An Easy Reason I'm Still Avoiding Carnival
About: Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL)
by: Cory Cramer
Summary
In 2018 and in 2020, I warned investors about the dangers of owning Carnival Corporation.
Now that the stock price has dropped below typical recession levels, I'm re-examining the stock.
Because of what will be a very slow recovery for Carnival's business, even if it avoids bankruptcy, it will likely not be a good long-term investment.
Introduction
Some investment decisions are difficult to make. Frequently, I experience borderline cases where a reasonable case can be made both for and against owning a stock. That isn't the current case with Carnival Corporation,