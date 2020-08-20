Cost-cutting measures have also brought down losses sequentially from Q1, and the company expects to hit profitability in 2021.

The company has trended around ~22k weekly rental days, vs. ~14k during the pandemic. The breakeven point is expected at ~30k.

At first, we thought the coronavirus would permanently cripple ridesharing platforms like Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT). And while it's true that their mobility divisions have taken a hit as people reduce travel, bookings on the food delivery side have saved these companies from total oblivion. Our reliance on this on-demand ecosystem has unchanged, if not strengthened, by the pandemic.

We should also look to be investing in companies that support this ecosystem, and one of the lesser-known ideas in this space is HyreCar (HYRE), a car-sharing platform that helps aspiring rideshare drivers borrow cars from others. HyreCar isn't mired in all the challenges that rental car companies like Hertz are undergoing at the moment - it's purely a P2P platform that provides the infrastructure that car owners and car lenders use to transact with each other.

HyreCar recently reported incredibly strong Q2 results that show the company rising even above pre-corona growth trends, which in my view cements this company's future and gives us a good read on this small-cap management team's ability to execute amid extreme turbulence.

Given the strong results and in light of continued momentum for this name, investors should refresh themselves on the bullish thesis for this fantastic internet startup:

Gig-based work is in vogue since the pandemic began, and HyreCar makes the barriers to entry low. With widespread layoffs plus people attempting to earn more cash amid a difficult financial climate, there are more people turning to flexible work gigs like Uber or Instacart to earn extra cash. Per its own estimates, HyreCar is the cheapest car rental option for would-be drivers. HyreCar also noted that in Q2, 60% of its drivers counted on ride share as their primary source of income - which means HyreCar's renters are a very sticky base.

Car-sharing is an idea that is rapidly gaining traction. In our modern economy, the concept of "ownership" - especially of large assets like cars and houses - has declined in importance and given way to on-demand or sharing-based models. Platforms like HyreCar capitalize on this organically-growing trend.

Asset-light business model leads to high margin growth potential. HyreCar doesn't own its own fleet of cars; it simply connects owners of cars willing to loan them to drivers wanting to borrow them. This gives the company the ability to expand as a service network without needing expensive inventory on hand, giving it high potential for operating leverage.

Low entry point; M&A potential. At a ~$60 million market cap, investors have a chance to buy into this company at a relatively early stage. We note also that Lyft acquired smaller competitor FlexDrive earlier this year for $20 million. Other on-demand companies seeking to revamp their driver operations may be scouting HyreCar to do the same.

Strong pandemic execution. We'll dive into this in more depth in this article, but HyreCar has reverted to a strong growth story exiting the most heavily-impacted quarter of the coronavirus.

Q2 download: weekly rental days sees a strong recovery

Let's now dissect HyreCar's second-quarter results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. HyreCar 2Q20 results Source: HyreCar Q2 earnings release

HyreCar's revenue soared 47% y/y in the quarter to $5.58 million, substantially beating Wall Street's expectations for $5.05 million (+33% y/y) by a wide fourteen-point margin. Q1 revenue growth, for comparison, had been at 56% y/y. Considering that Q2 consisted of three months of pandemic impact versus barely one month in Q1, the fact that revenue growth didn't decay much steeper was impressive.

One of the key metrics that we're watching here is the weekly rental days, which - as the name suggests - is how many total days cars are rented out for within a given week.

Figure 2. HyreCar weekly rental day statistics

Source: HyreCar Q2 earnings release

The chart above gives a great detailed rundown of the data by week, but here are the key highlights:

Weekly rental days peaked in the week of March 2 at 20.1k/wk

From there, rental days dropped precipitously and hit a low of 14.1k/wk in the week of March 30.

Starting the week of June 22, weekly rental days started to eclipse pre-pandemic trends at 20.6k/wk

Since then, weekly rental days have continued to climb to ~22k/wk

There are two observations that we should make here. One, the fact that weekly rental days have continued to power through the months of June and July, despite continued/restarted lockdowns, is a testament to the bullish case I've laid out for this company: that the pandemic has actually caused gig-based work to gain steam, and HyreCar is well-positioned to continue benefiting from growth in the rideshare economy.

