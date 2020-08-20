Is BioReference at the front of the line to use this new test because of the assistance it has provided?

Introduction

This past Saturday, Yale University announced that the FDA has authorized emergency use of its spit test, known as SalivaDirect. What isn't commonly mentioned is that BioReference Labs assisted in the real-world testing of this product. Is BioReference at the front of the line to use this new test because of the assistance it has provided?

OPKO Health's (OPK) BioReference Labs is the nation's third largest laboratory diagnostic provider, but that doesn't mean that it is a third-tier company. During this health crisis, this smaller testing outfit is not only performing tens of thousands of COVID-19 diagnostic tests per day, but has also been gaining market share and winning top contracts with governments, sports leagues, and businesses across the USA.

This article will go over recent developments from the past month. If you want a larger overall picture, please read my recent article on OPK here.

Recent News

First, let's go over some recent developments with the company.

Dr. Jon Cohen was appointed to the board of directors. To go along with the promotion, he was granted 2.1 million in share options to be vested in tranches over four years. This is great news as Dr. Cohen has shown himself to be a top-tier executive leader during this crisis and these options lock him with the company for the foreseeable future.

In July, the CDC awarded OPK an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract award to provide COVID-19 antibody testing. This was overshadowed by the same-day announcement of a contract with the NFL to test all players and employees. While the NFL was great for publicity, the CDC contract is monetizing a capacity that was going unused. BioReference has the capability to run 400k antibody tests per day. It used less than that per month in Q2. This contract will provide a great boost to revenues in Q3 and it runs until November.

Q2 earnings were huge, with an EPS beat of 13 cents to a gain of $0.05 and revenues up 33% Y/Y to $301.2M. This was the first profitable quarter in four years. Previously, OPK was not expected to be profitable until 2022 with the release of Somatrogon. OPKO was confident enough to provide guidance for Q3, in which it expects revenue to be between $360M and $380M with an operating profit of $20-30M. In addition, it stated that the base diagnostic business has returned to approximately 80% of the pre-COVID levels. In my opinion, the quarterly guidance is conservative.

During the conference call, it was announced that BioReference is performing testing at almost 500 Rite Aid (RAD) and CVS (CVS) locations. At the time, BioReference and Rite-Aid had a partnership at 262 locations. Quest Diagnostics (DGX) was under contract with CVS to perform testing for it. Due to long delays from Quest, CVS looked elsewhere for a testing partner resulting in 200+ more pharmacy locations for BioReference.

On August 6th, GenomeXpress was announced as being added to the GeneDX portfolio. It is a rapid genome sequencing test used to identify variations in any part of the genome and is an important tool for diagnosing over 13,000 genetic diseases.

On August 12th, Pediatrix - the nation's leading provider of maternal-fetal and pediatric services - and GeneDX entered into an agreement to perform neonatal genetic testing.

BioReference Labs announced an expanded contract with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas. BRL is now an in-network diagnostic provider for all plans and products.

During the recent BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference, it was stated that BioReference is working with universities and schools to perform testing of students and staff. I have found out that Princeton University and NYU are both using BioReference as its testing laboratory. Look for an upcoming press release.

Yale's SalivaDirect

On Saturday, August 15th, it was announced that the FDA gave emergency authorization to Yale's coronavirus saliva test. This was funded by the NBA and tested in the NBA's bubble in Orlando, FL.

Yale administered the saliva test to a group that included NBA players and staff in the lead-up to the league's return to play and compared results to the nasal swab tests the same group took. The results almost universally matched, according to published research that has not yet been peer-reviewed.

This new method removes the requirement of a VTM (Viral Transportation Medium) as the saliva and warm temperature is all that is needed. VTM has been one of the key limiting factors due to supply chain constraints. It will also remove the cost of the VTM kit from testing expenses.

Yale's method skips over the need to extract the RNA from the sample, speeding up and again reducing the cost of the process. This reduces the consumption of reagents, which have been in short supply.

Taken together, this will allow a CLIA-certified lab performing this method of testing to increase their daily capacities while reducing costs per test.

