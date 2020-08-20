PayPal offers are variety of products and services that enable merchants to accept credit/debit card and digital/mobile wallet payments both in stores and online.

Investment Thesis

As the world moves away from cash (and plastic cards), towards e-commerce and digital payments, few companies are as well positioned to create shareholder wealth as PayPal (PYPL). PayPal is creating an ecosystem that facilitates digital payments online, in stores, and between users, while actively engaging merchants and consumers.

My investment thesis can be broken into three parts:

The digital payments market is expected to grow quickly in the coming years, and PayPal offers a variety of products and services that enable digital transactions. Digital wallet payments, specifically, are expected to become increasingly popular around the globe, both in stores and online. PayPal benefits from a strong network effect and a well-known brand name that is trusted by millions of merchants and consumers worldwide. These advantages are made evident by PayPal's stellar financial metrics over the past several years.

The Future Of Digital Payments

According to Grand View Research, the digital payments market is expected to reach $132.5 billion by 2025, growing at 17.6% per year. And the payment gateway market is expected to reach $94 billion by 2025, growing at 13% per year. These trends will be driven by greater adoption of e-commerce and increasing use of digital/mobile wallet payments, both in store and online.

The chart below compares global payment methods in 2019 to forecasted methods in 2023. Percentages are based on total spend.

Source: WorldPay Global Payments Report 2020

By 2023, digital/mobile wallet payments are expected to account for the majority of global consumer spend in both e-commerce and POS (brick-and-mortar) transactions. While this data is heavily weighted by the Asia/Pacific region, where digital wallet payments already lead the pack, all other regions discussed in the report (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa) are trending the same direction.

And this trend makes sense. Digital wallets offer more security and certain conveniences that cash and plastic cards do not. For instance, if you lost your purse or wallet, it wouldn't be hard for someone to start charging your credit card. And it would be even easier for them to spend any cash you had. But if you lost your smartphone, they probably wouldn't even be able to unlock the device. At least not before you cancelled your service.

More to the point, we use our phones for everything—to send messages, to stream media, to browse the internet. Why aren't more of us using them to make payments too?

PayPal's Payments Ecosystem

PayPal is creating a payments ecosystem. They offer a variety of products and services that not only benefit users, but engage merchants and consumers. More importantly, PayPal is continuously strengthening this ecosystem through new innovations, acquisitions, and partnerships.

For Merchants

Brick-and-Mortar Solutions: PayPal provides POS hardware, basic software, and payment processing services that allow merchants to accept credit/debit card and digital wallet payments in stores.

PayPal's POS software, PayPal Here, provides basic functionality. But for merchants who require more, PayPal partners with other providers of POS software solutions, such as Vend for retail and Lavu for restaurants.

In 2018, PayPal acquired Swedish fintech company iZettle, which has been called the 'Square (SQ) of Europe'. This acquisition not only gave PayPal a better foothold in certain European and Latin American markets, but expanded its product offering to include iZettle's advanced POS software for for bars, cafés, and restaurants (iZettle Pro).

In 2019, PayPal took a 70% stake in GoPay, making PayPal the first foreign payments platform to enter the market in China. This move gives PayPal an extraordinary opportunity in coming years. Home to over 710 million online shoppers, China is not only the world's largest e-commerce market, but one of the fastest growing as well.

In May 2020, PayPal announced QR code payment functionality in 28 markets around the globe, meaning merchants can display a QR code and consumers can use their PayPal or Venmo app to scan this code and make a payment. CVS has already announced plans to adopt this checkout technology in 8,200 stores later this year. But CVS is likely just the first of many. And PayPal will undoubtedly benefit by being more involved in the checkout process at brick-and-mortar locations. If this trend gains traction in the US, like it has in other parts of the world, PayPal could be more common than credit cards a decade from now.

E-commerce Solutions: PayPal provides payment gateway services, which are necessary for online and mobile transactions. A payment gateways securely connects a website to the payment processor, allowing merchants to safely accept credit and debit card payments online.

PayPal functionality can be added to virtually any website, but PayPal has also partnered with various providers of e-commerce solutions, including Etsy and Shopify. These partners allow merchants to create online storefronts with built-in PayPal functionality, thereby driving growth in PayPal's merchant user base. Additionally, PayPal's acquisition of iZettle further expanded its e-commerce ecosystem; iZettle E-Commerce allows merchants to not only create an online storefront, but to manage in store and online sales and inventory from one place.

In the circumstances described above, PayPal generates revenue by charging merchants a fee based on the total payment volume (TPV) and the number of transactions they process. These fees are summarized below.

Source: Created by the author using information from PayPal

For Consumers

PayPal engages consumers primarily through its digital/mobile wallets, the PayPal app and Venmo. These allow users to (1) send and receive money and (2) make in store purchases, but more more functionality may be in the pipeline.

These digital wallets are so prolific that Venmo has become a verb. In the most recent quarter, Venmo processed over $37 billion (50% YoY growth) and ended the quarter with over 60 million users.

