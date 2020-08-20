Margins have been weakening, but growth in users and portfolio of games should offset that as revenues and bookings rise.

Another acquisition of Rollic will add nearly 65 million MAU to Zynga's platform as well as entry into the hyper-casual market.

Forever Franchise games have been bolstered by the Peak acquisition with Toon Blast and Toy Blast now under Zynga's portfolio.

Zynga (ZNGA) saw its highest revenue and bookings in its time during the previous quarter, and the strengths can continue as the company is still expanding its acquisitive portfolio and game growth. With new acquisitions and partnerships recently announced, Zynga's growth looks secured for the remainder of the fiscal year.

For Q2, Zynga saw revenues grow 47% YoY to $452 million as online game revenue hit a record at $388 million. Operating cash flow also hit a nearly 10-year quarterly best figure at $145 million. Zynga had shown growth in nearly every category except for advertising bookings and revenue, which is understandable, given the shifts in advertising spend overall.

Zynga's 'Forever Franchises' of "CSR Racing, Empires & Puzzles, Merge Dragons!, Merge Magic!, Words With Friends and Zynga Poker" still account for ~70% of total revenue and bookings, while slots and card games of "Black Diamond Casino, Game of Thrones Slots Casino, Hit It Rich! Slots, Willy Wonka Slots, Wizard of Oz Slots, the Casual Card Games acquired in December 2017 and Solitaire" account for ~20%.

The recently closed acquisition of Peak Games on July 1 will add more strength to the Forever Franchise. Peak owns "Toon Blast and Toy Blast, [which] have consistently ranked within the top 10 and top 20 U.S. iPhone grossing games for the past two years, respectively." Zynga is also finding benefits within the two's mobile DAU, which is near 12 million (60% of Zynga's DAU).

Source: Q2 Presentation

Zynga's DAU is up marginally YoY, while MAU is flat YoY; however, due to previous acquisitions, Zynga is unable to identify possible duplication of individuals in DAU and MAU count from third party data restrictions. Either way, Zynga has seen growth in both metrics since Q4 '19, and the acquisition of Peak will give a huge boost to DAU and MAU for Zynga.

And DAU and MAU will still see massive growth with further acquisitions, as well as new title releases.

Zynga had entered into an agreement on August 5 to purchase Rollic, another Turkish game developer, whose hyper-casual games "have been downloaded more than 250 million times." The hyper-casual game market is one of the quickest growing mobile gaming markets, and the acquisition allows Zynga to enter into the space with a top developer.

Rollic has had eight games hit "#1 or #2 top free downloaded games in the U.S. App Store, and their latest releases, Go Knots 3D and Tangle Master 3D, were the top two most downloaded games in the U.S. App Store in Q2 2020." This would provide a tremendous boost to Zynga in terms of download numbers and users - Rollic boasts an impressive 65 million MAU and 5 million DAU across their games.

Since the acquisition does not close until October 1, much of the benefit to Zynga's financials and user metrics will not be seen until the fourth quarter and beyond, but the growth potential and power that Rollic brings in terms of top downloaded games and MAU are still visible.

Zynga has also been updating games and planning new releases.

Word Pop is Zynga's reworked Words With Friends 2 to make it compatible on Amazon's Alexa (AMZN), as a more interactive way to play WWF2 on a different platform than mobile. Zynga also released Bumped Out, its second game on Snap Games (SNAP), after the release of popular Tiny Royale on the platform last year. Most recently, Zynga announced the ability to unlock the iconic Camaro ZL1 1LE in CSR2 as part of a recent agreement with Nascar, as well as pre-registration opening for Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells on the Play and App Stores pending an upcoming launch.

While Zynga is capitalizing on momentum within mobile gaming and expanding its portfolio to capture significantly larger user bases in terms of DAU and MAU, one thing that stands out is margins.

Data by YCharts

On a TTM basis, revenue has doubled since 2018, yet operating margin has fallen 20 percentage points. EBITDA margin had followed a similar trajectory in 2019, only to be offset by a strong quarter last Q3. However, guidance for the upcoming Q3 has EBITDA pegged at ($45 million), so EBITDA margin on a quarterly basis more accurately reflects operating margins, in that both have fallen since 2018.

Zynga could capitalize much more on its growth and expansion with more stable margins and could have been worth an upside of $15 per share had it been able to keep operating margin from falling negative. But the recent acquisitions, although heftily priced at over $2 billion combined, could provide the necessary boosts to DAU/MAU as well as bookings in order to offset margin weakness.

Overall, Zynga is showing that its growth potential still exists. The acquisitions will expand DAU and MAU by significant amounts, and Zynga's upcoming releases and recent partnerships/updates should help keep engagement high. Revenue growth has been solid, and the upcoming quarters are expected to be strong as seasonal trends show. Record quarterly revenues and bookings should continue for the remainder of the fiscal year, and margins should not get much worse than they already are. Zynga can find long-term benefits due to the growth in DAU and MAU stemming from the recent acquisitions, and having top grossing games in the portfolio can help drive revenue and booking performance higher, justifying a higher valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.