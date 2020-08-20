While investing in Imperial Brands may be attempting to catch a falling knife, we believe the dividend offers a considerable margin of safety.

The tobacco apocalypse has been a constant concern over the past few years, with investors feared to allocate capital in the sector due to its uncertain future. As a result, tobacco stocks trade with significant yields, and attractive valuations.

We believe that while several risks remain, investors can benefit from the sector's depressed valuation multiples and heavy yields to achieve market-beating returns. In July, for example, we covered Philip Morris (PM), going over why we believe investors could achieve double-digit returns in the medium term.

We consider that Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY)(OTCQX:IMBBF) may offer a generous return potential as well. Investors need to be aware, though, as picking up shares could currently be attempting to catching a falling knife. Since our last article in February, shares have lost around 21% of their value, while considerably underperforming the FTSE100. Source: Yahoo Finance

While we understand that the company's dividend cut by 1/3 may have disappointed investors, who responded by dumping the stock, shares offer tremendous value at their current price of 1,297p.

Admittedly we held the same view before the price decline, and we were wrong. However, with a 10.6% well-covered dividend yield, and a 5X earnings valuation, we can't help but take another shot on the tobacco giant.

In this article, we refer to the stock's shares trading on their original listing on the London Stock Exchange. Figures are denominated in GBp, unless mentioned otherwise.

In this article, we will:

Go over some of Imperial Brands' most recent financials.

Assess the stock's medium-term return potential.

Highlight some risks.

Conclude why we believe the stock offers the potential for great returns, but substantial risks remain.

Financials and dividend coverage

The primary concerning reason when it comes to tobacco's long-term viability is the worldwide decreasing volumes. However, as many authors have pointed out throughout various articles on the tobacco majors here on Seeking Alpha, declining volumes are not that severe.

As the company's latest results presentation illustrates, volumes did indeed decrease by around -0.5%. However, the company was able to offset that by its pricing mix adequately. Generally, we believe that as long as tobacco volumes decline by a rate in the very low single digits, inflation-adjusted price increases should sustain profitability.

Source: Earnings presentation

It's true that during the first half of the year, EPS saw a decline of around 10%. However, this included NGP (New Generation Products) write-downs, dragging adjusted operating profits down.

Source: Earnings presentation

NGP write-downs following disappointing sales are certainly worrying, considering that this could otherwise be the company's future growth catalyst. However, we believe that value lies in the Imperial Brands' core tobacco segment, whose sales were robust. The company saw significant market share advancements across every major market. Source: Earnings presentation

In terms of outlook, management mentioned that it expects an EPS decline of around 2%, while an additional 3% FX headwind may apply. Assuming a total decline of 5% from last year, FY2020 EPS should be around 260p. At a rebased annual DPS of 137.7p, the company should be able to cover distributions plentifully, as it would imply a payout ratio of just 52%.

Due to having ample wiggle room to grow the dividend, management mentioned that its policy would be progressive moving forward. After all, the original dividend was also covered, and the cut was mostly due to prioritizing deleveraging.

Further, at the company's current price of 1,297p, its valuation based on expected FY2020 EPS is just 5X earnings. The valuation is disproportionally cheap compared to the other tobacco majors, as the graph illustrates. However, it's also worth noting that the sector has undergone a prolonged valuation compression. As we mentioned, buying into the sector holds the risks of catching falling knives, as there is no guarantee that valuations could not contract further.

At a considerably lower valuation than its peers, though, and double-digit dividend yield, let's try and assess the stock's medium-term potential, amid prudent estimates.

Investor returns

Imperial Brands' financials may not be the most exciting, and could rightfully deter investors from comfortably investing. However, considering the company's intentions to grow the dividend from now on, coupled with the unbelievably low valuation could lead to very juicy medium-term returns.

We want to be prudent with our estimates to avoid exaggerations. Therefore we are projecting an annualized EPS decline of 2%, in line with management's organic EPS decline outlook for the year. Further, we estimate DPS growth of around 8% annually. We believe this is reasonable for two reasons:

The payout ratio is exceptionally low and can support even further increases.

No DPS increase was under 10% over the past decade. We are assuming a lower rate to factor in some potential deceleration in the medium term.

Based on our growth rates, future figures should look like the following:

Source: Author

As you can see, despite the wild disproportional Δ in EPS declining and DPS rising, distributions would still be covered in 2025.

Now let's calculate the potential investor returns based on different potential valuation multiples. Here's where things become interesting. As you can see, because shares are trading at such a depressed valuation, if the multiple remains this low in the future (which would mean a lower share price amid declining EPS), investors would still achieve almost double-digit returns.

At the same time, a potential valuation expansion towards a, in our view, more reasonable multiple at around 7-9X earnings, would massively increase annualized returns, as the table displays. We assume dividends are reinvested.

Source: Author

Risks

Imperial Brands has the potential to deliver significant returns in the medium term due to its huge yield and low valuation. However, there are substantial risks to take into account.

In H1-2020, in the Americas and Europe, NGP revenues saw a decline of 50.8% and 56.2%, respectively. We believe this is hugely discouraging when it comes to the company's future, as it signals that the company has lost the battle towards non-tobacco next-gen products from relatively early on. The company's competitors have made far more significant advancement, such as Philip Morris seeing great success with its IQOS product line. For a deeper analysis of how IQOS is transforming Philip Morris, we suggest that you read this well-presented article by fellow author Librarian Capital.

Further, increasing tobacco price levels to sustain a long-term trend in demand levels is not sustainable if volume declines accelerate. In that case, Imperial Brands will fail to achieve our EPS expectations, delivering lower profitability. DPS increases will then further decelerate, potentially dropping in the range of 3-5%, limiting our projected shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Imperial Brands is currently trading at a 15-year low, at an incredibly low valuation of around 5X FY2020 EPS. Shares are also yielding a huge 10.6%, which appears to be very well-covered. We believe that the company has the potential to deliver significant returns, even under a declining EPS trend in the medium term. The stock's dividend payments at such a low valuation multiple make for a great margin of safety.

On the other hand, we can't ignore that Imperial Brands operates in a sector that there is little to be excited about, with significant long-term viability risks. Despite the tasty-looking dividend yield, which we believe could provide a margin of safety on total returns, the stock remains a falling knife with little support as the price declines. Regardless, we view the potential for major losses unlikely for current investors, and on that basis, we believe a small position could be beneficial for income-oriented portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.