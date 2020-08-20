30-Year TIPS Reopening Gets First Negative Real Yield In History

The market reaction to the auction looked negative, with the yield climbing about 6 basis points higher than where this TIPS was trading minutes before the auction close.

Investors had to pay a huge premium to collect the coupon rate of 0.25%, about $116.32 for about $100.26 of inflation-adjusted principal.

The real yield of -0.272% fell about 53 basis points below the yield of the originating auction on February 20.

The U.S. Treasury's auction Thursday of $7 billion in a reopened 30-year Treasury inflation Protected Security - CUSIP 912810SM1 - generated a real yield to maturity of -0.272%, the first time in history a TIPS auction of this term resulted in a yield negative to inflation.

In fact, the yield came in about 53 basis points lower than the next-lowest yield for this term, which was 0.261% at the originating auction for this TIPS on February 20, 2020.

Based on the originating auction, CUSIP 912810SM1 carries a coupon rate of 0.25%, and that means investors at Thursday's auction had to pay a huge premium for the 0.25% annual return above inflation. The adjusted price was about $116.32 for about $100.26 of principal, after accrued inflation was added in.

A TIPS is an investment that pays a coupon rate well below that of other Treasury investments of the same term. But with a TIPS, the principal balance adjusts each month (usually up, but sometimes down) to match the current U.S. inflation rate. So the "real yield to maturity" of a TIPS indicates how much an investor will earn above inflation.

In this case, investors at Thursday's auction will get a return that will trail official U.S. inflation by 0.272% for 29 years, 6 months.

Since the Federal Reserve began quantitative easing programs in 2011, it hasn't been unusual for TIPS real yields of shorter maturities to drop below zero, but Thursday's auction marks a historic first: A negative yield for a 29- to 30-year TIPS.

And while "negative real yields" sound awful, they simply mirror the deep dive of the matching Treasury nominal yields. A 30-year Treasury bond currently has a nominal yield of about 1.38%, which also seems likely to produce a negative real yield (meaning lower than inflation) over its term.

Here is a chart showing the year-to-date real yield trend for a 30-year TIPS, as estimated by the U.S. Treasury:

Although yields have trended downward this year, the 30-year real yield spiked to 0.78% on March 19 amid intense turmoil in the U.S. bond market. A few days later, the Federal Reserve began aggressive bond-buying measures to stabilize Treasurys and the entire bond market.

Thursday's real yield of -0.272% was actually higher than the -0.33% yield where this TIPS was trading just before the auction's close at 1 p.m. EDT.

Inflation breakeven rate

With the 30-year nominal Treasury bond trading today at 1.38%, this TIPS gets an inflation breakeven rate of 1.65%, just slightly lower than recent trends. Although that is a low number by historical standards, U.S. inflation over the last 10 years has averaged 1.7%. So it looks about right.

TIPS are neither cheap nor expensive right now versus nominal Treasurys. But a TIPS does offer upside potential if inflation surges beyond expectations in future years. Many investors remain interested in TIPS, even at pathetically low levels of yield.

Here is the year-to-date trend for the 30-year inflation breakeven rate, showing the severe dive lower to 0.96% on March 17, and the gradual climb higher as surging federal deficits and easing actions by the Federal Reserve have heightened fears of future inflation:

Reaction to the auction

As I wrote in my preview article, I wasn't a fan off this offering for two reasons: 1) the expectation of a very low real yield, and 2) the 29+-year term that creates a very volatile Treasury investment. This TIPS has increased in value by 16% in just six months. It could easily lose 16% in value, or more, over the next year. (Or it could increase in value, who knows?) At any rate, the long term and high volatility make it unattractive.

As I noted earlier, this TIPS was trading with a real yield of -0.33% on the secondary market just before the auction close, about 6 basis points lower than the auction result of -0.272%. This indicates the auction wasn't well received, and investors demanded a boost in yield.

The bond market's reaction at the auction's close also backs up the impression that this auction was not well received. The price of the TIP ETF, which holds the full range of maturities, immediately dropped after the 1 p.m. close of the auction. That indicates yields were rising in reaction to the close. Within 30 minutes, CUSIP 912810SM1 was trading on the secondary market with a real yield of 0.28%, much closer to the auction's result.

Unless you are looking to speculate in TIPS, I can't see why a 30-year TIPS at this yield would be attractive to a small-scale investor. I'd suggest sticking with the 5- to 10-year maturities, which do a better job balancing risk and reward.

Next month, on September 17, the Treasury will offer a 10-year TIPS reopening auction, and then on October 22, a new 5-year TIPS. Both of these are likely to get a real yield well below zero.

Here is the recent history of 29- to 30-year TIPS auctions, showing how real yields have declined drastically since a 29-year, 4-month TIPS got a real yield of 1.235% on October 18, 2018:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges. Please do your own research before investing.