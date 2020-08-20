Prosafe SE (OTCPK:PRSEY) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 20, 2020 4:00 AM ET

Jesper Kragh Andresen - Chief Executive Officer

Stig Christiansen - Chief Financial Officer

Jesper Kragh Andresen

Good morning, and welcome to Prosafe’s Second Quarter 2020 Presentation of the Results and Business Update. Let's run quickly to the disclaimer on Page 2, which you will notice identical to the disclaimers used in the previous presentations. And therefore we will turn to the agenda for the presentation today on Page 3. The agenda will be familiar looking to most of you which follow us on a regular basis. I will quickly shortly turn to the highlights and then I will hand over the presentation to Stig Christiansen, CFO who will cover the update on the financial situation and the financial results for the quarter. And then I will round us off with a business update, including our strategy and summary.

So turning to Page 4, for covering the highlights for the second quarter of 2020. In brief, it was a quarter, heavily impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The effect was that many of the planned activities for us were either suspended, delayed, deferred or cancelled. And at one stage, I think during the quarter, there was only to my knowledge, one or two floaters of the type that we use in operation globally. Therefore, we titled 2020 last year, and utilization of the quarter was at an all time low of only 6.5% compared to the 71.6% we had last year. And when I say it's a loss year, it also indicates that we do not see a dramatic change, on the contrary of our utilization in the third quarter. The financial results show that EBITDA for the quarter came in at minus $10 million and cash flow was minus $5.5 million. However, we have successfully implemented COVID-19 plans to safeguard people and assets and that means that we now have, and we have throughout the quarter and the year has prudent COVID management plans that our customers have expressed satisfaction with and we are comfortable that we are capable of resuming and performing our activities in a safe way.

So secondly, we have performed cost-saving initiatives to protect liquidity and supervision the company through the turmoil. Liquidity at the end of second quarter stands at $178 million. And as Stig will come back to shortly, we remain in our constructive dialogue with our lenders regarding a sustainable financial solution. And all going well, we expect to complete the refinancing process in the second quarter of '20, so sorry, the second half of 2020, all going well.

A few commercial highlights as you have seen, we have announced deferral by about a year of the work we were supposed to do for Hotel in UK sector this year until next year, adequately compensating us for that delay. State notice remains suspended in Al Haya, in Brazil and we have ongoing discussions with Petrobras about the resumption of the activity, as well as expansion of the contract beyond the current duration.

Safe Eurus will resume operations in Brazil for Petrobras on the 24th of September and we have participated in workshops with Petrobras to make sure that we properly manage the COVID risks in our operations and they have satisfied themselves that we are fully capable of managing that risk as well. Finally, we have decided to sell the Regalia for recycling and that process has commenced.

I will turn it over to Stig now to turn to page number six and provide an update on the financial situation. Stig?

Stig Christiansen

Thank you, Jesper. I think you have already covered the main points, but of course I will go through it for sake of with order. So Page 6, as Jesper related update on financial situation. So in brief, we have sufficient liquidity to continue to trade, undertake existing commitments and also to take on-board a new business that is critical and fundamentally important. The so called forbearance the arrangement that we have been operating under for quite some months lapsed at the end of July of this year.

However, we tend to remain in constructive discussions with our lenders and we have majority support to work with lender find what we call a sustainable financial solution for the company. And therefore, while doing that, we continue to operate on a going concern basis. We are discussing, we're making progress and we are discussing specific solutions with our lenders with an aim of achieving a consensual agreement with all our lenders on 100% basis.

However, it is still too soon for us or too early for us to start sharing details with you about how such a solution may look like including the financial implications as well as also the accounting implications of that. In general, though, we have stated already that the solution we are seeking will, to our mind significantly improve the balance sheets and therefore significantly improve the financial situation of the company. We remain optimistic, and we aim to conclude, as Jesper alluded to, the process with our lenders before the end of 2020. We will of course revert to the markets in due course as we have further information available.

So moving on then to the profit and loss statement on Slide number 8. And as you will see the revenues are significantly down below US$5 million reflecting in essence an all time low fleet utilization of 6.5% in the quarter. That's the first in essence, we only have the Safe Notos and the Safe Eurus operating for a very few days in early April and we have the Safe Concordia operating into first, 3rd of May this year, all units in Brazil. And the resulting effect as alluded to by aspiration negative EBITDA in the quarter, which is also the first time we have seen in Prosafe.

