China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCPK:ZXAIY) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 20, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Theiss - IR

Martin Cheung - CFO

Junqiu Gao - Deputy CEO

Conference Call Participants

John Sheehy - Private Investor

Kevin Theiss

Thank you, Kevin, Thank you for joining us today, and welcome to Zenix Auto's 2020 first and second financial results conference call. My name is Kevin Theiss, and I am Zenix Auto's U.S. Investor Relations advisor. Joining us today are Deputy CEO, Mr. Junqiu Gao; and Mr. Martin Cheung, CFO.

Mr. Cheung will provide a brief overview, and then he will review the 2020 first and second quarter financial results. Thereafter, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

For the purposes of today's call, all the first and second quarter financial results are unaudited. The financial results will be presented in RMB and U.S. dollars. Zenix Auto prepares its financial statements in accordance with international financial reporting standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Mr. Cheung, please start your opening remarks.

Martin Cheung

Thank you, Kevin.

So let me start with a brief discussion on the performance of the 2020 first half. After slowing GDP growth in the fourth quarter 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic costs China's GDP declined by 6.8% in the first quarter of 2020, the worst year-over-year cause decline since 1992. The government's actions to limit the spread of the COVID-19 infection [indiscernible] and lockdowns which created an avoidable interruptions in employment, consumer, and industrial production, and service, as well as in the supply chain distribution in the first quarter of 2020.

These interruptions affected the entire automotive industry in China, from material suppliers to distributors, manufacturers, workers, retailers, and service network. The overall Chinese unemployment rate rose to 6.2% in February 2020. The highest metal ever reported according to the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, NBS. [indiscernible] which was essentially set down from late January for the Chinese New Year through mid-March including operations when government restrictions began to be lifted.

The COVID-19 pandemic worsened a slowing Chinese economy and [indiscernible] which effected business confidence and industrial investments.

In addition, the first phase of more stringent National VI emission standard and the ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China were already negatively influencing the Chinese economy and auto industry for the COVID-19 pandemic stuff.

According to data reported by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, CAAM, in the first quarter of 2020 unit sales of commercial vehicle including gasoline powered and electric power vehicles decreased by 25.7%. Truck sales decreased by 25.5%, with heavy duty truck sales down 15.6%. And truck sales decreased by 28%.

However, the economy gradually began to improve in April and Chinese GDP grew around 3.2% rate in the second quarter of 2020. An improvement over the GDP reduction in the first quarter in China, but a much slower rate than in the past.

The effective COVID-19 restrictions were still being felt in economy and affecting many economic decisions. Following the reopening of the Chinese economy in April, the government enacted economic catalyst to sustain and enhance growth, including [indiscernible] more infrastructure project was approved, taxes were cut, regulations loosens and lending rates and bank reserve requirements were lowered. Manufacturing activity responded and China's exports improved partially because China was among the first to ease lockdown actions.

For the six months end June 30, 2020. CAAM data shows that commercial vehicles unit sales in China has strengthened and grown by 8.6% as truck sales increased by 10.8% more than offsetting a 12.4% sales decline into smaller market.

Our revenue for the first six months ended June 30, 2020 was RMB822.7 million or US$116.5 million, compared with RMB1468.3 million in the first six months of 2019. Sales to the Chinese OEM market decreased by 35.1% year-over-year to RMB515.7 billion or US$73 million.

Aftermarket sales decreased by 56.1% year-over-year to RMB223.9 million or US$31.7 million, and international sales decreased by 49.2% year-over-year to RMB83.2 million or US$11.8 million.

Within a six-month revenue results, first quarter revenue was RMB320.8 million or US$45.3 million, compared to RMB669.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in revenue on a year-over-year basis was mainly due to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent unprecedented lockdown and travel bans.

Revenue for the second quarter increased 56.5% to RMB502 million or US$71 million from the first quarter revenue that was lowered year-over-year.

Second quarter revenue was affected by reduce unit demand price competition in the domestic aftermarket, but straight towards more sales of lower price products and unprecedented transportation disruptions caused by continuing inter-provincial restrictions following the COVID-19 outbreak, resulting in some OEMs using local suppliers interruptible production.

