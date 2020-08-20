I would still avoid the shares. The short- to mid-term future of this company is still quite uncertain.

The good news is that dry-gas prices have surged higher on the back of a blistering hot summer and electricity demand for air-conditioning.

Despite all the hoopla at the time, I warned investors back in June of 2018 that Apache Corp's (APA) Alpine High discovery had a low oil split and was primarily gas. Gas was already in relatively high-supply due to Marcellus gas production combined with associated gas production from shale oil producers in states like Texas and Oklahoma (see Is The Alpine High Field All Wet?). I reiterated that view last November after Apache's earnings report clearly demonstrated its gas production was a problem (See Apache Is Gassed). As a result of what I consider mal-investment of capital to build the infrastructure necessary to bring Alpine gas to market, combined with weak oil prices due to COVID-19, Apache shares have dropped from $42 to under $16 over the past two years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

In addition to the shares dropping in price, in March the company announced a drastic reduction in the quarterly dividend from $0.25/share to $0.025/share. That is, from $1 annually to ten cents annually.

Not surprising given the macro-environment, the Q2 EPS report was extremely weak:

Revenue dropped to roughly 1/3 that of the prior year quarter.

Earnings were a net loss of $1.02/share.

Total production was down 7% qoq.

As expected, average realized prices were very weak and down significantly yoy, specifically U.S. dry-gas and NGLs pricing:

Source: Q2 EPS report

US gas prices are an important metric for Apache given Alpine High is predominately a dry- and wet-gas field. Indeed, in Q2 US gas production was 156,118 boe/d. That equates to ~40% of Apache's total Q2 production - with more than half that production being dry-gas:

Source: Q2 EPS report

Finally - Capitulation

In February 2020, APA finally said it was foregoing future investment in Alpine High. That is basic a tacit admission that what I said back in 2018 was true: it's a gas play and the outlook for gas pricing is not bullish. Apache took a $3 billion impairment charge related to this decision. Just more evidence that energy company CEOs have simply been tone-deaf to the reality that we live in an era of energy abundance, and simplistic plans to simply grow production for the sake of growth have been a disaster for shareholders.

Going Forward

All that being said, there is some good news. The price of dry gas in the U.S. has rallied sharply on the back of a scorching summer and high electricity demand to power air-conditioners. As I wrote several years ago, some of the annual cyclical nature of dry-gas winter heating demand was smoothed out as coal power generation capacity was pushed out and replaced by natural gas power generation. As a result, hot summers now result in big gas storage draws like those typically seen in winter - and the gas price goes up:

Source: Bloomberg

However, it will likely take more than a one month rally in gas NYMEX to $2.40/MMBtu to significantly impact Apache's fortunes going forward given prices are just now getting back to where they were around a year ago and Apache wasn't performing all that well back then. But $2.40 is definitely better than the ~$1.70/MMBtu dry-gas has averaged over the past three months.

Back in June, Citigroup upgraded Apache to Buy with an $18 price target citing the recent offshore Suriname discovery as the catalyst. Apache's interest in Suriname is 50%, meaning they would be responsible for 50% of the future development costs. It's not clear to me where that funding will come from without taking on considerably more debt.

Summary & Conclusion

I do not share Citigroup's bullish outlook for Apache and think the current stock price has it about right given the current macro-environment and APA's very weak Q2 report. I'd avoid the shares as they are likely to be dead money for the foreseeable future while other investment vehicles outside of the energy sector appear much more promising. For an investor that is seeking exposure to the energy sector as a "value" play, I'd suggest taking a look at ConocoPhillips (COP) or EOG Resources (EOG), which I covered in recent articles. Both companies have much stronger balance sheets, superior assets, and the ability to generate significant free-cash-flow even at today's O&G prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.