Back in April, I made the argument that Adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDYY) would see sales and earnings remain depressed for quite some time as a result of store closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In spite of this, the stock appears to have made a significant recovery since then:

Moreover, the company has pointed out in its Q2 earnings presentation that its store fleet has become largely operational since June, with the Greater China market in particular driving a resurgence:

When looking at the results from Q2 2020 and the outlook for Q3 2020, we can see that in spite of the sharp losses in Q2 as a result of lockdown measures worldwide, e-commerce net sales grew from 35% in Q1 to 93% in Q2.

Moreover, if in-store sales rise in Q3 as expected - which is quite possible given that governments around the world are now opting for "local lockdowns" if necessary to combat the spread of COVID-19, then it is quite plausible that Adidas could return to an operating profit by the next quarter. Specifically, the company is forecasting a return to operating profit of €600-700 million.

Additionally, the company is observing growing shifts in customer tastes which suggests that Adidas will see further growth from here. Specifically, with remote working having become more common as a result of COVID-19, a growing shift towards Athleisure is set to accelerate - or sportswear that can be worn in everyday settings. According to Adidas, 50% of people in the 18-34 age group plan to do more exercise as a result of the pandemic - which should see demand for sports apparel rise further.

With that being said, one issue for Adidas before the pandemic was that of inventory management. Specifically, the company had been seeing faster than expected growth in North America, and was experiencing difficulty in scaling inventory to meet demand. COVID-19 would have presented the opposite problem - a large surplus of inventory that the company would not have been able to sell on to customers.

However, the company did manage to implement effective cash flow measures to mitigate this - namely reducing receivables and increasing payables.

As far as the company's financials are concerned, we see that even with the rebound in growth, EBITDA per share still remains well below levels before the pandemic, while EV/EBITDA remains at a 5-year high:

With that being said, the company's debt to equity still remains reasonably low in comparison to previous years, which is encouraging:

In this regard, while Adidas has started to rebound strongly - the company is still technically operating at a loss and is therefore still overvalued from an EV/EBITDA perspective. In this regard, Q3 will be a major telling point as to whether the strength of the recovery for this company is enough to bring the stock back to a reasonable valuation. It could be the case that the Q3 recovery is modest and Adidas still trades at a more expensive valuation than that before the pandemic.

In conclusion, I take the view that the pace of the recovery for Adidas has been impressive. However, the strength of the recovery in Q3 will ultimately determine whether the run-up in the price can be justified. At this point in time, I see Adidas as still being overvalued.

