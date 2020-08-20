Long-term investors should ride out any short-term price correction, while traders may want to look for the price gap between $16.10 and $17.50 to ultimately be filled.

Despite rocketing to new highs, insiders continue to hang on to their shares indicating a conviction that additional long-term price gains may be coming.

The company's financial results continue to exceed Wall Street analyst's expectations, and the overall momentum of this most recent 600% price move has surprised even us.

We remain long-term bullish on Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH), but are beginning to see technical signs that could be telling investors to take a more cautionary approach in the short-term.

This will be our 36th article on Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) since August of 2014, when we first began writing about the company.

Suffice to say that our favorite stock pick of the past decade has finally met with the long-awaited recognition that we have always felt that it deserves, but that Wall Street failed, or was unwilling, to acknowledge.

In fact, we wrote a piece on Seeking Alpha back on November 11, 2019 titled "Why Celsius Holdings Is The Rodney Dangerfield of Wall Street".

In that article, we made the case that despite a 5-year CAGR in revenues of over 32%, along with a price-to-sales ratio of less than 4x, that investors were not giving the company any respect.

Fast-forward just a mere 9 months, and all of a sudden this innovative little company has gone from being a Rodney Dangerfield to being a Robert De Niro.

When former Celsius CEO Gerry David passed the baton to his then-CFO John Fieldly in February of 2017, not many people would have imagined that this rather modest and unassuming CFO would go on to build a team of energetic and talented individuals who not only believed strongly in the Celsius line of healthy energy beverages, but in themselves and their ability to one day build a billion-dollar brand.

Source: Greatleadershipbydan.com

Back then, the company had a total market capitalization of just some $171,230,439.

Today, just a scant 3 years and 6 months later, Celsius Holdings sports a market capitalization of just over $1.775 billion.

The most likely question on everyone's mind is, "At that kind of a market cap, with FY 2020 revenues likely to come in somewhere around $120-125 million, is there room for this company's stock price to continue to march higher?"

We believe that, no doubt, it can over the long-term. The company has just begun to tap the global markets, and an increased focus on international opportunities should provide the kind of growth necessary to achieve higher valuations in the future.

We also believe that the company can also fuel future growth through an acquisition strategy, much like they did when they announced the purchase of Func Foods in 2019.

The bigger question, and a much more timelier one, should be: "After a run over the last 13 1/2 weeks, from a closing price of $4.54 on May 7, 2020 to a closing price today at $25.38, ($26.76 on an intraday basis) has the stock gotten ahead of itself?"

Given the recent dramatic rise in the price of the shares in just the last few short months, investors might want to take a good hard look at peeling off a few shares and booking some nice profits, while waiting for a good re-entry point on a pullback. We have done that and are currently flat, holding no position in CELH at the present time.

After all, those kinds of moves (almost 6-fold) in a very compressed period of time, usually exhaust themselves, at some point.

We, generally, will look at a chart for some technical signs that could be forecasting a change in short-term direction.

Taking a look at a technical chart, two things draw our attention.

Source: Stock Charts

First, there was a gap opening on August 6th from the prior day's close on August 5th. The driving force behind this strong gap in price was the company's financial results which were reported before the opening that morning.

Once again, Wall Street analysts were caught off-guard, and the company handily beat the consensus estimates, including the whisper number.

We had predicted a surprise, and we got one. The company had beaten analyst's revenue forecasts previously for six straight quarters.

In any event, the stock took off from the opening bell and never looked back, closing the day at $20.83. Much of the panic buying we saw during the day was the result of a massive short squeeze; something else we had predicted would happen on more than one occasion.

The second important technical indicator that is currently flashing a cautionary yellow light is the Relative Strength Index or RSI.

Usually, a stock gives an oversold reading when the RSI falls below 30, and gives an overbought reading when the RSI crosses 70. The current RSI reading for CELH stands at roughly 86, a rather lofty level.

This doesn't necessarily mean that a drop in price is imminent. It is simply alerting us to the fact that we are approaching a level at which to exercise some caution.

One of our absolute favorite indicators for CELH has been insider activity. In fact back on January 8th, 2020 we wrote an article specifically regarding insider activity at Celsius Holdings, and what we felt it was signaling.

We have written three separate articles over the years focusing on what insider were doing, or not doing, with their share holdings in CELH.

We had pointed out in one of our articles that there has never been a single sale of stock by a CELH insider in over 10 years. That streak was broken by Director Kevin Harrington, when he decided to sell some of his CELH stock on May 20, 2020 at an average price of $8.16 resulting in net proceeds of roughly $1.1 million.

Source: Insider Monkey

We should note that Mr. Harrington still owns 64,877 shares of CELH after exercising his option grants.

Beyond that, no other insider at Celsius Holdings, up to this point, has filed a Form 4 to disclose the sale of any shares, even after such a dramatic increase in the price of those shares. That tells us something about both the confidence and conviction of Celsius insiders regarding the company's future prospects.

In summary, while we strongly believe in the fundamental story of Celsius Holdings and the long-term prospects for its share price, we feel a duty and an obligation to our readers and loyal followers to point out some the indicators that we see, which are currently flashing a cautionary yellow light.

Source: Health Focus USA

As such we are putting a neutral rating on the shares, based on a number of factors. If we were to get a short-term pullback in the shares, near the gap between $16-17.50, we would become aggressive buyers again.

Special Note: We wanted to bring everyone's' attention to the fact that on last night's CNBC Mad Money show (time stamp at 1:15), Jim Cramer indicated that he wanted to do a full segment on CELH.

The stock had a nice pop today as a result of Mr. Cramer's positive comments about the company, last night, and the anticipation of Mr. Cramer doing a follow-up segment with CELH on a subsequent future show.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not responsible for updating either this article, or our opinion on any of the stock(s) that are mentioned in our articles. We are not in the business of giving advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on Seeking Alpha.