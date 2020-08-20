Rising Inflation - Don't Sweat It, Not Yet

There is a rise in the CPI this month but it's not that monetary surge from QE.

That point isn't yet even though the central banks would all like to have a bit more inflation than we currently do have.

A fair old worry is that the massive amount of money creation recently is going to cause a surge in inflation. Fair because undealt with it will-at some point.

Inflation

We don't like inflation for two entirely different reasons. Firstly, it makes all our money worth less, that's actually what it is. The other because continual inflation obscures the signals about what is happening in the economy and thus makes it less efficient over time. Oddly enough, that second is also the reason we like to have a little bit of inflation around as that very obscuring acts as a grease to aid the changes in taking place.

It was Milton Friedman who said that inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon. In one sense no one at all disagrees with him either for it is a change in the value of money in regard to other non-monies and is therefore monetary. Lots of people disagree in the more details meanings of monetary but that's another matter.

So, there is a general agreement that if we go make three or five or twenty times the money we used to have then we're going to get inflation. Given that this is what we have done with quantitative easing then presumably there's some amount of inflation stored up out there. The division among economists isn't quite between those who say yes and those who say no.

Pretty much everyone says that it is possible - say the velocity of money has changed irreversibly downwards - that there won't be any inflation. Further, that absent a short list of specific circumstances there will be. The differences tend to be in how likely any of that short list are.

What to do if it does return is also pretty much agree upon. Either or both raise interest rates and start shrinking the Fed's balance sheet - that second reduces the money supply directly, the first indirectly. It's also possible to raise taxation to do this but why increase the pain if it's not necessary?

So, we're primed to be watching inflation to see if we're going to see a change in Federal Reserve policy. And we think there is at least the strong possibility of substantial inflation baked into the QE we've already done.

Eurozone CPI

For example, there has been an upturn in eurozone CPI:

Sure, it's still down from before the pandemic but it is rising.

Final numbers confirmed that euro zone inflation rose to 0.4% y/y in July from 0.3% in June

UK CPI

We also have the UK CPI numbers:

U.K. CPI inflation rose to 1% y/y in July from 0.6% in June, beating the consensus for a steady reading.

The beginnings of a trend perhaps?

US CPI

Yep, we see the same thing in the US figures too:

The CPI rose 0.6% in July, matching the gain in June and coming in stronger than either we or the consensus expected.

Three is definitely a trend. So, we should be heading for the hills right, screaming in fear from the inflation already arriving?

Well, no

Firstly this is very little inflation so we don't want to worry about it in that manner anyway. But more importantly we have to distinguish - as with any economic statistic - as to whether this is some general thing happening for some reason or other we don't know, or whether there's some quite simple one off change that explains it.

The one off change is very rarely of systemic importance. Because it's only going to happen once and isn't the start of some trend obviously enough. It's the beginning of a general trend that can be dangerous. Most especially when we can't quite point to exactly why it is happening but we can see that it is.

Another way of saying much the same thing, the inflation we worry about is a general rise in the price level. The movement around, for known reasons, of one or two prices within the economy is not that general inflation of the price level.

So, what's happening here?

Clothing sales

There's a season and a cycle to clothing. Not just what we wear but what is on sale to us. This year that seasonality rather got knocked on the head as the lockdowns interrupted normal service. I have noted this in the real world as I haven't been able to do my usual trick of only allowing my partner out with the credit card during the sales. Because there haven't been all that many. As Moody's says about the eurozone:

mainly related to volatility in clothing prices due to the COVID disruptions to summer sales.

About the UK:

it was largely due to base effects in clothing and household goods inflation because of this year's summer sales, which were impacted by COVID-related disruptions.

And as they don't say about the US but the same issue will apply:

traditionally, spring and summer merchandise usually goes on clearance in June and July

The lockdown meant that the entire clothing season was disrupted. That means we've not had sales at the end of it - so, clothing prices are higher this year than they were last in the absence of those sales. this really is a big enough effect to change that general inflation rate.

My view

The importance of all of this is that if we are to look at these economic numbers we've got to understand exactly what is being measured and how. Specifically, here, that there is a significant difference between a change in the inflation rate that we can explain by one simple factor and one that seems to be more general. This is true in either direction as well - deflation because the oil price has crashed is just fine, general deflation of the price level would be a disaster.

The investor view

There is that risk of inflation arriving as a result of the QE money creation. Something that is solvable if the Fed and other central banks are able to do their jobs. We have a rise in inflation currently but this is not that general rise in the price level. This is, rather, simply the absence of the summer clothing sales affecting the overall numbers.

This really is not something that is going to have the Fed changing monetary policy.