The second is that HyreCar has previously noted that it would hit breakeven profitability when it reached ~30k/wk in weekly rental days. In the Q&A portion of last quarter's earnings call, HyreCar's CFO broke down that breakeven target by explaining that 30k/wk works out to roughly $38-$40 million in annual revenue ($25 per rental day, translating to $750k per week). With gross margins in the mid-40% range, and with the company targeting to bring operating expenses to under $5 million per quarter/$20 million per year (which is lower than the current open run rate, to be driven by further staff cuts and hiring freezes that is expected to cut ~25% out of the company's cost base versus pre-pandemic trends), this works out to roughly breakeven.

Looking at the rental trends above, we can extrapolate and say that HyreCar also has a line of sight to hitting profitability. I wouldn't be surprised to see HyreCar hit ~30k/wk by middle of the next fiscal year.

Here's some helpful commentary from CEO Joe Furnari's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call that highlights the demand trends he's seeing:

Subsequently, July has seen the growth continue with our highest weekly rental week of approximately 22,000, an increase of almost 60% since that first week in April. The company fully expects to see growth through the rest of 2020, even with the differing city and state approaches to reopening, and we remain cautiously optimistic that HyreCar will continue to persevere in the new COVID world. This rebound in our business model is not a fluke. It was due to a conscious effort by our leadership team to expand the platform to delivery services in the face of COVID. We started to see drops in our rental day counts in mid-to-late March, and we responded to this decline by identifying opportunities in delivery service platforms and by rapidly expanding our emphasis on delivery in late March. The emphasis on delivery included rebranding our app and web portals, creating new sales and talk scripts, retooling messaging, retraining support staff, affirming insurance coverages and focusing marketing spend on delivery. Because of this effort, active rentals have grown consistently since the second week of April. And as you can see from our earnings release, have now established a clear uptrend. This should give investors confidence that we are nimble and that we can continue to grow in any business environment going forward in rideshare and now with delivery becoming an additional engine for shareholder growth."

Growth and recovery in rentals aside, HyreCar also provided some solid reassurance on the profitability side. The company's Q2 Adjusted EBITDA clocked in at -$1.7 million, which is half the loss compared to -$3.3 million in Q1.

Figure 3. HyreCar adj. EBITDA trends

Source: HyreCar Q2 earnings release

HyreCar ended Q2 with $7.2 million in cash (which, thanks to a $2 million small business PPP loan, was only $0.7 million lower than the Q1 ending balance), or $5.2 million in net cash after netting out the $2 million in PPP debt.

Year-to-date cash burn through Q2, meanwhile, tallied up to $5.5 million on an operating cash flow basis. If we flatline and extrapolate this burn rate forward, we'd find that HyreCar's $7.2 million of cash would run out in approximately three quarters (we don't count HyreCar's current $20 million of debt against it, because per HyreCar's Note 4 in the Q2 10-Q, the company used the loan for payroll and covered expenses, and thus the loan should be forgiven).

Figure 4. HyreCar cash flows

Source: HyreCar 10-Q

However, we do note that management has taken a laser eye to cut costs, considering HyreCar's relatively limited capitalization. Furnari expects Q3 will see an even further reduction in opex, and he re-affirmed the company's target of hitting profitability by 2021. And with the additional scale and revenue driven by the rapid rise in weekly rental days in July versus Q1/Q2, we should expect to see cash burn moderate in Q3 and beyond. Nevertheless, even if HyreCar did have to raise ~$2-$3 million of cash by raising additional equity to tide it over until it hit breakeven, it would be only minimally dilutive to the company's ~$70 million overall market cap.

I take a lot of comfort in the fact that management has used the coronavirus to unsentimentally trim costs and slim down operations - and that the primary goal it has messaged to the markets is hitting profitability, not growing to dominate the market.

Key takeaways

Execution is always a big question mark when we're looking at companies as small as HyreCar. And likewise, when we see companies as small as HyreCar hitting profitability (or even hitting that it's within sight), share prices typically get a huge tailwind. In my view, HyreCar has demonstrated both vast growth potential signaled by the rebound in weekly rental day trends, as well as disciplined execution in the company's cost-cutting to hit breakeven. HyreCar remains a little-noticed stock that is riding momentum in two key consumer trends (rideshare, car-sharing). Stay long here and ride HyreCar upward.