We have recently experienced some customers now gradually shipping orders back to us since the restrictions have been lifted and our markets have been focused on regaining market share.

In addition, our research and development has a history developing innovative real products to meet or exceed customer's requirements. Even in this turbulent marketplace, our high end tubeless wheels continue to be in high demand as there is little domestic competition in quality and performance to be real. For example, FAW, first auto-works has been a consistent buyer of our high end tubeless during the crisis.

We increased our research and development investment in the first six months of 2020 as we are committed in creating unique wheel having the best quality and high performing yields in industry. Also at the end of the third quarter, the company entered into a large R&D contract with a leading research institute in Beijing just to make more resources available.

Our gross loss for the first six months ended June 30, 2020 was RMB6.3 million or US$0.9 million compared with a gross profit of RMB178.9 million during the same period in 2019. The gross loss was primarily due to drop in sales volume partially due to provincial transportation restrictions, and weak export demand combined with a low production utilization rate and price cuts following the unprecedented impact from COVID-19 outbreak.

In such an uncertain market environment, we continue to remain financially strong. As of June 30, 2020 Zenix Auto had bank balances and cash of RMB671.3 million or US$95 million and fixed bank deposits with a maturity period over three months of RMB290 million or US$41 million. Total bank borrowings were RMB558 million or US$78.98 million. Total equity attributable to owners of the company was RMB2,294.6 million or US$324.8 million.

As of June 30, 2020, we had cash per ADS of US$1.84 and net assets per ADS of US$6.29. Our current stock price we believe may represent a series undervaluation measured by a number of metrics used by the investment market. We are placing greater focus in reviewing our options to utilizing the company cash towards significantly improving the long-term value of our stock as we are committed to increasing shareholder value.

For our future product strategy, we are continuing to leverage our strong R&D program to bring differentiating products or technologically advanced products to the marketplace whereas the products fearlessly competing on pricing.

And also for production placing an emphasis on greater automation reduction will enable us to reduce unit cost and improve profitability. In addition, we are reviewing the strategic positioning around manufacturing plants with the intense and quality operation to become overall more efficient producer.

Upon completion consolidation will improve our unit cost through higher production utilization as we achieve greater economies of scale. These assets may take a little while to demonstrate their effectiveness but we are working towards our goals of being adaptable to changing market. In the past decade, Zenix became the market leader and reliable partner of our customer for three elements.

First and foremost our reliable quality, secondly our ability to mass produce and lastly a strong new product R&D capability. In today's environment, we believe that OEMs still highly value suppliers with these qualities. Despite the recent challenges, we will continue to bolster our core competencies as we’re able to guide our business to a strong recovery in the coming quarters.

Before I review the results of our first two quarters of 2020, we will like to thank our employees, suppliers and customers, as well as the Chinese healthcare workers for their responsible efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, and we opened our operations without jeopardizing their health. As our production capabilities fully reopened all our facilities we remain hopeful for a better second half of the 2020 year.

Now let me cover with some highlights for the first quarter of 2020. Revenue for the first quarter was RMB320.8 million or US$45.3 million compared to RMB669.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in revenue on a year-over-year basis was mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent unprecedented lockdown and travel ban significantly was disrupted the company’s Chinese OEM domestic aftermarket and international market, as well as the company’s production and procurement.

Sales to the Chinese OEM market were RMB168.4 million to US$23.8 million compared to RMB350.4 million in the same quarter of 2019. Total unit sales in the OEM market decreased by 50.2% year-over-year during the first quarter of 2019. Aftermarket sales in China were RMB104.8 million or US$14.8 million from RMB240.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. Total unit sales in the aftermarket decreased by 49% year-over-year.

International sales were RMB47.6 million or US$6.7 million compared to sales of RMB78.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. Total unit sales and international sales decreased by 30.2% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in sales in all three segments was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 and economy in our supply chain. In the first quarter 2020, Chinese OEM sales, domestic aftermarket sales and international sales contributed 52.5%, 32.7% and 14.8% of revenue respectively.

Sales of tubed steel wheels comprised 38.8% of the first quarter revenue compared to 42.7% in the same quarter of 2019. Tubeless steel wheel sales represented 46% of the first quarter revenue compared to 43.6% in the same quarter of 2019. Sales of the aluminum wheels accounted for 10.1% of the first quarter revenue compared to 9% in the same quarter a year ago.

