Choice, COVID-19, And Cannabis

A wide swath of states and territories began legalizing medical cannabis, and decriminalizing its recreational use starting in 2012, in Washington and Colorado. Despite these developments, cannabis remains a "Schedule 1" drug under federal law alongside drugs like heroin and LSD. Polls suggest that a majority, and perhaps even two-thirds, of Americans support recreational cannabis legalization. This shift in public sentiment and progress in recent legislation have led to cannabis becoming more available to more consumer markets which has spurred growth and investor interest in the industry.

The U.S. legal cannabis market has grown from revenue of $3.5B in 2013 to $13.5B in 2019, a 289% increase. One study forecasts that the market will grow to $29.7B in 2025, a compound annual growth rate of 14%, and to $85B by 2030 a CAGR of 23% from 2025. So what does this mean for investors?

One barometer for measuring the industry is the North American Marijuana Index, an equal weight index tracking "the leading cannabis stocks operating in the United States and Canada." The index is made up primarily of companies with a small market capitalization. From its inception in the beginning of 2015 until the end of April 2019, the index experienced a 176% gain. For comparison, the S&P 500 Index gained only 43% during the same time period, and the Russell 2000 Index, which tracks small cap stocks, gained only 33%. However, since April 2019 through mid February 2020, the North American Marijuana Index has declined 66% versus the S&P 500 gain of nearly 15% and the Russell 2000 increase of 6.5%. What is to explain this precipitous decline among cannabis equities?

There are multiple reasons that analysts reference to explain this sharp decline. One is Canada's (the first developed country to legalize cannabis for recreational use) botched rollout of its cannabis regulatory infrastructure as well as strained supply chains in the country. Another is sustained high taxes in certain U.S. jurisdictions like California that reduce profit margins. Many firms found it difficult to raise capital and mergers and acquisitions have occurred at a slower rate compared to previous years. Lastly, the refusal of the U.S. Senate to take up legislation regarding cannabis legalization put a major damper on hopes for growth in the industry.

Like many industries cannabis was expected to be hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. This certainly was true at the start of the pandemic, but the industry had adapted quickly and rebounded. From mid February until July 17th, the North American Marijuana Index declined by 5.2 percent. Over the same time period the S&P 500 has declined by 4.8 percent and the Russell 2000 has declined by 13 percent. What factors explain why the cannabis industry has fared relatively well during this crisis?

A United Nations report has found that COVID-19 has led to increased worldwide and domestic demand for cannabis products. Since trying times require palliatives, which cannabis is for many individuals, this result seems to make sense. Beyond this there have been positive developments on the supply side. At least 12 states have declared cannabis stores and dispensaries essential services, allowing them to remain open. This reflects a shifting in American opinion, since now many consider cannabis essential to their lives. Some cannabis distributors such as Greenbits have incorporated software to streamline inventory management, online ordering, order processing, logistics, and health and safety compliance. As a result many customers are able to receive no-contact deliveries, ensuring that cannabis distribution does not come at the expense of health and safety.

Besides these encouraging developments the cannabis industry may have even more to look forward to. Cannabis legalization appears to have been reenergized, in part because many see it as an extension of racial justice and criminal justice reform. After all African-Americans are significantly more likely to be arrested for cannabis possession than their Caucasian peers; for example in New Jersey the rate is 3.5 times more likely. Some states may even legalize it by the end of the year such as New Jersey which has put it on the ballot this November. In addition to changes on the state level there is potential optimism for the cannabis industry on the federal level.

President Trump and Republican Party oppose the legalization of cannabis for recreational use. Currently in the November general election Joe Biden is widely favored to win; according to The Economist's 2020 election forecast which is created by "analyzing polling, economic and demographic data" Mr. Biden is given about a 90% chance of victory. The U.S. Senate appears up for grabs with some forecasters giving the Democrats the edge at gaining a majority. If the Democrats take both the Senate and Presidency, the possibility of federal legalization of cannabis becomes a real possibility. It should be noted that Mr. Biden has thus far not endorsed the legalization of cannabis, instead he has proposed decriminalization and leaving it up to each state to decide for itself. Of course if he is elected his views could always evolve in response to others in his party and the public pushing for legalization.

If legalization does occur some companies are especially well positioned to take advantage. Canopy Growth (CGC) is a Canadian cannabis company and one of the largest cannabis companies in the world by market capitalization. It signed a $300M deal in April 2019 to acquire the rights to buy Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF), a Canadian-based cannabis company with significant holdings in the United States. If the U.S. federal government legalizes cannabis, Canopy Growth will buy Acreage Holdings for $3.4B. If such an event transpires, this will give Canopy Growth a leg up on its competition and position it well for future success across North America, and perhaps even further.

Domestically, Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) is a strong candidate to benefit from legalization. It is a vertically integrated cannabis company with a presence in nearly half of the 50 states. It has made a flurry of acquisitions over the past year which has helped to cement it as one of the top players in the U.S. cannabis market. This infrastructure combined with nearly a 150% increase in year over year revenue leaves it with an attractive outlook for growth.

With 13 states and territories having legalized recreational cannabis and 35 having legalized medical cannabis, the potential for even more markets opening along with investment in software-based distribution methods indicates immense potential for industry growth.

