Over the last half a year or so, real estate analysts and pundits have been debating the impact that the coronavirus pandemic will have on cities. Will there be an urban exodus from all cities into the suburbs and smaller towns? Or will there be a mass migration from expensive coastal cities like New York City and San Francisco to areas in the South and middle America? Will there merely be a shakeup of movement from some cities to others?

Will some cities and states be long-term winners and losers from COVID-19? Will it all be a wash, with some moving East and others moving West? Will cities repopulate to their previous levels when the pandemic passes, like displaced water sloshing back into a state of equilibrium?

While it is impossible to state for certain what the outcomes will be, I find it helpful to review what the early evidence and expert opinions point to. My own reading of the data is that the average American city will take two to four years to recover back to pre-COVID-19 levels of demand for multifamily rentals. Expensive coastal cities will take even longer to recover. Certain ultra-expensive and housing constrained gateway metros such as New York City and San Francisco may never recover to their 2019 level of demand.

On the other hand, cities of all sizes in the Sun Belt, Midwest, and Rocky Mountain region - basically, those that were already enjoying a trajectory of growth before the pandemic - are likely to be long-term beneficiaries.

Opening Up The Mixed Bag o' Data

Look online for evidence or expert opinions of either a severe urban exodus (especially in coastal cities) or that cities will rapidly repopulate once the pandemic is over, and you will find plenty of both.

Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman warned of a mass exodus from coastal cities over an extended period of time ... back in January 2018. His reasoning? The tax law changes passed in 2017 effectively made expensive cities in blue states even more expensive by disallowing deductions for state and local taxes. That makes cities like Denver, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, and Phoenix more attractive destinations for large corporations and tech companies than the coasts.

Says Kelman: "Silicon Valley is going to leave Silicon Valley - that's already happened." An article from Luxury Daily explains further,

California is already losing its grip as the leader in innovation, trends and the future. Cities such as Denver and Houston, TX are seeing significant growth and are expected to be the digital hubs of the future. Mr. Kelman noted that even Google has been seeking employees outside of Silicon Valley, now with more employees outside of the technology hub than it has within the city.

Without a doubt, the pandemic has and will continue to accelerate that trend of movement away from ultra-expensive coastal urban hubs. Sure enough, the local CBS News station in San Francisco ran a story on August 15th about the exodus from the Bay Area triggered by the COVID-19 downturn. Some are moving because they've lost jobs. Others because their jobs have become permanently remote (i.e. "work from home"). Others because they are university students and the return of in-person classes is nowhere in sight.

"I feel like I'm catching either the head end or tail end of an exodus," said one person moving out of the city.

Is there evidence of a general urban exodus - of people leaving cities all across America for less populated areas? Yes, there is some.

For instance, Forbes notes:

According to a new Harris Poll, nearly one-third of Americans are considering moving to less densely populated areas in the wake of the pandemic. The survey sampled more than 2,000 American adults from April 25-27 and found that nearly half of urbanites had browsed on-line for homes, condos or apartments to rent or buy away from metropolitan areas. Historically low interest rates also have helped spur the desire to relocate.

The point about historically low mortgage rates is a notable one, because if urbanites are leaving large cities to purchase a home in a smaller city or in the suburbs, that is a permanent change. It is much different than a temporarily unemployed person going to live with their parents for a while.

New York City hedge fund manager and author, James Altucher, recently wrote an interesting and provocative blog post republished by the New York Post, titled "NYC is dead forever. Here's why." He explains why he and his wife moved from NYC to South Florida, and why he believes NYC will no longer be as vibrant and dynamic as it was pre-pandemic.

Countless small businesses have closed and been boarded up. Altucher estimates 60% or more of restaurants have closed permanently. The cultural and social allures of the Big Apple have been completely blunted by the virus. No one congregates in the parks. Bars, nightclubs, and theaters are dark and empty. The comedy club that Altucher co-owns may never reopen profitably.

Hence, unsurprisingly, people are leaving NYC. Not just the wealthy leaving for their vacation homes either. People are moving away to other cities such as Atlanta, Philadelphia, DC, Miami, and Boston.

Source: James Altucher

It isn't quite as simple as saying that the coasts are emptying out, because New Yorkers are sometimes moving to other cities along the East or West Coast. Over 20% of New Yorkers moved to large coastal cities in California or on the East Coast.

Many more are moving to the suburbs. Altucher is confident that many of these NYC expats won't be returning to America's largest city. Why? In a word: broadband.

In ten years, broadband has more than quadrupled in speed, allowing smooth use of video meeting software like Zoom. This will make it far easier than in previous downturns to work from home. And working from home makes one wonder why one needs to continue paying ultra-high rents in the city.

Source: James Altucher

Altucher makes a strong case that NYC may never be the same, and even returning to a state of semi-normalcy will take many years.

On the other hand, the idea that large cities in general will be permanently emptied out seems short-sighted. Developed countries have been urbanizing for hundreds of years. Though urbanization slowed in the United States after the Great Recession, the trend didn't reverse.

Source: Statista

Like businesses that enjoy greater efficiencies and network effects with greater size, cities also tend to offer more efficiencies, network effects, opportunities, and benefits of scale with more people. The natural creativity and ingenuity of human beings flourishes in cities. (Although the seedy underbelly of humanity is most visible in cities as well.)

While the outperformance of coastal cities over middle-American cities may be coming to an end, I find it far-fetched to believe that the coastal metros won't see a rebound. The social, commercial, and cultural efficiencies of the large coastal cities have a value that will be incredibly hard to replicate. Although, they will likely be forced to become more competitive with lower cost cities that still boast impressive growth.