Obviously the backdrop to that, following COVID-19 and the oil price collapse on top of the industry already being in recession and with generally low activity and adding to that what we have communicated earlier the structural changes within our industry in particular in Norway basically means that 2020 is lost year as far as operational activity and things goes. However, there are other important things going on including the bank process which we have addressed from which I think Jesper will come back to later on in the presentation.

So, the only thing I would like to highlight in addition to these points are basically that depreciation is obviously down significantly following the impairments that we have done over the last basically nine months Q3 last year in Q1 this year on the basis of developments in our reassessment of the outlook. What is important to underscore is however we continue to keep full focus on turn every stone control costs focus on efficiencies as well as spend to protect liquidity. Costs in isolation if we adjust for the accounting effect of taking delivery of the Safe Eurus in the same quarter last year are down basically $26 million in the quarter compared to the same quarter last year. So we have been able to drive down costs and we have also been able to continue to drive down costs from operations without compromising the integrity of vessels or safety and operations.

Then moving on to the balance sheet, which is Slide number 9, and there isn't really much to say following our more in depth analysis of the balance sheet in Q1 when we did the impairments. It is obviously significantly reduced following the reassessment of the outlook and the impairments made that I have already addressed. The resulting effect thus far is on a negative book equity of about US$900 million.

However, as you know, we are working constructively with our lenders to remedy this situation. And then next to arrive at the sustainable balance sheet and the situation that would allow us to continue to develop and position the company for the future. And meanwhile, we have sufficient liquidity, and we remain open for business in the process, while we work to agree with our lenders.

So I think with that, Jesper, I would like to turn the word back to yourself.

Jesper Kragh Andresen

Thank you, Stig, thanks a lot. And then we turn to Page 11, giving an business update and as you know, our key focus is to protect and create value from being a leading provider of offshore accommodation services globally. And in that respect, I would like to highlight a few focus areas these days. Number one is to maintain our commercial win record. As you know, we have probably a relative outperform in that respect, winning more work than our relative fleet size would otherwise indicate. And the key in these times is to keep the vessels working. I'm pleased to say that so far, we have a constructive dialogue with our lenders and we have also been able to fully comfort our customers and potential customers about our financial situation and our ability to perform the work. We have not had any challenges in that respect to date.

We also focus on having the best in class OpEx both in operation and in layup. It has been a learning curve, and we're getting there. It's a matter of continuous improvement also in that respect, and something that remains in

our focus. We deliver our services efficiently through our core teams, and HSSEQ excellence.

As Stig covered, we are focusing on a process, a constructive process with our lenders to find a long-term solution and in the meantime, reducing cost and spend to preserve cash in these times remains an absolute priority. Finally, as I alluded to in the highlighted sections, we have decided to sell the Regalia for scrap and we further evaluate recycling and consolidation opportunities, there's no secret that the Flotel industry is in strong need of further recycling of vessels. But I believe that with the fleet we have remaining, there's probably limited scope for that in the near-term. And consolidation is naturally something that has to be on the agenda in the fragmented industry we are in.

Slide number 12 shows our customary contracts overview. So I will just go through the vessels on the top left corner one by one. Safe Eurus remains available for work and is actively marketed for such that we may have an ideal to have what could be a suitable employment for that vessel, but probably only commencing next year 2021. Caledonia, we reached a satisfactory agreement with Flotel to defer the work one year. It's an unfortunate situation with the COVID-19 situation, but we are very pleased with the agreement we reached with Flotel where both parties displayed excellent flexibility to strike and agreements.

The Safe Eurus will commence operations on the 24th of September in house and lengthy remaining contract in Brazil. And the Safe Notos will probably commence operation in Brazil a bit later than Safe Eurus and as mentioned we are in dialogue about when recommencement of activity should take place. And also the possible extension of the work scope we have and in Brazil.

Scandinavia is a layup and actively marketed for both accommodation services, but also for tender support. And finally, the Zephyrus, we are, had in 2020 and we expect to conclude on one year deferral of that work shortly. So all-in-all, if we are successful in the endeavors we have for Concordia, Notos, Zephyrus and Boreas, we should be looking at a situation where we would have six vessels in operation in 2021, which of course is more returning to the normal activity level. Having said that, competition is intense, and we focus on keeping our win rates.