For its part, the PayPal app can be linked to Google Pay and Samsung Pay, which allows users to make in store purchases using their PayPal account at NFC-enabled POS terminals. Also, as discussed earlier, PayPal has recently announced QR code payments, which will allow PayPal and Venmo users to make in store payments by scanning a QR code.

PayPal further strengthened its ecosystem and ability to engage consumers with the acquisition of Honey, an online shopping and rewards platform. But many investors are so hung up on the price tag that they've missed the forest for the trees. Yes, at $4 billion, this was very expensive. But Honey's platform allows PayPal to insert itself further upstream than ever before in the consumer's decision making process. PayPal can now help consumers find products, not just pay for them. And that could be an enormous growth driver, as it has the potential to engage consumers (and merchants) on a whole new level. For instance, merchants wishing to monetize PayPal's enormous user base might offer deals through Honey, which in turn should drive user growth as consumers seek discounts, which should entice even more merchants to offer deals...and so on. PayPal may also leverage this platform to reward consumer loyalty, much the same way credit cards offer cash back and other rewards. Or PayPal could leverage the consumer data to make personalized recommendations through Venmo. The bottom line is that this acquisition could be beneficial in a number of ways, and PayPal has made some good capital allocation decisions in the past (I.e. Venmo).

Competitive Advantage

PayPal has created a global network of merchants and consumers, operating in over 200 countries and supporting over 30 currencies. As of Q2'2020, PayPal had over 346 million active accounts, including over 26 million merchant accounts. And each new consumer adds value for every merchant, just as each new merchants adds value for every consumer. Not only that, but PayPal has spent years building a well known and trusted brand name in the payments market. It would be difficult for new entrants to overcome these obstacles and take market share.

Financials:

PayPal's competitive advantages are borne out in their financials. Over the last five years, PayPal has grown revenue 123%, or roughly 17% per year. Earnings have grown even faster at 20% per year, and FCF has grown 26% per year. During this time operating margins have remained relatively constant around 15%. While it would be nice to see margin expansion, this is a heavily competitive space, and maintaining margins is still impressive.

Data by YCharts

As mentioned earlier, PayPal's revenue is heavily related to total payment volume (TPV) and transaction volume. The charts below show these figures over the last few years.

Source: created by the author using data from PayPal Investor Relations.

PayPal's TPV has grown at 26% annually since 2015. But in Q2'2020, TPV growth accelerated to 29% YoY. Incredible growth during a recession, especially when compared to other big names in the payment market; Square, MasterCard (MA), and Visa (V) all reported double digit drops in gross payment volume in the most recent quarter.

As I mentioned earlier, PayPal will benefit from the shift towards e-commerce and digital/mobile wallet payments. And that's exactly what happened in the fallout from COVID-19. The pandemic caused an acceleration in these trends, and PayPal executed perfectly. PayPal called Q2'2020 the strongest quarter in the company's history:

Transactions processed grew 26%

Active accounts growth accelerated to 21%

Revenue growth accelerated to 22%

Operating margins expanded 170bps

EPS increased 87%

FCF increased 112%

Risks

Valuation

PayPal is richly valued, currently trading near an all time high PS ratio (12x) and an all time high PE ratio (90x)—much higher than the 2.4x sales and 29x earnings of the S&P 500. But over the last five years, PayPal has grown sales 17% and earnings at 20% annually. Sales growth has also accelerated in each of the last four quarters. So, while these ratios are certainly high, they may not be that crazy for a company posting such strong growth figures.

Data by YCharts

Competition

PayPal faces competition from tech giants who offer competing products, like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. Of the three, Apple Pay is probably the biggest threat, as it had over 440 million estimated users in September 2019. However, one notable limitation of Apple Pay is that it is device dependent. Only Apple product users can use Apple Pay—this severely limits the addressable market. PayPal, however, benefits from being an agnostic payments platform, meaning the total addressable market is much larger. But make no mistake, Apple is a formidable threat with a large user base and mountains of cash.

PayPal also faces competition from Square. And while Square has a more robust offering of niche specific POS software (Square for Restaurants and Square for Retail), Square also has two notable limitations: (1) merchants using Square POS hardware cannot accept payments outside of the country in which the account was created and (2) the Square app is only available in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and Japan. So PayPal is an obvious choice for merchants looking to operate with a physical presence in several countries. Likewise, larger merchants that do not have a need for Square's accessories may still choose to offer PayPal as an online checkout option.

Finally, PayPal faces competition from AliPay and WeChat Pay in China. Although they have not meaningfully penetrated many of the markets in which PayPal operates, they do command an astonishing 93% of the mobile payment market in China. If they are able to expand beyond their current markets, it could be problematic for PayPal. However, competition goes both ways, and PayPal recently acquired a 70% stake in GoPay, allowing them to meaningfully enter the Chinese payments market.

Even with all the competition, this is not a market that will be dominated by one business. There will be several winners, and I believe PayPal will be one of them.

Conclusion

PayPal is a well known, trusted, and innovative company that has created a strong global network of buyers and sellers. And as digital payments become more prevalent—driven by increases in e-commerce and digital/mobile wallet payments—PayPal is well positioned to capture value.

For patient investors willing to take a longterm view, PayPal is a buy even at today's pricey valuation.

