Stock Market Responds Negatively To Federal Reserve Minutes

Going forward, investors are going to be keeping a close eye on both the Federal Reserve and the US Congress to see what, if anything, these policy-makers will do.

The July minutes were released on Wednesday and the vagueness of the Fed's current position was taken negatively by the market and stock prices closed down for the day.

The stock market has kept close watch on Federal Reserve statements and responds positively or negatively to what position Federal Reserve officials seem to be taking.

The performance of the stock market on Wednesday again reflected the impact that the Federal Reserve currently has on stock prices.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 stock index and the NASDAQ closed at new historic highs.

The stock market opened higher on Wednesday, but the Fed then released the minutes of its July meeting.

The basic message investors took away from the minutes was that more economic stimulus was needed in order to prevent the recession from getting longer or deeper.

And, the stock market began to decline and closed lower at the end of the day.

But, it wasn’t just actions of the Fed that investors questioned. There was also a cry for the federal government to step up and do more to spur on the expansion.

Whereas the Fed can put more liquidity into the financial markets, it cannot put money directly into the pockets of consumers and companies.

Right now, Federal Reserve officials are debating what it can do next and what it will do next. Thus, there is some uncertainty as to where the Fed will go right now.

Furthermore, there is uncertainty as to what the US Congress will do next.

So, the stock market declined.

The Stock Market Over The Past Five Months

“We’ve had the sharpest selloff in history from a record high to a bear market,” said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Hermes. “We followed that up with the sharpest rebound in history from a bear market to a new record high.”

The selloff followed the realization of the severity of the pandemic and impact its spread was having on the economy.

The Federal Reserve responded, providing liquidity to not only the financial markets of the United States, but also provided liquidity to central banks around the world. The investment community responded very positively to the Fed’s response.

The federal government responded soon after, putting money into consumer pockets and providing help to struggling businesses. The investment community also took this effort in a very positive light.

And, the responses were not minor.

The stock market took off towards its current level.

Extent Of The Policy Effort

Mike Bird, in the Wall Street Journal, gives us some information on the extent of the government’s actions, relative to the efforts of other governments facing the crisis.

The U.S. rescue has been notable in its size and speed. In its annual External Sector Report earlier this month, the IMF noted that the initial U.S. monetary base expansion was larger than for any other economy, at 8.46% of GDP, relative to the U.K’s 3.5%, the eurozone’s 1.7% and Japan’s 0.9%.”

Furthermore,

According to data compared by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, U.S. fiscal support has also been the largest of any major economy, running to around 12.3% of GDP.”

As a consequence, as Mr. Bird reports, the US stock market was the first major exchange to return back to new record highs.

In addition, structurally, relative to Europe and Japan,

the U.S. equity market is skewed toward growth stocks—those that have seen earnings rise quickly and are expected to see continued fast growth—and particularly technology companies.”

This sector has driven the rally since March, just as it did during the bull market before the pandemic.

But, Mr. Bird contends, this doesn’t explain everything. To explain the full difference, we need to look at what the different governments did to address the market decline.

The Current Situation

But, now we get the minutes from the Fed’s July meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. And, the message conveyed is one of vagueness of what else the Federal Reserve will be doing and alarm in suggesting that a stronger response was needed from the US Congress.

More needs to be done, Fed officials are telling us, but further Fed efforts will be forthcoming when it becomes more appropriate. In other words, Fed officials are not willing to make any further commitments at this time. They are “keeping their options open.”

This was not what investors wanted to hear.

I have written before about the concern that exists about the leadership of the US government. Investors…and others…had been trusting the Federal Reserve System in its handling of the monetary policy part of the government’s economic policy, but had, over the past five or six months, lost faith in what the Congress was doing with respect to its role.

The market response yesterday indicates that investors are very nervous about the current situation and, as a consequence, responded negatively to the vagueness of the Federal Reserve’s statement. If the market loses faith in the Fed, that would be a major problem.

