While stock buyback plans are usually a positive signal for stocks, Intel (INTC) isn't offering a bullish signal with the announcement of a $10 billion accelerated share repurchase. The chip giant already has a failed buyback from last year while a $205 billion market cap reduces the effectiveness of this buyback. My negative investment thesis warns investors to focus on the failures without getting distracted by shiny buybacks.

Image Source: Intel website

Bad Buyback History

Intel announced the original $20 billion share buyback increase last October along with the Q3'19 earnings release. The stock traded at $51 prior to the release and closed the next trading day at $55.

With Intel trading below $50 now, every stock purchase in the last 10 months was wasted. Remember that Intel canceled share buybacks during the virus crisis in March and April after the chip giant spent $4.2 billion buying 71 million shares at $59 during Q1. The buyback suspension caused the chip giant to buy nothing at the virus lows below $45.

Data by YCharts

A big key to analyzing capital return programs is to not get sucked into the seemingly large numbers. Intel has a market cap of $205 billion, so investors need to realize a $10 billion share buyback isn't even 5% of the outstanding shares.

When looking at the complete capital return picture, Intel has a net payout yield of 8.7% heading into this ASR. The net payout yield measures the net stock buyback yield plus the dividend yield to derive a measure of stock value. The company has a 2.7% dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

As Intel repurchases $10 billion worth of shares during Q3, the company will lapse $4.5 billion spent last Q3 to buy 92 million shares. Ironically, those shares were bought at the same price of $49 per share.

Assuming the company spends $5.5 billion in additional share buybacks this year, the yield rises to an impressive 11.4%. Normally, this yield would signal a solid stock for the net payout yield model.

Can't Overcome Failures

The biggest problem with Intel repurchasing shares here is that the company hasn't solved structural chip design issues. The company now competes aggressively with AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) amongst others in the chip space. The recent delay of the 7nm chips and analysts targeting 14% revenue declines in Q4/Q1 suggest Intel needs to solve structural issues making this move more of a financial gimmick.

Even worse, Nvidia has now generated a net cash balance of $4.0 billion while Intel is building a pile of debt. The company even completed the Mellanox Technologies deal back in April at a cost of $6.9 billion via cash. Nvidia had a net cash position of $9.4 billion heading into last quarter and now sits in a solid position.

Data by YCharts

Even AMD now has a positive cash balance, suggesting Intel needs to bolster its balance sheet to adequately compete in this space going forward. The $10 billion share buyback along with the $1.4 billion in quarterly dividends offset by free cash flow in the range of $3-4 billion range will leave Intel with net debt topping $20 billion.

All of these details add up to a troubling scenario. Intel is trying too hard to repurchase shares without even solving its process issues while placing the company in a weakened balance sheet position. Clearly, a major stock buyback or capital return plan can be a very positive signal, but a company like Intel needs to announce much larger return plans in order to offer a clear signal to the stock market.

A successful share buyback plan doesn't involve a large ASR following a suspension for up to five months. The plan needs to consistently repurchase shares and the large debt balance will reduce future buyback opportunities in the competitive chip sector where the company is already losing customers like Apple (AAPL).

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market appears to understand Intel better than the management team led by a finance guy. The chip giant needs to fix process technology failures and solidify the balance sheet, not repurchase a rather minimal number of shares. Don't buy the stock until the company fixes internal issues and becomes more competitive in the chip sector.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself for a rally in beaten down stocks due to COVID-19, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for access to legacy pricing available to the first 25 subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.