AT&T has some very interesting positive news of late, but I will let you decide that.

The share price has not done much, but the dividend yield is at 7% once again.

I am going to keep this very brief and straight to the point.

I write about AT&T (T) quite often, but since it is a much discussed stock, with two other articles about it today, I felt the need to jump in here just to offer MY 2 cents!

Dividend growth investors keep buying and holding share of T for the income and the capital appreciation if/when it comes is a bonus. If you are an investor who is looking for a quick buck, then you have plenty of other stocks to choose from. When a long-term investor seeks to grow their income stream for future financial security and retirement, T has everything you could want:

A current yield of 7%.

A dividend aristocrat with a 36-year record of paying and increasing its dividend (not by a lot, but do bonds or annuities increase payouts, nope).

A decent entry point that is in my personal buy zone.

Look, AT&T is not going to make you wealthy overnight, but if you have 20 years or so, I believe you can rely on T to support its dividend and keep paying you a great income stream and MIGHT even offer some capital gains.

It is nicely held in the "Pandemic Retirement Income Portfolio" of course, and I would suggest considering adding shares right now again.

PRIP consists of the following stocks: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), AT&T, PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), Con Edison (ED), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Realty Income (O), Altria (MO), and Annaly Capital (NLY).

As you can see, T is within the buy zone, and with that 7% yield, it becomes very compelling again.

Guess What, There Is Some Very Interesting Positive News To Support My Opinion!

I usually do not do this, but I wanted to jump on some news and put my personal spin on it.

First, AT&T is paying down more debt! I love that because the naysayers always point to that debt as being the death of T. Well, here is the news, and you decide if it signals the death of T or a cut in the dividend:

Pretty positive, right?

Here is an even more interesting news report that gives me some pause as to what this great investor is thinking!

Appaloosa reports fund value of $5.76B as on 30th June, 2020. Notable buy includes AT&T 9.08M shares.....

What? David Tepper has designated 4.7% of his portfolio value in Appaloosa for T?

Tepper is not even a dividend investor; he shoots for capital gains! He just sold a bunch of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and spent $240 MILLION on T! Why? What does he see? Perhaps he sees a bargain and might even hold the stock for longer than three months! LOL. That being said, 9 million shares of T added to David Tepper's portfolio is a very interesting and significant development that cannot be ignored.

I will end this brief article with a chart from Fidelity Investments for you to consider as well:

Valuation is moving to undervalued, the quality of the company is super, and the financial health is in darn good shape!

My Bottom Line

If you are thinking of adding or buying T, now might be a great time. That 7% yield might not last. I believe with the recent developments that I have noted above, T is once again a strong buy!

What do you folks think of the news and the stock?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author used in his past worked for him, and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance. One more thing...I have no equities since I divested everything about 2 years ago due to very serious health issues and my personal circumstance.