Dr. Jon Cohen, head of BioReference labs, has repeatedly stated that the lack of testing consumables (VTM, reagents, etc.) is the main limiting factor to increasing the number of tests BRL can process per day. Yale has tested SalivaDirect with lab equipment and reagents from multiple vendors to validate its effectiveness across the industry offerings.

The lab testing entity in the NBA bubble is no other than OPK's BioReference laboratories that have about 100 people employed at the location.

Yale and the NBA have already spoken to a national lab company about using robotic technology to speed up the processing of tests, sources said. Both parties are interested in the potential of pool saliva testing -- combining samples from several people and testing them together. (Any positive result would then require individual testing).

Since BioReference is the lab company that is performing the nasal swab PCR testing, it makes sense that BioReference is the "national lab company" investigating the use of robotic technology to perform testing more rapidly.

Below is a current job listing for BioReference looking for a Genomics Scientist, Research & Development Scientist with robotic programming experience.

Yale is making this test freely open-source with its authorization. A license from it is required.

If you represent a for-profit organization, we may issue a license. The license will be free, but we will want to negotiate how much you charge for the tests. We made this to be inexpensive, and we need those savings to be transferred to your customers.

With BioReference inside the NBA bubble and was the lab validating the accuracy of SalivaDirect, it means that BRL is the first lab in the country using Yale's method. If BRL finds it beneficial, it could do a nationwide roll-out upon being granted a license.

This new testing method only requires a few dollars' worth of reagent; Yale is estimating that it should cost only $10 to run each sample. Some experts have said it could cost between $15 and $20. I'm inclined to believe the experts here. However, if pooling is used more extensively, something closer to that original $10 cost estimate could be reached.

The problem of efficiently doubling or quadrupling tests and the accompanying big data should be no problem for BioReference. Early on in the pandemic, BRL partnered with Salesforce (CRM) and Skedulo to create an app.

Based on the Q2 diagnostic revenue and Dr. Cohen stating that it had revenue of "Low-to-mid $60" per test, I estimate that the net earnings per PCR test is currently between $10 and 12.

At first glance, one might not see the benefit of this new testing method to BioReference. But when you think about the large increase in the volume of testing that this new technology allows, the reduction in the profit per test will be made up by the increase in testing volume. 50,000 daily tests at $10-12 profit each is less than 100k-200k tests at $6-8 profit.

Until we get an answer from OPKO or BioReference management, we won't know for sure if they are going to be using SalivaDirect. However, if BioReference is not going to use Yale's test, then it is likely it has a saliva test that is comparable or better in the works.

Another interesting but speculative idea is the use of OPKO's Claros 1 point-of-care diagnostic platform. This desktop unit provides fast results without the need for a lab by incorporating cutting-edge microfluidic technology in a credit card sized disposable test cassette.

OPKO Health has been developing new tests for use in the Claros 1 to include diagnosing infectious diseases. That means it's possible that a rapid on-site saliva COVID-19 active infection test is under development by OPKO.

Rayaldee

Rayaldee® (calcifediol) is a vitamin D boosting treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease and low vitamin D levels (25-hydroxyvitamin D less than 30 ng/mL).

On June 1st the FDA authorized OPKO Health to evaluate Rayaldee® in COVID-19 patients. During the recent earnings call, we found out that this study has not yet started. This was disappointing news to me as there is a growing link showing that increasing vitamin D can reduce the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome caused by coronavirus infections. This delay was due to OPKO attempting to have the study approved for government BARDA funding. It is no longer waiting for this funding and is pressing forward to begin the study in the next few weeks.

(Sources: Here, here, and here)

Another study from Townsend, Kyle, and Stanford said this:

One biologic hypothesis for observed associations between ethnicity, obesity, and worse COVID-19 outcomes is vitamin D deficiency. The anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties of vitamin D include maintenance of tight junctions and reduced production of inflammatory cytokines. Massive cytokines release ("storm") has been implicated in severe COVID-19. Vitamin D supplementation in randomized, placebo-controlled studies has demonstrated reduced risk for acute respiratory tract infection, and associations between vitamin D deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome have been reported.

