered this quarter although being slightly below a year ago. Just for FX it would have been up and you can see cost is down significantly. So in the midst of turbulent times like this we also have an opportunity to look hard at the organization.

And streamline it further making profitability higher when growth returns at a stronger pace. If we then look at AdColony, Lars has been through in detail what we saw with AdColony in the quarter, but really happy with the results that we delivered. We see year-on-year growth and Q-on-Q growth for AdColony and that is a lot better than many of our peers. Really happy to see as our performance business has stabilized it’s around $30 million per quarter.

And we see that the Brand business just continues to grow. And particularly we happy to see the Brand programmatic business grow, which is now 40% of overall brand revenue and clearly here in many cases. We have an opportunity to favor Brand dollars or Performance dollars because we'd rather take 40% gross margin, as opposed to 25% gross margin. So that's, there is a reason why you'll see Brand expanding sometimes at the expense of our Performance business.

When we do that there tend to be a mix shift the fastest growing part within Brand is programmatic that come to slightly lower gross margin than the other business. So you will see that the overall gross margin is down about one to two percentage point. I think the level we're at now is very, is very sustainable and the small dip that we see in gross margin we more to make up for and lower OpEx. So the result and bottom-line is definitely positive by the move to Programmatic.

If you look at OpEx, OpEx was down significantly in the quarter it was down a full $2 million year-on-year. I'd say about $1 million ongoing that's the rationalization that we done streamlining of our offices and services and merging the supply side, no demand side rather - with Brand and performance so that's here to stay. The other 1 million is more one-time in nature of course you have we have, we do less travel less marketing less entertainment in a period of COVID-19.

But it still means that the ongoing business is going to have an OpEx at or below $15 million per quarter. So $60 million or so run rate. Finally on adjusted EBITDA happy to see that we were able to swing from a negative $1 million to a positive $0.5 million in EBITDA in the quarter with revenue being relatively similar to last year. So over to Bemobi clearly the BRL the Brazilian currency where we have the majority of revenue still has been hit really hard over the last year its actually the FX rate is down 37% versus the U.S. dollar.

So that makes a big impact to the P&L as long as we report in U.S. dollar. So we reported $10.7 million versus $13.9 million this would have been $13.5 million down 3%, but still a tad below where we had hoped to be in Q2. And it was really the impact of COVID-19 hit Brazil in particular and emerging market harder, but also a little bit later than AdColony. So while we saw AdColony turning around during April, we saw the same thing happen with Bemobi in June.

And then we see nice growth into July, which has continued also into August. Gross margins is no big swings there it's linked basically to what kind of products we sell which channels we use and in which markets we do sell our products. OpEx is increasing. We are expanding our global presence, we are ready when the world kind of normalizes, but as Lars noted the COVID-19 impact has delayed some of the rollouts that we are.

We had expected to do already that will happen a couple of quarters later than we had planned for. Adjusted EBITDA again impacted by the fact that revenue is down. Turning over to cash flow, this is really a top priority for me the operating cash flow in the quarter we're really happy with had $3 million of positive operating cash flow. This is a swing from last year where we had negative $2.8 million.

So that's something we're very happy with typically Q2 is a relatively soft cash flow quarter because in Q2 it typically collect the revenue that you recognized in Q1. So we're happy with the contribution on cash. We got in the quarter. Cash flow from investment negative $2.9 million. That's also a number that we've been trying to get that we tried to use less on CapEx we don't capitalize more in R&D than we absolutely have to.

And then of course on financing, this is linked to IFRS 16 in terms of leases that we have to pay and also the interest that we pay on RCF. Overall, we ended the quarter with pretty much the same cash as we entered with. Very happy with the financial position that we're in, we have $33.5 million in cash. We have used tapped into the RCF with $30 million we have another $20 million available if you should need it.

But overall, we're still in a net cash position and as Lars said we now enter Q3 in a position where we expect AdColony to be free cash flow positive. In addition to Bemobi being free cash flow positive. Now we're looking forward to start generating cash again. Balance sheet is nice and clean with 75% equity ratio.

Last two slides is the outlook for the rest of the year. So finally for AdColony no big changes here. We set these guidance before COVID-19 happen and for AdColony basically we’re keeping the same, the same guidance as we did then. We see a year where 2020 is going to be 10% above 2019. We have done about 7% year-to-date in Q1 and Q2. We're going to be in the same range for Q3 and we expect and acceleration into Q4.

