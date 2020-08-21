Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is a premium antenna supplier on the verge of a breakthrough with its revenue growth and profitability. Trading at a value multiple of 1.6x revenue ($135 million market cap minus $35 million in net cash divided by $63 million in 2021E revenue), the company is poised to accelerate revenue growth and profitability.

Airgain's historical business was in the consumer space, providing tiny antennas for wireless gateways, routers, smart TVs, etc. It is the go-to company for quality in the space, with its antennas providing more than 30% better coverage and speed versus its competitors. Chosen by Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR), Shaw (NYSE:SJR), and many others, the company has established itself as the leading provider for premium antennas in the consumer space. While this space has the unit volumes (Comcast alone has 25 million subs), it does not have the pricing as Airgain antennas sell for $0.25 apiece here. While there are drivers in this space including the adoption of WiFi 6 and 6E which will drive volumes for Airgain, and international progress, there is a limit to how large Airgain can get only focused on this arena.

A few years ago, Airgain purchased a company called AntennaPlus which made antennas for the automotive aftermarket industry. Focused primarily on fleet applications, these antennas sell for $10-100 each, nicely raising the average selling price for Airgain. While unit volumes are much lower here than in consumer, this comes out to be a larger market in total for the company. These antennas are primarily placed on the roofs of trucks to connect to cellular and GPS networks. More recently, Airgain has entered the automotive OEM market, placing antennas both on the roofs of cars and also inside in the entertainment systems enabling WiFi and Bluetooth networks within the car. The company has won a couple of major designs with OEMs but because of the length of the new car design process, it will start seeing revenue from these wins in 2021 and beyond.

As an extension of its fleet business, Airgain has designed a patent-protected new product called AirgainConnect. This product, placed on the roof initially of first responder vehicles, combines an antenna and a modem in one housing. In a traditional set up, the modem is located in the trunk of the vehicle and then the signal is passed up to the antenna to be released from there. There is a significant signal loss between the modem in the trunk and the antenna, so the resulting signal has less power. With AirgainConnect, the signal comes out at much higher power resulting in much greater reach and much better penetration into buildings. The company estimates that the first responder market can be $500 million for them with a whopping $1,000 average selling price per unit. Initially, this product is intended for AT&T's (NYSE:T) FirstNet network, while follow on products will address Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and international networks. This product is expected to generate first revenue in Q4 2020 and ramp throughout 2021.

Airgain's third market is the enterprise market where it sells antennas used in WiFi access points. This is a large potential market for the company and it has already won designs with one of the three largest players in this area. These antennas sell for $25 to $100 apiece which will also raise the company's average selling price. These new designs are also expected to begin shipping in Q4 of this year.

So, what is Airgain worth? We estimate that the company can sustain 25% revenue growth through 2025. With few expenses needed to ramp with revenue growth given the concentrated customer base, operating leverage takes us to a 25% operating margin at that point and $3.60 in EPS. Applying a 20x multiple to that and adding back the net cash get us to a $75 stock or 450% appreciation from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIRG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.