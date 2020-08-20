Sally Beauty (SBH) is a value stock. The company is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 10.7x and 6.18x based on expected EPS of $1.14 and $1.99 for 2020 and 2021, respectively. However, with one quarter left in their financial year 2020 (which ends in September), the market should really be looking at 2021 expected numbers. In that case, SBH is trading at a forward earnings yield of 16%. For context, SBH's 5-year average PE multiple has been 11x.

The constant theme we are finding in many companies reporting numbers is the sequential month-to-month improvement in sales, with April being the trough of the pandemic. SBH has seen the same behavior during its third quarter, with performance improving sequentially once their stores became back online. Today, SBH's stores are now operating everywhere except in a few international territories, where a handful number of stores are still closed. However, as their store fleet has come back online, management made the following comment in their third-quarter conference call:

As the network has opened up, sales have been coming back strong. Both Sally Beauty and Beauty Systems Group had positive same-store sales in June even with parts of the network closed at the start of the month. - Q1 call

There was pent-up demand within their Beauty System Group (which only caters to licensed stylists) during their third quarter. The business segment had its highest monthly sales ever, with revenues of $155M in June as many stylists and salons refilled their supplies in response to strong consumer demand.

We believe SBH is trading at low forward valuations due to its highly levered balance sheet. SBH ended the quarter with a leverage ratio of 4.8x. However, that number includes the $300M debt offering back in April. The capital raised was more of a precautionary measure, as the company hasn't spent the proceeds from the debt issue. SBH ended with $839M in liquidity on its balance sheet, which we believe should be plenty enough to weather the storm. The company also generated $180M in FCF due to working capital adjustments.

While SBH is not out of the woods yet, we believe shares represent a good investment opportunity just based on valuation levels. That said, retail players are seeing a strong correlation between rising COVID cases and weak operating performance. A rise in infection cases causes temporary fear in consumers, which reduces their willingness to go out. High volatility should be expected if one invests in SBH.

If the company can hit analyst's EPS target of $1.99 for 2021, and the market re-rates SBH back to its historical PE multiple of 11x, we get a fair value estimate for the company of $21 per share. With shares recently trading at $12 per share, there is an upside potential of 75%.

Strong e-commerce growth was the highlight for the quarter

SBH reported consolidated sales of $705M for its third quarter, down 27.7% compared to their prior-year period but in-line with the market consensus. However, the company missed on their EPS number, reporting non-GAAP EPS of minus $0.11, missing by $0.10.

By segment performance, their Global Sally Beauty segment saw revenues declined by 27% compared to their previous year, driven by a decrease in same-store-sales of 26%. Offsetting the severe decline in same-store-sales was the impressive growth in their e-commerce channel. SBH's U.S and Canadian e-commerce business experienced growth of 555% for the entire third quarter. E-commerce growth was 872%, 585%, and 200% for the months of April, May and June, respectively. The declining trend in online sales growth is correlated with the reopening of SBH's retail stores which has seen sequential improvement over the quarter, with same-store sales down 67%, 16.1%, and up almost 5% in April, May, and June, respectively. In the U.S and Canada, same-store-sales were up 10.2% in June.

Their Beauty System Group saw the same trends during the quarter but had a stronger rebound in same-store-sales in June, which was up 23.1% due to strong demand from stylists and salons. E-commerce growth was also strong, growing by 158% during their third-quarter.

On a consolidated basis, e-commerce sales were $137M for their third-quarter, growing by 287% compared to their prior-year period. We believe the highlight comes from a 50% increase of new customers in their online retail channel as measured by new e-mail address registrations.

SBH ended the quarter with its lowest level of inventory in 6 years

The company took advantage of the pandemic by clearing its inventory levels to a 6-year low. The reduction of inventory was also the main driver behind SBH reporting FCF of $180M, which was one of management's goals amid the pandemic (maximizing cash). The resetting of their inventory position also gave them insight about consumer behavior by observing their customer's willingness to switch and try other brands, allowing SBH to analyze the value of their SKUs:

We're thinking much harder about SKU productivity and making sure we're only buying the SKUs that are really going to turn in our stores and online. We're obviously managing our promotional cadence differently. So we don't have quite the surges in demand and ups and downs in demand. - Q3 Call

The company also decided to write-off some inventory from their private labels as they decided to switch to lower-cost suppliers. As a result, gross margins were heavily impacted during the quarter, but the company doesn't expect significant write-offs moving forward:

While the final gross margin number for the quarter is below historical levels, I want to emphasize that these actions in the third quarter were the right thing to do for the business and set us up for better execution and delivery on the gross margin line going forward. During the fourth quarter, we anticipate that gross margin will be at least in line, if not exceeding historical levels as the business benefits from its much more modest promotional structure versus prior year. - Q3 call

The Bottom Line

SBH is taking advantage of the pandemic to restructure the business into a leaner and stronger entity. Besides the clearance of inventory, the company has selected Intalytics as their customer analytics partner in the U.S and Canada. The company is also closing 50 underperforming stores during Q4.

SBH is continuing its investments in digital capabilities and expects the rollout of curbside pickup to more stores, especially the ones located in COVID hotspots. Other enhancements to their digital capabilities include the ability to ship from store. We believe the ability to ship from their stores could be a huge benefit for the company on the cost side of the equation, as they could lever store employees to increase productivity.

With analysts' expectations for $1.99 in EPS for 2021 and at a recent price of $12 per share, SBH is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 6x, showing a lot of pessimism by the market towards a recovery in performance.

The retail environment is highly correlated with rising cases of COVID infections. Another increase in cases could have a material effect on the company as consumers would opt to shelter in place, or states could mandate businesses to shut down.

However, at this point, we believe value to be the catalyst that could cause the market to re-rate SHB at higher multiples. Management decided to clean up its inventory levels to reduce promotional activity, and with initiatives to right-size its store footprint, there could be an opportunity for better efficiencies leading to higher margins. If the market re-rates SBH at its average 5-year PE ratio of 11x, we estimate SBH could trade at $21 per share or a potential upside of 75%. We remain bullish on SBH.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.