First quarter gross loss was RMB2.1 million or US$0.3 million, compared to a gross profit of RMB81.3 million in the same quarter in 2019. The negative gross margin in the first quarter was mainly due to the significant drop in sales volume, lower production utilization rate and wider than normal price cut following the unprecedented impact from COVID-19 outbreak.

Selling and distribution expenses decreased by 35.2% to RMB25.6 million or US$3.6 million from RMB39.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in selling and distribution costs was primarily due to lower sales in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter last year.

As a percentage of revenue, selling and distribution costs were 8% in the first quarter, compared to 5.9% in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in selling and distribution costs as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to significantly lower sales in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter last year.

Research and development expenses decreased by 11.1% to RMB11.9 million or US$1.7 million, compared to RMB13.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. R&D as a percentage of revenue was 3.7% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 2% in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in R&D as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to significantly lower sales in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter last year.

In addition, the company entered into a large R&D contract with a leading research institute in Beijing during the first quarter. The company continues to maintain new product development programs associated with new material development, new product design, and new production equipment development.

Administrative expenses were RMB31.2 million US$4.4 million increased by 9.1% from RMB28.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase of administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter last year was primarily due to higher healthcare expenses and personal protective equipment expenditures in response to the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As a percentage of revenue, administrative expenses were 9.7%, compared to 4.3% of revenue in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to significantly lower sales in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter last year.

Net loss and total comprehensive loss were RMB60.6 million or US$8.6 million in the first quarter compared to net loss and total comprehensive loss of RMB4.5 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Basic and diluted loss per ADS were RMB1.17 or US$0.17 compared to basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB0.09 in the first quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, the company recorded net cash outflow from operating activities of RMB24.6 million or US$3.5 million compared with a net cash outflow of RMB37.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Now we’ll review some financial highlights of the second quarter of 2020. Revenue for the second quarter was RMB502 million or US$71 million compared RMB799 million in the second quarter of 2019 and compared to RMB320.8 million or US$45.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in revenue on a year-over-year basis was mainly due to double threats of demand reduction and price competition in the domestic aftermarket segment.

In addition, the unprecedented disruptions in inter-provincial transportation following the COVID-19 outbreak, which started in the first quarter of 2020, also caused some OEMs to move to use local suppliers to avoid interruption in their production. With the COVID-19 restrictions removed, recent sales indicate that customers are gradually moving their orders back to Zenix Auto in the second quarter of 2020.

Sales of the Chinese OEM market were RMB347.3 million or US$49.2 million compared to RMB444.5 million in the same quarter of 2019. Total unit sales in the OEM market decreased by 13.5% year-over-year during the second quarter of 2019.

Aftermarket sales in China were RMB119.1 million or US$16.9 million from RMB269.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. Total unit sales in the aftermarket decreased by 45.6% year-over-year.

International sales were RMB35.6 million compared to sales of RMB85.4 million in the same quarter of 2019. Total unit sales in the international sales decreased by 53.9% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2020, domestic OEM sales, domestic aftermarket sales and international sales contributed 69.2%, 23.7% and 7.1% of revenue, respectively.

Sales of tubed steel wheels comprised 30% of the first quarter revenue compared to 46.6% in the same quarter in 2019. Tubeless steel wheel sales represented 54.8% of the second quarter revenue compared to 41.4% in the same quarter of 2019. Sales of aluminum wheels accounted for 12.3% of the second quarter revenue as compared to 8.2% in the same quarter a year ago.

Second quarter gross loss was RMB4.2 million or US$0.6 million, compared to a gross profit of RMB97.7 million in the same quarter in 2019. The negative gross margin in the second quarter was mainly due to the significant drop in sales volume, lower production utilization rate and wider than normal price cut following the unprecedented impact from COVID-19 outbreak.

Selling and distribution expenses decreased by 13.9% to RMB37.8 million or US$5.4 million from RMB43.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in selling and distribution costs was primarily due to lower sales in the second quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter last year.

As a percentage of revenue, selling and distribution costs were 7.5% in the second quarter, compared to 5.5% in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in selling and distribution costs as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to significantly lower sales in the second quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter last year.