A working group study from Dr. Prabowo Raharusun showed a correlation in COVID-19 death rates based on vitamin D levels. Upon review of their data, it showed that a vitamin D level of 19 ng/ml or less equals a death rate of 100%, while vitamin D levels of 34 ng/ml or higher equals a 0% death rate from COVID-19.

Should Rayaldee prove an effective treatment for COVID-19, the revenue and life-saving potential is massive. One analyst projected Gilead's (GILD) remdesivir, the most pushed COVID-19 treatment drug, to see upwards of $7 billion in sales this year. Just a small piece of this market would be a huge win for OPKO.

In other Rayaldee news, OPKO international partner Vifor Fresenius has cleared a major EU sales hurdle. Germany announced the successful completion of the decentralized regulatory procedure for Rayaldee® in selected EU countries. National marketing authorizations are now expected in H2 2020. OPKO will receive tiered double-digit royalties from any sales plus up to an additional USD 52 million in regulatory and launch milestones, and USD 180 million in sales-based milestones.

Interestingly, Vifor Fresenius owns an option for the rights to sell Rayaldee in the United States. If it exercises this option, it will have to pay OPK $555 million plus tiered royalties.

Convertible Bonds

I often see the question about OPKO's convertible bond and early redemption. Let me take a minute to clear up this often confusing subject for investors.

In February of 2019, OPK had an offering for $200M worth of convertible bonds. The early redemption clause is as follows.

The Notes bear interest at a rate of 4.50% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on August 15, 2019. The Notes will mature on February 15, 2025, unless earlier converted, redeemed or purchased. Upon conversion, holders of the Notes will receive cash, shares of Common Stock, or a combination of cash and shares of Common Stock, at the Company's election The initial conversion rate will be 236.7424 shares of Common Stock for each $1,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $4.22 per share of Common Stock. The conversion rate is subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. The Company may not redeem the Notes prior to February 15, 2022, but may redeem the Notes, at its option, on or after February 15, 2022 if the last reported sale price of the Common Stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price for the Notes for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which the Company provides notice of redemption. The redemption price will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the redemption date.

So the company cannot call the bonds in before February 15th, 2022. However, the HOLDERS of the bonds can request early redemption when the following conditions are met:

Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding November 15, 2024, a holder of notes may surrender all or a portion of its notes for conversion during any calendar quarter commencing after the calendar quarter ending on March 31, 2019 (and only during such calendar quarter), if the last reported sale price of our common stock for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during the period of 30 consecutive trading days ending on, and including, the last trading day of the immediately preceding calendar quarter is greater than or equal to 130% of the conversion price on each applicable trading day.

130% of the conversion price of $4.22 is $5.48. So if the share price closes above $5.48 for 20 out of 30 trading days, including the last trading day of the previous quarter, the holders can request early redemption.

The company still chooses how to pay off the holders, with cash, shares, or a combination of cash and shares.

By my math, the last 30 trading days of this quarter began on August 19th.

But why would the holders be in a rush to redeem the bonds early? Because they will receive bonus shares if they do so based on the following chart.

The secondary market for these bonds has recently been trading at a level that suggests investors are expecting an early redemption.

In my opinion, the company should pay the holders off in cash. That would send a strong message to Wall Street, and the large short positions, that OPK is a changed company with a bright future.

Of note, when this bond is paid off, 30 million loaned short shares will be retired to the company treasury (section S-17).

Risks

Until the company declares a press release or other public announcement, we won't know for sure if it has been granted a license from Yale.

My other speculations written in this article are based on my research and logical deduction, but I may be wrong. Do not misconstrue my theorizing as fact until it is proven to be so.

Any new drug or novel use of a drug is subject to the approval of the FDA. Until that approval comes, the risk of rejection is present.

It is important to realize that the current health crisis has brought this company to the attention of investors. But OPK is a first and foremost a biopharmaceutical company with a hedge subsidiary in diagnostic testing.

Estimating Q3 Revenues

Dr. Cohen stated that the base diagnostics business had returned to 80% of pre-COVID levels. Keeping other revenues flat from Q2 and adding in COVID-19 testing and Q3 earnings is looking amazing.

