This recovery may take a while as the length of the recession depends on when an effective vaccine is developed.

Investment Thesis

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) [TSX: "CJR.B"] delivered an unimpressive Q3 F2020 with a significant decline in advertising revenues. This revenue growth may continue to be weak as the recovery of the economy may take longer. Nevertheless, the company is still generating excessive free cash flow. Its shares are currently trading at a significant discount to its historical average and to its peers. Given limited visibility, we think this stock is only suitable for investors willing to take on higher risks.

Recent Development: Q3 F2020 Highlights

Corus delivered an unimpressive Q3 F2020 due to a significant decline in its revenues. As can be seen from the table below, its revenues declined to C$349 million in Q3 F2020 from C$458.4 million in Q3 F2019 due to declining advertising revenues. Both its revenues from television and radio declined significantly. As a result, its profit declined by 34.7% to C$111.3 million. Its adjusted EPS declined to C$0.09 per share in Q3 F2020 from C$0.31 per share in Q3 F2019.

Source: Q3 2020 MD&A

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Massive growth in viewership

The outbreak of COVID-19 is acting as a two-sided sword. While its advertising revenue declined considerably, viewership is up considerably. As people are forced to stay at home in Canada, they are now rediscovering many of the high-quality contents that traditional linear TV channels are offering. Management noted significant increase in viewership in its channels. Its Global TV app also saw an acceleration in downloads and time spent during the crisis. The company recorded 4 million downloads to-date and more than 6.9 million video starts in the first month of the release.

Advertising revenue will likely remain depressed in the near term

Despite increasing audience, its advertising revenue has taken a big hit in the past 2 quarters as many consumer discretionary industries such as restaurants, airlines, travel, auto, and hospitality have reduced their advertising budgets. As can be seen from the chart below, Corus' TV advertising revenue declined by 31.5% year over year in its Q3 F2020. Its radio advertising was down 52% year over year. According to a report in the U.S., TV advertising revenue is expected to fall 15% in 2020. We expect Corus' advertising revenue in Canada to continue to face challenges in 2020 as well. However, as the economy gradually recovers and businesses return to normal operation, advertising spending should gradually improve. It is important to note that it might take more than a year before we see advertising spending to return to the pre-crisis level because a successful economic recovery depends on when an effective vaccine is developed. At this moment, it might take until mid-2021 before a safe vaccine is developed, and it might take at least several months to one year for many people to receive a shot after an effective vaccine is available.

Source: Created by author

Programming costs will actually decline

While Corus is experiencing lower advertising revenues, its programming costs are also expected to be down, given the widespread production shutdown. Therefore, Corus' content expenses will likely be reduced. In addition, given the fact that the company also has many rich contents (Corus has its own studio) available that can be used for food channels, kids network, etc., management indicated that they are experiencing more buyers seeking contents in this time period. Therefore, we expect declining programming cost plus license sales of some of its contents to help mitigate some advertising revenue losses.

Management is still focusing on deleveraging its balance sheet

Corus continued to generate excessive cash flow in the first half of its fiscal 2020. In the past quarter, it generated free cash flow of C$90.8 million. This was even better than Q3 F2019's C$90.1 million thanks to its effort to reduce its expenditure. The company has repaid C$131 million of bank debt year-to-date. This has helped it to deleverage its balance sheet. The company also has ample liquidity with a cash balance of C$80 million and a committed revolving credit facility of C$300 million. This will allow it to navigate through this challenging time.

Valuation Analysis

Corus is currently trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 4.5x. This is significantly below its 5-year average of 11.4x. Its peers, Stingray and WildBrain (WLDBF), are currently trading at a valuation of 7.1x and 12.8x, respectively. Therefore, we think Corus is attractively valued.

Data by YCharts

An attractive 8.4%-yielding dividend

Corus currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.06 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 8.4%. This dividend appears to be safe with a payout ratio of 23% based on its trailing 12-month free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Corus continues to face structural headwinds in the medium to long term

Although audience has returned, thanks to the outbreak of COVID-19, we are not sure if the surge in viewership is sustainable in the long term. Once COVID-19 is contained, many viewers may move away from watching traditional linear TV programs. Therefore, it is very likely that structural headwind will resume in the medium to long term.

Multiple waves of pandemic

We are already expecting a material decline in Corus' advertising revenue this year as many consumer discretionary industries cut their advertising spending. However, things could get worse if another wave of COVID-19 arrives in the fall term. If this pandemic continues throughout much of 2020 and 2021, it may take longer for Corus' advertising revenue to recover to the pre-crisis level.

Investor Takeaway

Corus is facing some near-term headwinds due to the outbreak of COVID-19. However, it is still generating strong free cash flow. Its shares are also trading at a discount to its historical valuation and its peers. However, given the uncertainty ahead, this stock is only suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon, willing to take on higher risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.