Research and development expenses increased by 22.7% to RMB18.3 million or US$2.6 million, compared to RMB14.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. R&D as a percentage of revenue was 3.6% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 1.9% in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in R&D as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to significantly lower sales in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter last year.

The company increased its R&D initiatives for new product development associated with new material development, new product design, and new production equipment development. At the end of the first quarter, the company entered into a large R&D contract with a leading research institute in Beijing.

Administrative expenses increased by 19.5% to RMB31.7 million or US$4.5 million from RMB26.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase of administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter last year was primarily due to increased salaries to retain core team members, increased medical benefit and higher personal protective equipment expenditures in response to the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As a percentage of the revenue, administrative expenses were 6.3%, compared to 3.3% of revenue in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to significantly lower sales in the second quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter last year.

Net loss and total comprehensive loss were RMB78.6 million or US$11.1 million in the second quarter compared to net profit and total comprehensive income of RMB10.2 million for the same quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted loss per ADS were RMB1.52 or US$0.22 compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB0.20 in the second quarter of 2019.

In the second quarter of 2020, the company recorded net cash outflow from operating activities of RMB150.0 million or US$21.2 million compared with a net cash outflow of RMB47.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. Capital expenditures for the purchase of property, plant and equipment in the second quarter were RMB35.2 million or US$5 million.

Now we will discuss highlights of the first six months financial results. Revenue for the first six months ended June 30, 2020 was RMB822.7 million or US$116.5 million compared with RMB1,468.3 million in the first six months of 2019.

Sales to the Chinese OEM market decreased by 35.1% year-over-year to RMB515.7 million or US$73 million and represented 62.7% of revenue. Aftermarket sales decreased by 56.1% year-over-year to RMB223.9 million or US$31.7 million in the first six months of 2020 and represented 27.2% of revenue. International sales decreased by 49.2% year-over-year to RMB83.2 million or US$11.8 million and represented 10.1% of revenue.

Tubed steel wheel sales for the first six months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 58.2% compared with the same period in 2019 and accounted for 33.4% of revenue. Tubeless steel wheel sales decreased by 32.1% from the same period a year ago and accounted for 51.4% of revenue. Aluminum wheel sales decreased 25% from the same period a year ago and accounted for 11.4% of revenue.

Gross loss for the first six months ended June 30, 2020 was RMB6.3 million or US$0.9 million compared with a gross profit of RMB178.9 million during the same period in 2019. Net loss and total comprehensive loss for the first six months ended June 30, 2020 was RMB139.2 million or US$19.7 million compared with a net profit and total comprehensive income of RMB5.7 million during the same period in 2019.

Basic and diluted loss per ADS for the first six months ended June 30, 2020 were RMB2.7 or US$0.38, compared with basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB0.11 during the same period in 2019.

Now let me go over some key balance sheet items. As of June 30, 2020, Zenix Auto had bank balances and cash of RMB671.3 million or US$95 million and fixed bank deposits with a maturity period over three months of RMB290 million or US$41 million. Account receivables were RMB434.1 million or US$61.4. Total bank borrowings were RMB558 million or US$78.98 million. Total equity attributable to owners of the company was RMB2,294.6 million or US$324.8 million.

Now Kevin, that rounds up my presentation and we are ready for questions. Kevin?

Kevin Theiss

Operator, we’re now ready for the Q&A please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question today is coming from John Sheehy, a Private Investor. Your line is now live.

John Sheehy

Thank you for hosting the call and thank you for taking my question. Could you share some comment about the negative gross margin about the pressures on revenue and expenses?

Junqiu Gao

Okay, so there are two main factors attributable to - attributed to the negative gross margin in the second quarter. First is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic towards the rest of the world. As we all know, the second quarter China has come back or recovered and a lot of the business has reopened, but the second quarter hits the rest of the world the hardest, this pandemic hit the rest of the world the hardest.

So - and also the tension between U.S. and China affected some of the - and many of those wheel companies where their business geared towards international sales, international market. These companies now had to resort to the domestic market to offload their product and to keep up with the production. And so - keep up with the production utilization, so that reason increased competition.

