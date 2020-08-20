Macroeconomic considerations may affect Bitcoin in the short term but are unlikely to be important in the long run.

Demand for Bitcoin appears to be increasing as a result of DeFi and increasing consumer adoption through low friction channels like Square.

New supply of Bitcoin declined in May as a result of a decrease in the block reward, but the immediate impact of this has been negligible.

Despite recent price volatility, Bitcoin's behavior has been in line with past experience and will likely be driven by the interaction of supply and demand going forward.

Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) price has exhibited significant volatility in recent months, but has been increasing steadily since the March low. Despite economic uncertainty, Bitcoin's price has behaved in line with past experience and if this continues Bitcoin's price could be expected to increase significantly over the next 1-3 years. There are a number of competing narratives which could explain this price increase including:

Block reward halving

Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

Consumer adoption

Institutional adoption

Macroeconomic considerations

In the long run I believe demand drivers like DeFi and consumer adoption will have the most impact on Bitcoin's price.

Figure 1: Bitcoin Price and Block Reward

(Source: Created by author using data from blockchain)

Supply

Bitcoin's third halving occurred in May and this is a potential positive price catalyst based on previous halvings, where Bitcoin's price increased significantly over the proceeding 1-2 years. I have written about Bitcoin's behavior around previous halving events in detail and lean towards thinking that the primary impact of supply reductions is to create demand through the expectation of higher prices.

Figure 2: Bitcoin Price Behavior Post-Halving

(Source: Created by author using data from blockchain)

The stock-to-flow model is a widely followed approach to modelling the effect of halvings on Bitcoin's price, but I believe this method is flawed as the stock-to-flow ratio approaches infinity as the new supply approaches zero. Modelling Bitcoin's price directly against supply gives a much more conservative estimate of Bitcoin's potential future price path, which I believe is more realistic. After the halving in May, Bitcoin's price has been within the expected range, albeit at the lower end, leaving plenty of upside potential.

Figure 3: Effect of Bitcoin Supply on Price

(Source: Created by author using data from blockchain)

Demand

Bitcoin's price can be modeled using Metcalfe's law based on the number of active addresses or wallets, and this approach has worked quite well in the past. The number of Bitcoin users has been increasingly steadily since March, likely driven by increasing prices. This creates the potential for a positive feedback loop, which could lead to a price bubble echoing the events of 2017.

Figure 4: Bitcoin Price Estimate Based on Users

(Source: Created by author using data from blockchain)

For many people the barriers to using Bitcoin remain too high, but companies like Square (NYSE:SQ) may be changing this. Square has provided low friction access to millions of people through the Cash App and has seen trading volumes flourish over the past 12 months. This has likely been aided significantly by government payments and idle speculation during lockdowns.

Figure 7: Square Bitcoin Revenue

(Source: news.bitcoin.com)

Demand from an increasing number of users has been significantly boosted in recent weeks by the adoption of DeFi. A large number of Bitcoins are being tokenized on the Ethereum blockchain, which temporarily removes them from circulation. It is unclear how long this will continue for or how much Bitcoin will end up tokenized, but if recent behavior continues it is likely to have a significant impact on prices.

Figure 5: Total Amount of Bitcoin Tokenized on Ethereum Blockchain

(Source: btconethereum)

Figure 6: Total Value Locked in DeFi (Ethereum and Bitcoin)

(Source: defipulse)

At this stage I believe there is little reason to think that institutions are now Bitcoin converts and are adopting Bitcoin on a large scale. Companies like Fidelity are merely offering financial products which they believe there is latent demand for and in many cases are likely agnostic on the merits of Bitcoin. More interesting is MicroStrategy's (MSTR) recent adoption of Bitcoin as part of its capital allocation strategy. If I were a MicroStrategy investor I would be less than thrilled, as I doubt the ability of a corporate finance department to successfully speculate on financial assets, but it may be a sign that organizations are becoming more willing to diversify their assets in the current macroeconomic environment.

Gold

It could also be argued that Bitcoin's behavior over the past few months has been driven by macroeconomic concerns, similar to gold. I think this is a distinct possibility at the moment, but do not believe inflation concerns are a valid investment thesis in the long run. Historically the correlation between gold and Bitcoin has been low and I expect this to continue in the future.

Figure 8: Gold Price

(Source: Federal Reserve and blockchain)

Price Modelling

Supply and demand models can both be used to accurately explain Bitcoin's past price movements, but it is unknown if they have predictive value. I believe the data points towards demand being a more important determinant of price than supply but there is likely interaction between demand, price and supply, which makes the relationships complex and subject to change overtime.

From a theoretical perspective I believe supply changes should be largely unimportant to Bitcoin's price. Bitcoin has a finite supply but it can be easily replicated and in terms of functionality there are a number of close substitutes. This makes the supply of Bitcoin or substitute cryptocurrencies virtually unlimited. Most people will be quick to argue that a Bitcoin copycat is not Bitcoin though and I agree, but this has more to do with how users view Bitcoin versus substitutes than any intrinsic properties. The strongest argument for Bitcoin being truly differentiated is the mining power securing it, which is difficult to replicate. Although I doubt many cryptocurrency investors estimate the feasibility of a 51% attack as part of a due diligence process. I believe Bitcoin's value is derived from users who do not view similar cryptocurrencies or exact copies as substitutes.

The importance of demand relative to supply is common in digital markets where the marginal cost of supply is zero. In these types of markets there is no supply advantage, so controlling demand becomes the basis of competition. On this basis I believe Bitcoin's long-term value will be driven by increasing demand more so than decreasing supply.

Even if past relationships continue to hold, modeled prices are heavily dependent on how the price elasticity of demand and the number of Bitcoin users change in the future. Investors should not mistake the past accuracy of these modelling approaches for confidence of their accuracy going forward. Bitcoin remains a highly speculative investment but I believe the potential for large returns outweighs the downside risk in the current environment.

Figure 9: Potential Bitcoin Price Path

(Source: Created by author using data from blockchain)

