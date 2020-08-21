Its portfolio companies are holding up well - only 2% non-accruals as of 6/30/20.

Like a few of the other high-yield vehicles we've covered in our recent articles, Owl Rock Capital Corp. (ORCC), a business development company, has had a rough time in 2020.

Although it has bounced nearly 51% from its March lows, it's still down -31% in 2020, and -22% over the past year. It trails the UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN - BDCS, the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund - XLF, and the S&P 500 in 2020:

The problem here is investor concern over the health of ORCC's underlying portfolio holdings - a group of non-publicly-traded companies which aren't normally available to retail investors. Since they're privately-held companies, we rely on BDCs' managements to tell us their current financial status.

Given the big impact and future uncertainty of the COVID-19 shutdowns, you'd expect there to be a lot of fallout in ORCC's holdings, but this hasn't been the case.

In fact, only two of its portfolio companies have been downgraded to non-accrual in 2020. This represents just 2% of the portfolio's total cost, and is the first time since ORCC's inception that it has had names on non-accrual.

Management uses a 5-tier system, going from 1 - "performing above expectations," down to 5 - "performing substantially below expectations."

As of the close of Q2 2020, (6/30/20), 87% of ORCC's holdings were rated in the top 2 tiers, with none in the bottom tier:

(ORCC site)

Profile:

ORCC is one of the biggest players in the BDC world, with a $4.6B market cap. It mainly focuses on middle-market firms, with an average revenue of $449M and average EBITDA of $93M. It has $9.2B of investments at fair value across 102 borrowers with an average investment size of less than 1% of the total portfolio.

Its debt is rated on the bottom tier of investment grade, or medium risk:

(ORCC site)

ORCC's holdings are mainly 1st lien term-loans, which totaled 80%, and 2nd lien loans, which totaled 17%, as of 6/30/20:

(ORCC site)

ORCC lends mainly to private equity sponsored companies, which gives ORCC additional security, since private equity firms can also support these companies with financial and operational resources.

Management referenced this on the Q2 '20 call: "We executed eight significant amendments during the quarter, (a total of $500M), in which we provided covenant modifications or liquidity runway, sometimes by allowing a borrower to pay a portion of interest in kind rather than in cash for a period of time.

So sponsors put in additional equity in almost all of these situations. In most of these, we also received enhanced economics such as increased spread, fees or call protection - an additional 120 basis points of spread on those investments. At quarter end, each of our 102 portfolio companies were current on their interest."

Holdings:

ORCC's portfolio's six biggest industries are software, insurance, professional services, healthcare providers, distribution, and food and beverage, which comprise ~47% of its holdings. Management pointed out on the Q2 '20 call that this "core group of sectors that continues to perform well even in the current economic environment, as many of these businesses provide essential or non-discretionary services."

(ORCC site)

Earnings:

BDCs base their earnings on NII, Net Investment Income, Realized Gains, and Unrealized Gains, which derive from fair value estimates each quarter. As you can imagine, the Q1 2020 COVID Crash wreaked havoc with those estimates - ORCC reported net realized and unrealized gains of -$1.17/share.

Flash forward to Q2 2020, and that figure took a huge positive swing to $.45/share. Meanwhile, NII/share slipped to $.34 in Q2, vs. $.37 in Q1 '20.

(ORCC site)

Unsurprisingly, management's pace of new investment commitments and fundings has slowed down in Q1-2 2020. Still, it funded $924M of its $1.07B in new commitments during these challenging two quarters:

(ORCC site)

Distributions:

Management already has declared its Q3 2020 September regular $.31 dividend and special $.08 dividend, and the Q4 2020 special $.08 dividend. The remaining Q4 $.31 will need to be approved by the board, which would happen around the end of October.

(ORCC site)

At its 8/19/20 closing price of $12.04, ORCC yields 12.96%, and will go ex-dividend next on 9/29/20, with a pay date of 11/13/20. NII/share coverage has been under 1X, at .95, due to the additional special quarterly $.08 dividends. Management noted on the Q2 call that ORCC had "$0.11 per share in undistributed distributions as of June 30."

One concern here is that there's a performance fee waiver which will expire in October 2020. Management expects "net investment income to trail our regular dividend level upon the expiration of our fee waiver in the fourth quarter. The key factor to help us address this shortfall is ramping our portfolio to our target leverage level, which should boost our earnings power. Although getting to a fully ramped portfolio is the main driver, we also see opportunities to increase spread including higher spreads on new investments, improving spreads on existing investments, as well as gradually changing our asset mix to favor more unit tranche loans.

It will take some time for us to achieve our target leverage and have a fully ramped portfolio, but we expect by the second half of 2021 we will be operating in our target leverage range and able to cover our regular dividend from a net investment income even in today's rate environment. Until then, we expect to be able to continue to pay our regular dividend of $0.31 per share as well as our previously declared special dividends." (Q2 '20 call)

ORCC issues a 1099 at tax time.

Valuations:

ORCC's NAV/share increased by $.43 in Q2, but its price has stagnated, resulting in its price/NAV discount widening to -17%, vs. -13% in Q1 '20. It also looks cheaper than BDC averages on a price/NII basis.

ORCC's ROA is better than industry averages, while its ROE lags. However, its EBIT margin is much higher than average, and it has much lower debt leverage.

Debt and Liquidity:

The company looks like it's in a good position to ride out the COVID-19 storm - there are no debt maturities until 2023, and its liquidity is significant.

(ORCC site)

ORCC has ample access to the capital markets - it was able to do a $500M unsecured notes offering and a CLO financing worth $252M net in Q2 2020. It had $2.4B in liquidity as of 6/30/20. Its cost of debt declined from 4.2% at 3/31/20, to 3.6% at 6/30/20.

(ORCC site)

Summary:

We rate ORCC a buy, based upon its ample liquidity, portfolio positioning, its attractive yield, and its substantial discount to NAV.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