And many of those competitors used to only - or mostly sell to the international market now. They are dropping the price and to compete with us in the domestic market. Due to this type of intense and fierce competition, we were forced to lower our selling prices at the request of many of our customers. So during the second quarter, on average we reduced our selling prices by 10% and that hit our margin.

And the other contributing factor is the aftermarket. There's a couple of reason. And main issue is the increased campaign by the Chinese government, our anti-overloading policy, which affected the wear and tear - which would significantly reduce the wear and tear of those of the wheel products. So that in fact, also reduced the demand in the aftermarket for the replacement of the wheels.

And in addition to that, it's just the economies and the logistics still on the recovery track, hasn't fully recovered from the pandemic and logistic market is still taking some time after the lockdown and travel restrictions to come back. And so, in coupling these two factors, we're seeing the aftermarket sales now accounted for much less of our total sales comparing with previous years and quarters.

So to recap this, the negative growth rate is due to the price reduction following intense - market competition. And also the sales contribution from the aftermarket, where they normally carry a higher net profit margin for us, and now due to the decline of the aftermarket sales, the blended gross margin not taking a hit. I hope that answer your question.

John Sheehy

Yes, that's a lot of helpful detail. And then you also mentioned that you're reviewing consolidation of your manufacturing operations? Could you explain what you mean by that?

Junqiu Gao

Okay. So regarding the consolidation of the production, let me give you example. Our long-term factory is situated - located in Hubei province. Hubei is very close to Beijing geographically. Due to the Beijing government and plus where the central government located, they tend to - whenever they do a large event, they tend to order the surrounding provinces to cut down the industrial production and for - whether environmental issues or other issues.

So they - from time-to-time, our long-term factory will face a call from the government and that's - not only towards our power factory all industrial factory are ordered to suspend their production. And these kind of ongoing or from periodic orders, it disrupts our production. And we are reviewing this idle capacity due to the ongoing - in changes by the Beijing government. So what we're looking into is our northern China factory in [indiscernible] Zhangzhou Province.

There is a - about our large production center for Northeast China and we already have a significant presence there. And now we want to move our land farm Hubei province, some of the equipment to [indiscernible] and to consolidate that, so that will help with our production utilization. That will also help with cost control. For many reasons we'll feel it will help us in today's environment.

John Sheehy

That sounds good. And then finally, you also mentioned that you are reviewing a shareholder return policy. Could you just describe in a little bit more specific terms what options you are considering?

Martin Cheung

Yes. Thank you, John, understand that a lot of shareholders has been with us for quite a long time. And we also believe I think the management is pretty serious that shareholders should be rewarded reasonably. And as I think we have been discussing this topic for quite a long time and so unfortunate as the plan of relisting or seeking another capital markets now seems a bit difficult.

One thing because of the market or globally, it's not really performing that well. The other thing it's our profit, our business performance is not satisfactory to some extent that we - it's very difficult for us to find a capital market that we can meet the requirement for the time being. But having said that we are we are still open minded and we are monitoring to look into all sort of different alternatives to bring us back to a higher level capital markets instead of staying here to open up and let the company to have a better exposure in the capital market.

And not just that, I think - we've been figuring out how to work out our resources, I think you see that we do have quite an amount of resources in our bank. And I think we do really need to mobilize some of the resources, either when it's to allow our management our senior management particularly and to set up some buyback plans. We are talking to the lawyers. We're talking to professionals how to work it out.

We need time as one of the big hurdle is the foreign exchange is - there has been we've been headache we basically been struggling with this, but I think we are serious in this. And we are talking with the professionals and trying to work out some concrete plans.

In event perhaps and definitely, this is another issue that we also will need to tackle with the foreign exchange problem as well but we do really need to work it out and we were working on it. John.

John Sheehy

Thank you for your continued effort in that and thank you for the detailed answers to all of my questions.

Martin Cheung

Thank you, John.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] If there are no further questions, I'll turn the floor back over to management for any further or closing comments.

Kevin Theiss

Yes, thank you, everyone for joining us today. Martin, you want to close it out.

Martin Cheung

Thank you everyone for joining our call. And I know this is a long call, but thanks for your time and see you next time.

Kevin Theiss

Thank you.

Operator