I am estimating that BioReference will perform 45,000 COVID tests per day for the first two months of the quarter and increase to 60,000 per day for the last month.

Base diagnostics: $144M

Rest of business: $50M

COVID-19 testing: $270M

Total: $464M

As for costs, I am increasing the cost of services by $25M to account for more base diagnostic and COVID testing expenses with everything else remaining flat.

Revenues: $464M

Expenses: $300M

Gross Income: $164M

Interest Expense: $5M

Income Tax Provision: $24M

Net Income: $135M

Q3 Estimated EPS: +$0.21

Conclusion

After the recent earnings call, analysts have upgraded their price targets. OPK now has an average analyst target of $8, or a greater than 60% upside.

Additionally, institutional buying has been strong with little to no selling.

BioReference's job hiring has continued to increase. My article from last month showed 147 jobs available; now it is up to 257 positions. This shows us that it is expecting testing to continue to increase.

It is important to note that while BioReference is in the spotlight right now due to COVID-19 testing, the long-term prospects of OPKO Health's drug pipeline and portfolio is strong.

Rayaldee, as mentioned previously, is soon to be authorized for sale in the EU. Growth in the USA has stalled due to patients and salespeople staying away from the doctor's office. As life returns to a more normal routine, the sales growth should continue. OPKO Rayaldee sales still grew to $8.6M increasing by 45% from Q2 2019 even though sales only increased by 1% from Q1 2020.

In 2014, Pfizer (PFE) inked a deal with OPK for Somatrogon, a treatment for growth hormone deficiency in adults and children. In June, OPK announced the positive top-line results of phase 3 efficacy and safety. Somatrogon performed better and requires a weekly injection compared to daily GENOTROPIN. Based off current sales, the profit-sharing is worth at least $100 million per year for OPK. However, GENOTROPIN has very low long-term compliance because of the need for the patient to visit the doctor's office every single day. A weekly requirement could boost compliance to a level that OPKO could see $300 million in profit-sharing royalties per annum.

Rayaldee recently switched from being a liability to an asset. With the likely upcoming approval and reduction of drug development costs, Somatrogon is poised to make that same flip.

Finally, I would like to leave my readers with a question. Dr. Frost, the CEO of OPKO Health, used to buy shares weekly, if not daily. However, he hasn't purchased any shares since June 3rd. OPKO has a close business relationship with Jefferies LLC as it is the main investment bank for OPKO. Around every earnings call, Jefferies releases a 2-3 page analysis document. This didn't happen this time around.

Is there a big deal in the works for OPK? One that would prohibit Dr. Frost from buying shares (he has had his share of SEC difficulties and now would want to stay far away from any possibility of trouble) and Jefferies, as the investment bank handling the financials of this deal, from releasing a detailed report for the upcoming quarter?

Here is one plausible theory. June 1st, the FDA authorizes a clinical trial evaluating Rayaldee (calcifediol) in COVID-19 patients. June 3rd is Dr. Frost's last share purchase. European partner Vifor Fresenius owns an option to Rayaldee sales in the US market if it pays $555M. Vifor possibly saw the preliminary results or provided Rayaldee to the pilot study at Reina Sofia hospital in Cordoba, Spain, and liked what it saw. In early June, Vifor contacted OPKO and said it might act on that option provided the FDA approves Rayaldee for use as a COVID-19 treatment.

Dr. Frost, having been under investigation by the SEC previously, wants to provide it no reason to suspect unusual trading activity prior to the announcement. So he stopped buying.

This is just speculation on my part, but it is something to ponder.

In the end, OPK is much more than a diagnostics testing provider. It is an internationally diversified biopharmaceutical company. The company is not using COVID-19 to grab as much revenue as it can in detriment to its turnaround times, like some other large nationwide labs, but rather to build a brand name that will be recognized as a top-tier medical business far into the future. I find that this strategy will serve it well with growth over the long term.

My price targets are unchanged, with OPK trading near $10 around the date of the Q3 earnings call and $12 after Q4 earnings call. Interested investors should buy the common shares for the long term as the large short position in OPK has previously shown strength in running the share price down before the large monthly option expiry dates.