Both because we get easier comps, particularly on the on the Performance business, but also because we know there's a lot of pent-up demand, that's ready to go as soon as things normalize. We did some tweaks on the gross margin and OpEx, the mix means that with more Programmatic revenue we have slightly lower gross margin, but then again, we also have lower OpEx. If you go to the bottom line that's a neutral to slightly positive impact.

For Q3 as I said, it's just more to say more growth and - clearly up from what we did in Q2. And we see now July is already over 10% up from where we - the average that we had in the Q2, so it's a promising start. Finally for Bemobi, we set out a goal of 10% growth year-on-year for 2020 this again was set before COVID-19 hit us and - the hit on Bemobi has been slightly harder and duration has been slightly longer than for AdColony.

So we are tweaking the guidance taking it down from 10% to a range of kind of zero to 5% growth so still expecting growth year-on-year. The impact of course is that we made slightly less revenue in Q2 than we expected, but is even more. The fact that some of the rollouts that we wanted to do has been delayed so it is more a delay of revenue than anything else we are back to growth again. Now, but we are starting from a slightly lower slightly lower point.

In Q3, we expect revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be flat compared to last year. So that points to a nice upswing from where we ended Q2 that concludes the presentation.

So let's go to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

With a follow-up question on your comment on the pent-up demand in that goal for the coming quarters, could you just elaborate a bit on the nature of this pent-up demand in which segments, what kind of customers, brands and why is it pent-up and why are you so confident that this will kind of give a catch-up effect going forward?

Petter Lade

Yes okay, I'll start so, clearly we saw when that - I mean the reason why we've been hit relatively hard in both AdColony and Bemobi right away is because we have a business that is very transaction. So when lockdown happen in U.S. We've got the first cancellation within hours and those are kind of spends that went the way when restaurants closed. They see no need to advertise when Best Buy close there's no need to advertise.

When movie theaters closed they don’t advertise, when Disney is not producing or screening any new movies they don’t advertise. So a lot of these demands are still gone. What we've been fortunate is that we've had Performance business that come in and taken some of that demand. We had other like pizza deliveries that come out and taken some of the demand, but still a very sizable chunk of ad spend is still on the sideline and doing some are doing 80%, some are doing 50%, some are doing 20% what they did in the past.

So if they just get back to the normal spend that they had. And that's a really sizable chunk of revenue. I can't really quantify how much it is, we just noted some our big accounts are basically still running at two cylinders maybe not.

Unidentified Analyst

And then on the Performance business still at kind of stable revenue run rate, which is encouraging. But in terms of bringing that back to growth, which you commented and Lars what do you think is needed and what kind of catalysts, do you see for that happening. Have you seen any indications in the development work thus far that they're making progress and what kind of timeline should we look forward?

Lars Boilesen

I mean it's, it's very clear that I mean, it's been a turnaround in AdColony and we have done a lot of things and we've been very focusing for the first year of that turnaround on cost. And then of course we had invested a lot on our platform into basically attract brands to invest on our platform to make our brand customers to go programmatic et cetera. So, we feel we have succeeded there.

So during all this, we had lower margins on Performance and we had tough competition, particularly tough competition from pure platform companies with really good data science and that's basically we are trying to go head on now. So in order to do that we had to basically out of AdColony to make a complete new data science team and that's what we have build up now over the last I would say 8 to 12 months in Poland.

So they have already - they’re already involved in platform to help the Performance platform to get where we are now. But we haven't really launched any of the new let's say models right. The new algorithms, we still running on let's say old agreement which are okay. That's what you get, but we are testing. Some of the new models and it looks very promising. We just need to launch it live.

So just so you understand right, you're not. We are running maybe 5% of the traffic on their models, real traffic and we see good results so we're very excited about basically, when we launched this new models, new algorithms.

Petter Lade

Also, just to add to that, and it was in Lars part A, the fact that we're now going out and getting a lot of new both supply and demand. So one of the faults in the past is that you were too dependent on your existing publishers your existing advertisers. But this is market where it changes and we now have a much better grasp in terms of how to attract new advertisers and new publishers. So you kind of get back to growth.

Lars Boilesen

Yes, so basically what we're saying is, we didn't have a lot of focus on Performance, Performance was important as a supply for our Brand business. Now we want Performance to get back to growth. We are investing into our data science team that's necessary. We are investing into attract more supply and more advertisers who have Performance platform. And we hope all these two things we are doing there will help margins to go up.

So we will also - it will also be competitive to our Brand advertising. So that's the focus. We're very clear about that, so we hope results will come.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure, thanks, that's helpful. And then last one on AdColony, we're getting closer to the changes to the Apple idea if they are - now likely in September and then that will probably start to affect your business. Could you just elaborate a bit on that kind of headwind for AdColony. And then how you kind of compared to your peers and competitors from that point of view since you have your SDK directly integrated and stuff like that.