Turning to Page 13, we see the dramatic development in the backlog going back to 2014. And as you will see in recent years, it has been more stable, however, at much, much lower levels. Our backlog at the end of second quarter was a 122 million and with the activity I have mentioned ongoing on the commercial side it is our aim to add to that backlog shortly. And we would also aim to end the third quarter or fourth quarter this year with a higher contract backlog than we entered the year with.

Turning to Page 14, that’s a familiar slide as well for many, shows the dramatic cost reductions that we have achieved and also which are ongoing. SG&A down about 60% compared to 2015, largely comparable activity levels. And SPD, sorry, the CPD OpEx also down 30% to 40% depending on the region. Also for layup we have had a learning curve and I know data to more cost efficient layoff while protect the integrity of the vessels. In short, what we have done is that we have implemented a more variable cost model that better allows us to scale cost up and down both SG&A and OpEx to reflect activity in the market.

Turning to Page 15. There's a clear global oversupply of Flotels. However, the graph may look a bit more dramatic than reality, the supply of 38 vessels, and not all of those 38 vessels compete for every job globally and the past we have below shows demand and number of vessels years. And there is a difference between the number of vessels and demand and the number of vessel years as it sometimes takes two to three vessels to perform one vessel years of demand. Regardless of these details, there remains a significant oversupply in the industry. And I am fairly convinced that we will see recycling of competing vessels in the markets. Some of the vessels have been laid off for many years and have high reactivation costs. And we struggle to see a justification to invest in reactivation of those vessels and I think recycling will have to happen.

Finally turning to page 16, summarizing what we have just went through. 2020 we call a lost year due to the COVID-19 and oil price crash combination utilization for the quarter was only 6.5% all time low. And we don't see that dramatic improvement to an extent of that in the third quarter. Reported EBITDA minus 10 million, cash flow minus $5.5 million, however, we maintain a very healthy liquidity reserve of $178 million. Importantly, we are ready to operate in a safe manner. We are actively in discussion with a number of customers who are also, so we are also capable of providing the necessary comfort that we are capable and willing to perform the work in destruction.

The dialogue with lenders remains constructive, as Stig mentioned, focusing at this stage on our consensual solution, and we are hopeful to reach a conclusion in the second half of this year all going well. I gave an update on various commercial activities where we see a slight uptick in activity and we also expect further tenders to be released shortly for work in 2021, as well as 2022. Many of these tenders mainly relate to work in the North Sea, both Norway and UK.

We're pleased to note that Eurus will resume operations in Brazil, a testament that operations can be done safely in these COVID times. And we have markets of Regalia for sale with a purpose of recycling her naturally in a way compliant with all conventions in that respect for green recycling. So we expect tender activity to pick a bit up and we'll be look forward to increasing our backlog as the third and fourth quarter progresses and we look forward to updating the market about that in due course.

That concludes the presentation and I believe Stig has a good eye on the, any questions coming in, Stig?

A - Stig Christiansen

Yes, that's correct Jesper. And of course, reminding people that you have the opportunity to send questions via e-mail. We hope that there's something you have seen. Anyway, we have one question so far, Jesper, and that's from Magnus Olsvik, Kepler Cheuvreux. And the question is, have you experienced any changes in the market after the temporary tax packets approved by the Norwegian parliament in June?

Jesper Kragh Andresen

I think that's a very good question, Magnus. Yes, we do see of course and increase in activity and some of projects which were shelved. We now see are dusted off and reconsidered by the operators. But I would say that for many of these projects, we may be a bit later in the value chain depends of course of the type of the project. So we have not discussed anything concrete, but still expect to see the effects. Although, we have noted the uptick in activity with the customers, it has yet to materialize into tender activity.

Stig Christiansen

Okay. So far, Jesper there are no further questions coming through. So, I propose that I will follow the e-mail, while you start rounding off Jesper and unless somebody comes in within the next 25 seconds then I think we're done. No further questions received, Jesper.

Jesper Kragh Andresen

Okay. Well then I would like to thank for the participation for listening in. And we look forward to update you and in the third quarter results or if we have other interesting news in the meantime. Thank you very much and have a nice day