Investors should prepare for a stock split in the near future as the company will seek to increase investment capital after the Covid19 recession.

Berkshire Hathaway is expected to recover from the high volatility seen in US auto-insurance shopping experienced from March-to-April 2020 into 2021.

After reducing its stake in the financial sector, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) has set its eyes on commodities and industrial products. Last week, the former textile milling group added $562 million to its stake at Barrick Gold (GOLD) making it the 11th largest shareholder of the miner. In my previous article, I expressed optimism that Barrick Gold's strategic partnerships coupled with the increase in gold price would see the stock price soar. True to form, the stock is now 14.68% high since July 13, 2020 and with Berkshire Hathaway's input, we are headed for great strides.

Thesis

Despite the negative impact of operational inefficiencies in the manufacturing space caused by COVID-19, Berkshire Hathaway may rely on high revenues expected from building/ manufacturing dynamics and retailing. Additionally, resurgence of trading in the automotive industry will offset investment losses accrued from Q2 2020.

Industry Dynamics

The number of building permits from the latest release according to the Census bureau rose by 20.47% to stand at 1.49 from the previous reading of 1.241 million on July 17, 2020. The record released was greater than the Q2 2020 projected estimate that was slightly low at 1.320 million indicating a strengthening dollar. Indeed, the positive change in this number from the previous reading shows rising demand in the housing market.

Increased permits give Berkshire Hathaway a boost in the manufactured housing market since the company's total loans in the sector stand at $17.234 billion. Non-performing loans in the sector are almost negligible at 0.59%.

Manufacturing, that rakes in the highest revenue for Berkshire Hathaway dropped its earnings in the second quarter of 2020 by 16.05% as compared to Q2 2019.

Source: Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway's Energy Company (NYSE:BHE) that operates the Northern Power-grid in the UK is scheduled to benefit from the sale of the Western Power Distribution line in the country. PPL Corporation's (PPL) that operates the Western Distribution line has seen its stock fall by 1.08%. In the announcement, PPL stated that it was ready to concentrate on American energy businesses as calls for clean energy in the UK were hurting the company's stock surge.

With the deal expected in 2021, BHE will in the meantime increase its northern power-grid electricity distribution to meet demand. The company's capital expenditure on railroad and energy distribution in the first half of 2020 was $4.5 billion. The company is willing to increase this expenditure by 26.67% to $5.7 billion into 2021.

The company's investment in manufacturing especially in chemical production is also expected to pay off in the long-term.

Lubrizol Corporation, market leader in specialty chemicals recently announced plans to increase its global investments into surface and paint protection films (PPFs). These chemicals that mostly contain thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) additives are meant to protect vehicle surfaces/ engines and ensure they last longer. Lubrizol also refurbished its processing technology in Montmello, Spain and application resources in other facilities globally to meet the evolving needs of PPF.

3D Printing

At the beginning of August 2020, Avid Product Development Company was acquired by Lubrizol. The purchase was meant to help Lubrizol enhance its 3D printing solutions. According to the Report Linker, global 3D printing in the medical device industry is expected to grow to $9 billion at a CAGR of 17.9% by 2027. The US market for materials currently stands at $367 million, while the forecast shows that the Chinese market will grow at a CAGR of 17.2% and reach $693.1 million over the same period.

In a recent Journal article, it was established that 3D printing had risen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Nature Reviews

3D printing is able to harness digital versatility and rapid prototyping to customize products and initiate astute designs. We are considering personal protective equipment (PPEs), testing devices/ swabs, dwelling spaces (for medical emergencies), visualization aids and all kinds of personal accessories. For instance, in Singapore shortage of ventilator machines in the wake of the pandemic, lead scientists to design the continuous positive airways pressure (CPAP) machine to help patients conduct sub-intensive respiratory therapy. Also, 3D printed nasopharyngeal (NYSE:NP) swabs were cited as remarkable substitute swabs for test sample collection due to their customized tip structures.

Decentralization of 3D printing solutions will help handle on-demand manufacturing by leveraging on all designs shared via the internet. Professor Chua Chee Kai stated,

The agility and precision of 3D printing has allowed for innovative solutions amidst the supply chain pressures that we are facing globally. This has resulted in rapidly deployable built environment, healthcare medical devices and crucial training tools."

Auto-Insurance and industry resurgence

Through its auto-insurer, GEICO; Berkshire Hathaway reduced its primary loss events in the first half of 2020 by 250 million. The company anticipated lower cover for private passenger automobiles. The loss also affected medical professional liability and compensation claims for workers. The amount represented a further decrease of 26.26% from the amount announced in 2019 that stood at $198 million. COVID-19 had reduced volumes of automotive shipments in this period.

There was high volatility in shopping for US auto-insurance from March-to-April 2020. However, we expect positive growth from Q3 2020 due to high automobile shopping and increase in new businesses. Additionally, moratoria that were cancelled by carriers due to COVID-19 are expected to expire as more states are reopening from lock-downs.

In a recent report, on US auto-insurance shopping in Q2 2020, the 66+ age group grew by 20% while the youth under 35 years grew by 5%. Overall, the growth rate for auto-insurance shopping was steady at 0.7% with more people expected to be issued with their driver's licenses. As the recession is coming to an end, we expect volume of new businesses to rebound as it had fallen to 14% in April 2020. By 2021, the growth of new business volumes will be stable at 8%.

Financial Muscle

Berkshire Hathaway's capital expenditures fell by $3.22 billion (6.52) in the second quarter after recording a free cash-flow high of $7.45 billion. With the Class A (BRK.A) arguably being the most expensive stock at $313,419.00 (as at August 19, 2020), investors may prepare for a stock split in the near future. The holding company's increased investments means that the board may be considering an increase in investment capital from investors.

Berkshire Hathaway will need additional investment to recover its net loss of $23.5 billion accrued from declines in market prices of equities. Just as Buffet, changed his hard stance on gold acquisition, he will replicate a similar move by announcing a stock split. The idea is not to let go of the current partners, but to increase capital expenditures into 2021.

For instance, Warren Buffet's Berkshire bought more than 3 million shares of Kroger Company (KR) in the second quarter. At least 0.37% of Berkshire's portfolio is now occupied by Kroger, meaning that the holding company is keen on replicating technological innovation in manufacture and production of consumer products. In my previous article on Kroger, we identified the company's drive into CFC automation as a turning point in grocery dynamics and customer satisfaction.

Additionally, Berkshire's revenue for consumer products in Q2 2020 was $1.6 billion with the half year total revenue from the products standing at $3.3 billion. This amount represents a decrease of 17% from Q2 2019 and 14% from the first half of 2019. The increased stake in Kroger is crucial to increase revenue.

Take Away

Berkshire Hathaway's move to increase its investments into consumer products and commodities is remarkable. The company's investment in manufacturing especially in chemical production is also expected to pay off in the long-term. We also expect additional investment into the electricity distribution space. However, we anticipate a stock split by the company's board that will work to increase the company's capital expenditure in the long-term. Berkshire's move to increase its investment in gold is a turning point in the company's view on commodities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.