Eric Willett expressed his confidence in an August 17th piece in Commercial Observer in the durability of Southern California as a population center.

Southern California is growing, albeit slowly. For the past 15 years, roughly 140,000 net people left the region annually for other places domestically (masking inflows and outflows totaling as much as 800,000), but international immigration and natural growth has balanced-out domestic out-migration. Since 2010, the population of Southern California has grown by 0.6 percent.

In this context, says Willett, the pandemic has not caused a fundamental shift in trend.

Movement of Southern California residents to Sun Belt states, for instance, is nothing new, and there is a well-trod path from the region to states like Arizona, Florida and Texas that offer lower-cost living and rapid job growth. The pattern, though, is reversed for residents of the Northeast and the Midwest: In the past decade, 700,000 people have left those states for Southern California.

This makes sense of the chart from Altucher's article showing California cities as a popular destination for New York City emigrants.

On top of all of this, it should be kept in mind that high rent collection rates throughout the pandemic months of Spring and Summer thus far are in no small part a result of stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits. Already, we are seeing millions of renters fall behind on rent payments, according to Census Bureau (via National Real Estate Investor Online), as these benefits ran out at the end of July.

Both bodies of Congress have proposed their own versions of additional relief bills to continue the aid, but none have yet been passed after weeks of debate. President Trump's executive order offering $300-per-week (plus an additional $100 from states) unemployment benefits from the federal government should stop some of the bleeding, but unemployment remains persistent with continuing claims above 15 million in the most recently reported week. And besides, only some states have adopted Trump's plan for enhanced unemployment benefits, which must run through their agencies.

Multifamily REITs have assuredly benefited from these federal checks, although it's difficult to assess just how much for each landlord. Class B and C apartments struggled with rent collection even with the enhanced benefits, as more of these residents were unable to work from home and thus lost significant income. Class A apartments fared the best, but these too could feel increased pain as virus cases increase.

Take the case of Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA). The REIT owns primarily urban (inner loop and downtown/central business district) apartments that are 54% Class A and 46% Class B.

Source: MAA June Presentation

A significant minority of MAA residents work in sectors that have been highly disrupted by COVID-19. According to the most recent presentation, 9% of residents work in retail, 5% in restaurants/food service, and 4% in hospitality. Each of these industries have seen massive layoffs, while jobs have only returned slowly as states reopen. It isn't likely that there will be a full recovery any time soon, as countless small businesses and retailers that previously employed so many have been forced to permanently shutter.

There is some evidence to suggest that rent collections have held up reasonably well for August. For instance, as of August 13th, 86.9% of renter households had made either a full or partial payment for this month, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council's Rent Tracker survey (via NREI Online). Only a slightly higher percentage (87.6%) had paid rent by the same day last month. But the longer that the current situation of high unemployment and no additional federal benefits persists, the lower rent collection rates should fall.

"We believe there is going to be a lot of pressure on renters' ability to pay as the government stimulus ends," says David Sullivan, founder of Till Inc., a renter advocacy company.

This anticipation of weak rent collection may be one reason why apartment REITs have sold off in the last month or so:

Data by YCharts

Within this space of large and long-established apartment REITs, MAA looks like the most obvious beneficiary due to its positioning overwhelmingly in sun belt states that (1) enjoy a pre-existing secular growth trend and (2) will benefit even further from COVID-19. But the market knows about MAA and has priced it according to its attractive future prospects, currently trading at 18.2x estimated 2020 FFO. By trailing operating cash flow, the stock doesn't look terribly expensive or cheap:

Data by YCharts

With slightly lower exposure to sun belt states (but still far more than most other apartment REITs), Camden Property Trust (CPT) is trading at 17.9x estimated 2020 FFO. It also offers a slightly higher yield than MAA: 3.82% vs. MAA's 3.53%. Average rent to income for CPT's residents is a mere 18.9%, leaving a wide buffer for those that retain their jobs.

And CPT's portfolio seems well-positioned to thrive in the COVID-19 cross-city migration shakeup:

Source: June 2020 Camden Presentation

I also like UDR, Inc. (UDR), which mostly owns apartment buildings/communities in coastal cities but also has exposure to some smaller cities like Richmond, VA; Tampa, FL; and Austin, TX.

Source: UDR June Presentation

UDR has a good mix of assets by price point, with ~60% Class A and ~40% Class B. Of particular note is that UDR's portfolio is only ~40% urban and ~60% suburban. Its suburban apartments should see increased (or at least steady) demand even in coastal cities as urban dwellers flee to the suburbs.

UDR trades at a lower valuation than MAA or CPT, at 16.5x estimated 2020 FFO and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Conclusion

Trying to wrap up all of these disparate thoughts and data points with a pretty bow on top is a difficult task. Though I own three apartment REITs with exposure to New York City and/or San Francisco and other highly expensive coastal cities, I'm not selling them. AvalonBay Communities (AVB), Equity Residential (EQR), and Essex Property Trust (ESS) are high-quality, investment grade-rated, well-managed REITs, even if some of their assets may suffer in the next few years. But I'm not buying more shares of them at this point either.

I'd love to buy more MAA, but the dividend growth proposition isn't very attractive based on its current yield and historical dividend growth rate.

CPT and UDR, on the other hand, hit a sweet spot for me. They both have assets with ample upside in the years ahead, and they both have attractive dividend growth prospects, combining current yield with projected dividend growth. What's more, apartments have historically acted as an excellent hedge against inflation. In this unpredictable environment, I find the risk-reward proposition for these two REITs very attractive.