Lars Boilesen

I mean this is - of course is a hot topic for the entire industry. Apple’s plans will change a big portion of this industry. And when we look at it of course, we don't really know yet how and what they will launch. They have in the past done changes up until the last minute. But there are some clear companies that are going to struggle with this. The attribution partners out there, the companies that do retargeting.

They are all going to struggle because they can't find the unique identifier on the phone that's IDFA that's what it's doing. We feel that we are in the relative advantage position because we have our SDK. So we know a lot about the uses already. So we think that the power of balance will shift and basically of course what Apple is doing is that. They are making themselves a more important player in terms of deciding who gets the install in terms of what the attribution players did in the past.

So, we actually think this can play in our favor because we have a great relationship with Apple. We’re not really doing anything that goes against their guidelines and terms. So if they take over control as opposed to what the attribution players are doing now. I think we will fair really well. The only thing I'd say is that when this is all happening and if it happens now in mid-September. I wouldn't be surprised if advertisers are a little bit kind of wait and see.

But this is a $100 billion industry. So I don't think it will go away it will just find other ways to transact and again having kind of first-time inventory with our own SDK that's kind of the best position, you could choose.

Petter Lade

I mean, just sum up right it's - when you have changes like this it’s all about having your own user base. So that's a lot of fragmentation in this industry based on third-parties like one of the reason why we have succeeded in Brand is that we have a brand safe platform - and you can only have that if you have your own first party users. So there's a lot of uncertainty around that.

We don't expect a big impact on spent for the industry, but we definitely do expect that this will favor companies with our own user base going forward. And with our SDK we are in a strong position.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thanks. Moving on to Bemobi, you mentioned that you believe that you outperformed your peers during Q2 and the tough period that's been in the Latin American region. Could you just elaborate a little bit on what is the benchmark you are using to as a proxy for peers. Is it prepaid revenues for the operators or they actually competitors that you have inside to or?

Petter Lade

It’s where we can be very transparent on that. We have co-owned channels with carriers. So we can basically see what are the account balance because, we have access to that. So of course, we got very worried when COVID-19 happens in many markets where we have these co-channels because we can see what is the account balance right. And we have of course dialogue with carriers.

So clearly the emerging market was really impacted by this due to the lock down. So, we were actually surprised that we didn't have the same impact immediately, but the impact came a little bit delayed with of course it’s a good sign that you have a good service, et cetera, but when people cannot come up other reason for why they don't have money et cetera then we were impacted.

So, it was a clear warning when we saw that they are core brands with operators with so much down. So we know, just by pure calculation that we were significant less down, so that's basically the assumption from this.

Unidentified Analyst

Very good, thanks. And then with all these insight, could you just elaborate a bit on your thinking behind the guidance for Bemobi Q3 in local currencies what is kind of the leading account balance indicator telling you at the moment in July, August. And then also kind of traffic on the platform for July and August, the trend?

Petter Lade

Yes, so again the good thing here, again similar to AdColony we follow basically revenue hour-by-hour. So it's is very easy to track what's going on. We saw that beginning of kind of late June, beginning of July the frequency of top-ups the amount of it being topped up by the consumer we're both increasing. So, the available balance we're increasing that’s the leading indicator into spend because when they top up their balance we get a ping.

We ask them to renew or increase their subscription. So that's - as soon as basically we don’t - that's the easiest way to look at it. The frequency of top-ups and the sum that they were - that we’re topping up. So, if you look at the guidance that we've given is basically just continuing on that, that Brazil is going back to normal the shops are open again and consumers are slowly getting but steady getting back to work.

And they're getting money into their hands, which are then spent on entertainment such as Bemobi. Again, it is a subscription service so predictability is relatively high.

Unidentified Analyst

And then moving onto to view basically, I was just wondering, I know you have limited insight there, but if you can comment a bit on the development there. I just saw that revenues and EBITDA identical to last year. But net profit was down to zero, is there any changes in the financing structure?

Petter Lade

I can figure, I mean clearly we're in dispute with views so we can't really say much, but I think it's fair to say that we don't want to put any profit into our P&L that we can't vouch for 100%.

Lars Boilesen

Yes, [indiscernible] we have limit to the insight. So on the case, that's really not happening anything won't happen before October.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, that's all from me.

Lars Boilesen

Okay, thank you very much.

Petter Lade

Thank you.