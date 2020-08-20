Like it or not, expect some more tonal shift from fossil fuel companies (even pipelines) on this issue to try and draw back in institutional investors.

There are a variety of different types of investors dabbling in fossil fuels, but at least the most vocal group appears to despise the concept of "green energy". As an example, when European supermajors Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and BP (NYSE:BP) cut their dividends by 66% and 50%, respectively, shareholder ire was cast at both. A big talking point from disgruntled longs was that renewable investment policies were at least part of the reason why cuts had to be made. It is an interesting view to have, particularly since both Shell and BP are currently falling short of their stated commitment for green energy investment and spend just a fraction of annual capital expenditures on such projects.

But broadly, this is a function of geography. European investors are a little more ahead of the curve - rightly or wrongly - on the shift to renewables, and thus the typical investor base for Shell or BP will tend to bias towards pressuring management to make these kinds of investments versus their North American counterparts. In other words, the "green or bust" viewpoint really has not fully hit American shores. That is seen in how our own companies act: Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have shown little interest in making firm commitments in actual renewable power development, instead making commitments around reducing greenhouse gases within their operations or carbon capture and storage.

Williams Companies "Pivot"

If the North American supermajors have little interest, pipelines seem like a far-fetched place to find renewable investment. Given that, I found it at least worth a note that Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), a juggernaut of the space, is planning on investing extensively in such projects. During the Q2 conference call, management noted that it is interested in "take[ing] advantage of investments in renewable opportunities". For now, that means making solar investments as a cost savings opportunity around its pipelines to lower costs, but that could transition into accretive investments actually selling into the grid.

Commentary on the call was pretty loose, but Senior Executive Chad Zamarin noted the likelihood that the company expects to invest somewhere between $200mm and 400mm over the next few years in solar alone. That is notable given growth capital expenditure projections from Wall Street have come down to $900mm-1,000mm per year. In a hypothetical scenario where Williams invests $300mm over the next two years, that represents 15% of its projected growth capital. That is by no means a small share.

The numbers matter only a bit anyway. This is more of a qualitative story in my view. The natural gas industry has a ways to go to get back to selling the idea of "natural as a bridge fuel". For anyone with a reasonable view on the energy transition and how the cadence of technology advancement is likely to be, there is no getting around natural gas. Rolling black-outs in California recently due to overinvestment in renewables at the expense of baseload power show its importance.

The tone of the natural gas industry has to shift to pushing the bridge fuel concept once again, but it needs to moderate to one that is more embracing of renewables. Quotes like the below (once again from the Williams conference call) are what the industry needs to harp on:

This is especially impressive if you consider that over the last 18 months, over 600 projects, representing an additional 20 gigawatts of renewable power generation capacity have been installed in the U.S. And the U.S. continues to show how powerful the combination of wind, solar and gas-fired generation can be when we're up against meeting the dual challenge of providing low-cost and reliable energy, while at the same time lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

The Big Takeaway

Remember that much of the decline in stock/unit prices for midstream energy has been due to institutionals fleeing the space because of green energy portfolio mandates. Initiatives like this one, while it might annoy the prototypical "fossil fuels good, renewables bad" kind of folk, could go a long way in helping to lure back some of these endowments, pension funds, and the like. Solar and hydrogen investment really is going to appeal to the more environmentally-conscious, and it is management's job to not only grow the business, but also to attract investors to bolster the stock price. If these buyers come back, that means higher valuation multiples, higher stock prices, and happier investors - no matter where you sit on the renewable debate.

Are you an investor looking for sustainable high income? The energy sector is filled with opportunities to do just that. At Energy Income Authority, the focus is on finding high quality companies with the asset footprints necessary to throw off dividends for years to come. Unlike other services with lackluster coverage that barely breaks the surface, institutional quality deep dive analysis forms the cornerstone of the platform. Hundreds of companies fall under the coverage universe, from pipelines to refiners to the producers themselves. Members receive actionable research to keep their portfolio thriving. Sign up for a NO OBLIGATION FREE TRIAL today to find out more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.