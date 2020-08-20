Although Caledonia Mining (CMCL) missed earnings estimates by $0.09 per share in the second quarter, we are standing pat on our long position in this stock at present. Shares may be now down approximately $8 a share or 30% (which is significantly more than the drop we have seen in the metal itself) since their late July highs but we maintain shares will inevitably be much higher in the quarters to come.

Remember mining companies are a leveraged play on the price of the metal itself but leverage as we know is a double-edged sword. For example, we believe that in all likelihood, gold at present is dropping down into an intermediate cycle low. As we can see from the chart below, gold usually prints an intermediate low every six months or so. The state of affairs at present is that price remains overbought on the weekly chart as we can see from the RSI and stochastics indicator. All of the most recent intermediate cycle corrections took out the 10-week moving average and we do not believe things will be any different this time around. Suffice it to say, the next real buying opportunity will come at the next ICL. Our philosophy remains the same. Stay the course with our long position in CMCL and add on weakness.

Regarding Caledonia, after every earnings report, we look at the firm's profitability, how management is rewarding shareholders and the valuation of the firm so we can ascertain if the stock remains a viable investment. Let's get to it.

First to profitability. Despite the earnings miss, it was encouraging to see the firm gain production momentum in July which is expected to follow on into August and beyond. All-in-sustaining-costs increased by 32% in the second quarter due to increased mine costs but these costs were partially offset by the 6% increase in production in the quarter. Production would have been higher but for the change in operating procedures which needed to be implemented due to COVID-19.

Profitability is so important because earnings growth is the chief reason why we see gains in any respective share price. Earnings in Caledonia are expected to increase by 76% next year due to the top line estimate of $142 million in 2021. If the miner can generate this top line number next year, it would be a 43% increase over the expected top line number of 2020. Obviously, we will need to see the completion of the central shaft before this top line number can be achieved but astute investors will also see that earnings growth is expected to outpace sales growth next year. These conditions are perfect in a gold bull market.

With respect to how shareholders have been rewarded, management announced another increase in the quarterly dividend from 7.8 cents per share to 8.5 cents per share. This means the updated forward dividend of $0.34 is currently yielding approximately 1.75%. Although income-orientated investors may not be attracted by this amount, we would encourage investors to look at the growth rates of the payout. Furthermore, Caledonia's strong balance sheet and strong cash flows should mean sustained lofty increases in the dividend will be the norm for some time to come.

From a valuation perspective, we maintain that Caledonia's assets, sales, cash flow and earnings are still very cheap from an industry-wide basis. The forward earnings multiple is the most attractive as we still do not believe the market is giving the stock credit for the earnings it is expected to generate. Will the share price of Caledonia head lower as gold drops into its intermediate cycle low? Probably, but we maintain that a core long position is the best course of action here.

To sum up, despite Caledonia's bottom line miss in Q2, the company remains on track to increase production, cut costs and increase its bottom line meaningfully. Yes, there are risks but given the company's well-capitalised position and solid plan, we continue to believe that the downside risk is less in Caledonia when compared to peers. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.