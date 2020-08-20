Regency Centers (REG) is a very high-quality shopping center REIT that has seen the importance of its quality called into question amidst COVID-19. REG's balance sheet remains conservatively leveraged with tremendous liquidity. While second-quarter results showed clearly the type of pain we can expect moving forward, investors shouldn't lose sight of the long-term thesis for quality shopping center assets. REG trades at only 10 times 2019 FFO - I rate shares a strong buy and am buying hand over fist.

Not A Broken Business Model

I consider REG to be one of the higher quality shopping center REITs among the 12 companies in my coverage, due to its high average base rent and 80% grocery-anchored portfolio. That hasn't stopped it from experiencing the same issues facing everyone else.

REG collected only 72% of 2nd quarter rent, as it proved difficult to collect rent from tenants adversely affected by COVID-19 store closures:

(Source: 2020 Q2 Presentation)

Of the remaining 28% in rent, 5% was deferred. We can see below that most of this deferred rent is set to be paid sometime next year:

(Source: 2020 Q2 Presentation)

As was typical in the sector, REG took a different tone than it did last quarter, when it was adamant about enforcing its legal rights and collecting rent in spite of COVID-19 challenges. For the quarter, REG wrote off $41 million in uncollectible rent or approximately 14% of billed rent. That $41 million basically explains why SS NOI came in $39.3 million lower or 19.7%, and FFO came in $55 million lower or 34.6%. While management stressed on the conference call that uncollectible rent is not the final end to the story, investors shouldn't be too optimistic that any written-off rent will be reversed in future quarters - to the contrary, I expect further write-offs to be needed as there are still many sectors experiencing material difficulties from COVID-19.

In spite of the recent challenges, I remain very optimistic for REG's future as we move beyond COVID-19 in 2021, as its higher quality portfolio should remain higher quality coming out of this pandemic as well. The main question is whether REG has the balance sheet needed to give it enough time to survive and recover.

Balance Sheet: A Source Of Strength

REG benefits from entering 2020 with a conservative balance sheet and strong credit ratings. REG was able to issue $600 million of 10-year 3.7% notes in May, clearly highlighting the market's positive perception of its credit profile. REG ended the quarter with a respectable debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.6 times and metrics that were nowhere close to violating the covenants:

(Source: 2020 Q2 Presentation)

As we can see below, REG has ample liquidity even if we include upcoming debt maturity uses:

(Source: 2020 Q2 Presentation)

Because REG has issuer credit ratings of BBB+ or equivalent coupled with low leverage, I see the risk of failing to address debt maturities over the next several months to be next to nil (barring a repeat of the Great Financial Crisis). As a result, investors might look to the liquidity as a potential source of opportunistic investment. If the current environment were to get worse, then REG may be able to opportunistically acquire high-quality properties cheaply. We have not seen many instances of this occurring yet this year, but I expect Wall Street to begin rewarding shopping center REITs with strong balance sheets due to this possibility. You can't have it both ways: if the low valuations of high-quality shopping center REITs like REG is supposedly justified by the risk of a prolonged slowdown, then that same thesis is challenged by the possibility of accretive acquisitions.

Valuation And Price Target

REG pays $2.38 in annualized dividends, for a dividend yield of 5.8%. REG will likely see FFO fall short of covering the dividend in 2020, but I don't expect it to cut the dividend on account of its strong liquidity. That said, I note that a dividend cut would not impair my bullish thesis. Based on 2019 FFO, REG trades at 10.5 times FFO. Even if we assume that REG will only be able to return to 85% of 2019 levels by 2021, then REG trades at 12.4 times 2019 numbers. I don't see any reason why REG couldn't return to its 17 times FFO multiple that it traded at prior to 2020 as that multiple was arguably undervalued. 17 times my projected 2021 FFO yields a share price of $55, or 40% upside.

Risks

Rent collection may continue to be difficult for even high quality landlords like REG. There is no guarantee that rent collection can improve over the next several months as it seems plausible that REG's tenants should continue facing financial difficulties even coming out of COVID-19. REG is better positioned compared to highly leveraged peers due to its ability to support its tenants through capital investment and rent deferrals.

Shopping center REITs may take a long time before returning to healthy valuation multiples. Those looking for quick profits are advised to look elsewhere, as the risk of a pandemic around the corner may continue to haunt retail REITs for many years. If such a scenario were to occur, then I expect REG to institute a share buyback program.

REG is likely to see stressed financials for several quarters. It is easier said than done to exert patience and tolerance of lumpy results for an extended period of time. Investors are advised that the sun may take a while to shine again.

Conclusion

REG is experiencing financial stress just like shopping center REIT peers. I am confident, however, that its high-quality portfolio will remain high quality coming out of this pandemic. While REG isn't the cheapest name on the block, its strong balance sheet makes it a higher conviction position. I expect REG to see dramatic multiple expansion as its financials improve over the next 12-18 months. I rate shares a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.