ROST had to raise over $2B in debt to fund itself. More cash burn could lead to more debt and deteriorating credit quality.

Source: Barron's

Ross Stores (ROST) reports earnings after-hours. Analysts expect revenue of $2.47 billion and EPS of -$0.26. The revenue estimate implies a decline of over 35% Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Free-Falling Revenue

The coronavirus has led to millions of Americans being stuck at home amid shelter-in-place policies. This initially hurt retail sales. In July, retail sales rose 1.2% - the third consecutive month of rising sales. The majority of shopping is taking place online, which is not necessarily Ross's strong suit. Traditional retailers like Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) with strong digital platforms have been successful. However, the jury is still out on Ross who garners practically all of its sales through physical locations. The demand destruction through physical locations could continue until the pandemic ends.

Last quarter Ross reported revenue of $1.8 billion, down 51% Y/Y. Results were hampered by temporary store closings to help stem the spread of the pandemic. The company is reopening stores on a market-by-market basis. However, some areas of the country have paused more store reopenings. This implies some of the company's stores could remain closed temporarily. The expected revenue decline could reflect the impact of temporary closings and demand destruction at stores that have fully reopened.

As an off-price retailer, Ross is well-positioned to thrive in a post-pandemic environment. It begs the question, "Will retail sales spike enough for Ross to make up lost ground?" Over the long term, total retail sales could remain in the doldrums amid a weak consumer. If customer buying patterns continue to shift to online then Ross could cede a large pool of sales to digital competitors. Those questions could go unanswered until next year.

Falling Margins

The rapid loss of scale was bound to hurt margins. Gross margin last quarter was -2.6%, down from 28.8% in the year-earlier period. Off-price retailers had previously enjoyed higher margins relative to traditional retailers. Gross profit was -$47 million versus $1.1 billion in the year-earlier period. SG&A expense was $415 million, down 26% Y/Y. However, the decline in SG&A costs was less than the fall in revenue, leading to a fall-off in EBITDA.

EBITDA was -$385 million, down from $643 million in the year-earlier period. It could be difficult for Ross to achieve EBITDA margins in the double-digit percentage range going forward. In theory, off-price retailers should fare well in a recession as consumers become more price-conscious. The risk is that Ross will have to compete for a shrinking pie among retailers with a sizeable presence in the online market. The company may have to keep cutting costs - and potential service levels - just to keep margins from shrinking further.

Cash Burn

The EBITDA loss was bound to hurt cash flow. Several retailers raised debt to make up for the shortfall in cash flow. Free cash flow ("FCF") was -$1.2 billion, down from over $400 million in the year-earlier period. The company received a cash inflow of about $75 million from selling down inventory, which was small relative to its $1.8 billion inventory balance. It is imperative that Ross moves stale inventory to free up cash flow and make room for more up-to-date items. Ross may also need to borrow more money to buy new inventory. Until the pandemic subsides, its inventory balance could remain elevated.

The company raised about $2.8 billion in debt to shore up its waning liquidity. Its total debt is over 2x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA, which appears manageable for now. Ross could be caught in a vicious cycle. The more cash it burns, the more debt it may need to raise to fund itself, and the more its credit quality deteriorates.

Conclusion

ROST has bounced over 50% off its lows from a few months ago. The stock has benefited from the rise in broader markets. Until its slide in revenue and EBITDA subsides, the stock remains a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.