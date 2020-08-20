But what they have done with Covid testing is truly impressive, and the financial results are ramping hand in hand.

It was already known for the quality of their platform which could develop new tests faster than most and at lower price points.

It's only a relatively small player in the rapidly expanding field of genetic testing, but this is changing in front of our eyes.

We always very much liked Fulgent Genetics (FLGT). For the old portfolio we bought it at $9.87 in November last year. We particularly liked the fact that competitors outsource some of their testing to Fulgent, a tell-tale sign that they're doing something right. The CEO Ming Hsoeh is something of a business genius.

In June, we thought that Fulgent's existing business would be dented considerably by the pandemic, but they would make up some of that with their newly introduced COVID-19 tests. That was the picture we were getting from the Q1CC.

Well, that couldn't have been further from the truth. What happened is exactly the opposite:

The company's existing testing business has survived more or less unscathed.

The company was able to scale their COVID testing with absolutely dizzying speed. The descriptions of what they did are mind boggling, we urge you to read the Q2CC, this is one for the ages. We read a lot of CCs and have done so for a long time, this one we will remember for quite some time to come.

The truly epic COVID test ramp has produced financial results that are off the chart as well, as they were able to do this with fairly minimal investments (apart from doubling their workforce).

The FY2020 guidance is even better as they're just warming up.

Quite frankly, a company that is able to achieve what they have in such a short time has been so thoroughly stress tested that we are almost saying buy the shares at any price (which we don't, of course).

Given what has happened in Q2 we are pretty confident about the future of the company, which has established itself in a short period of time as a major player in genetic testing. Shareholders will be richly rewarded over time, as they already have been.

COVID tests

We give you some data:

The tests come back within 24 hours, they probably have the best turn-around time of any lab in the country.

They have two EUAs (Emergency Use Authorization) from the FDA, one for a test for providers and another one for their home test Picture by Fulgent, but there are more to come.

They are running 24/7.

They scaled from a couple of thousand tests a day to 10K to now 30K a day. The number of tests performed increased 1300% sequentially (although that figure probably includes their other genetic tests).

They doubled the headcount from 150 to 300.

They have bought a new building to increase the capacity dramatically.

The company has rolled out three end-to-end solutions:

Fulgent Community platform: an end-to-end solution for managing drive-in/walk-in sites.

Fulgent Enterprise, an end-to-end solution for companies doing routine repeat testing.

Picture for partners: home testing.

If you read the descriptions how they are set up, they are a marvel of efficiency. Take for instance their walk-in/drive-in solution (Q2CC):

This is a complete solution for managing drive-through and walk up testing sites from the patients visiting our website, picking a location, gathering appointments, completing test questionnaire, etc. This new solution allow the administrators of the sites to set a number of lanes, the number of available time slots, and manage the collection process. On the back-end, we are reporting solutions that will report directly to patients' mobile phones. It also include key amounts in contact tracing functionality. Today, San Bernardino County, Los Angeles County, the City of Long Beach, Santa Clara County and Orange County are all using this new platform to run their drive-through and walk up testing sites.

Or their corporate solution (Q2CC):

We have built the solution where Fulgent provides locations with our new platform, a barcode scanner, pre-barcoded tubes and collection materials. An employee can simply approach the customer station, scan their employee badge or other identifiers, self-administer a simple nasal swab and drop into a collection box to be sent to Fulgent. A mobile version of this solution is also available which allows the same operation to be completed using mobile device either online or offline. 24 hours later, the reports are electronically delivered to the employees.

Their home test costs $119 in cash or $39 out of pocket as they started to accept insurance. This covers the cost of the kit and the bi-directional shipping.

Existing genetic test business

From the Q2CC:

During Q2, we added significant number of new accounts on rare disease, reproductive health, hereditary cancer and cardiovascular genetics. These new opportunities are a result of our increased commercial strength, rapidly expanding test menu, and competitive pricing and turnaround times.

While revenues were flat, this extended customer base will produce growing revenues going forward. Their sequencing as a service business got a boost from COVID as many organizations look to sequence a genome of COVID-19.

They are also constantly introducing new products.

Finances

Revenues $17.3M (+105%)

US revenue is 93% of that and grew by 141%

Billable test 180.5K (+1003%)

ASP $96 (-84% as COVID tests are cheaper)

Average cost per test $43 ($41 ex stock based compensation)

Gross margin +800bp sequentially

Non-GAAP operating margin 21.5% (+34% percentage points).

Non-GAAP net income $4M or $0.17 per share

Let this sink in. They were doubling the workforce, ramping COVID testing tenfold, yet they were able to grow gross margin 800bp and non-GAAP operating margin 3200bp. From the Q2CC:

So we made aggressive investments across the board in all facets of our organization including operations, sales, marketing and G&A, the power of our technology platform proved to be extreme leverage within our business model. We believe this leverage is just a beginning of what's in store for the remainder of the year.

Marvel at the following:

Data by YCharts

And revenue growth is clearly accelerating:

Data by YCharts

And it's not over yet, here is the guidance:

Guidance

1.3M tests producing $120M+ in revenues and net income of roughly $25M or non-GAAP EPS of $1.

To illustrate the enormity of that, before the Q2 figures, analysts estimated FY2020 revenue at $45M and EPS of $0.12. We were not the only ones who were caught off-guard.

And that's not all. Less than two weeks after the Q2CC management raised guidance again, on the opening of their new lab in Houston. Management now expects revenue to reach $135M this year.

Can this last?

The company scaled up its COVID testing so fast that it is now producing 60/40 COVID test/other test, and this will skew in favor of COVID test even much more in H2 as they ramp further.

Doesn't this set them up for a big fall in revenue and profit if the US gets the pandemic under control (to which the company is contributing in a significant amount, one could add) or develops a successful virus?

We have a few answers for that:

Lots of routine testing is likely to remain in anything but the most optimistic scenario. Think of routine testing by companies and other organizations in order to remain open.

If appropriate, the company could scale down as quickly as it has scaled up. The investments that enabled the scaling up were fairly minimal and mostly pertain to variable cost, not fixed cost.

But we would go beyond this. The company has announced itself on the stage with this epic ramp and its record turn-around time in testing. This has been one big Fulgent show of the capabilities of their platform, not something that is likely to have gone unnoticed.

This will lead the company to gain, and in fact it already is gaining new customers at a faster pace than before.

Then there is the threat from the new cheaper tests like the saliva based one from Yale. We're not overly worried this will produce much headwind:

Demand for COVID testing will remain very high for the foreseeable future.

Fulgent has demonstrated to be incredibly adaptive, we're sure they could launch and ramp saliva based tests in record time (Yale is giving them away to labs so they don't have to start from scratch either).

Valuation

Yes, valuation multiples look terrible at the moment, but this is backwards looking (and GAAP).

Data by YCharts

The company's guidance of $1 in EPS this year already brings that back down to earth quite a bit. The 100%+ revenue growth should bring down the other.

Conclusion

The figures almost don't matter. What the company has achieved in the second quarter is so impressive that it has definitely established itself as a major genetic testing lab.

It already had a history of producing tests for new conditions in record time, but the pandemic has shown what the company is capable off, how fast they can develop and ramp when an opportunity arises.

While there is some risk that COVID testing, which is now the majority of their business will decline at some stage, a company with these impressive capabilities will keep on growing long-term, we have little doubt about that.

