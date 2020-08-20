Gold Flags And Treasury Treadmills, Why This Is A 1970s Gold Market

Fed money-printing has basically stopped since June. 10 more weeks of this and stocks will start to fall, which could trigger a banking crisis and many more gold flags.

So far, the gold bull market since 2015 has a gold flag pattern of the 2000s, but I believe that will soon change.

A gold flag is one of the rarest moves in gold, when gold rises as all dollar-denominated assets fall same day - US stocks, bonds, and the dollar index.

When the price of gold rises, it's typically a bad sign for the dollar's purchasing power specifically. There is a certain kind of gold move, though that is particularly worrisome for the entire fiat dollar standard generally. I call that move a "gold flag," and it is one of the rarest moves in gold you'll ever see. A gold flag is when gold rises on the same day that all other dollar-denominated assets fall. That is, US stocks, bonds, and the US dollar index all fall simultaneously as gold ticks up. That signals not just a shift out of dollar cash, but more significantly, a flight from all dollar exposure generally. It is a flight out of the global reserve currency of the world, which, in my opinion, signals a loss of faith in the monetary system.

Three Gold Bulls

Since 1976, there have been three major gold bull markets:

September 1976 - January 1980. February 2001 - September 2011 December 2015 - Now

The second one, the 10-year run from 2001 to 2011, is widely regarded as greater probably because it was much longer in duration and more recent, but the 4-year run from 1976 to 1980 was actually much more intense in breadth, if not in time. From top to bottom starting September 1, 1976, to January 22, 1980, the gold price increased by a factor of 8.17x, but by only 7.5x from 2001 to 2011. If we count the 1970s bull market from Nixon's closing of the gold window 1971, it's no contest. The 1970s gold bull market was far more intense and also similar in duration.

It was much more intense because there was an element to it that the 2001 bull did not have, and that was a serious lack of faith in the US dollar as a reserve standard. Consumer price inflation was at post-war records that still stand today, despite interest rates being at record highs, and the dollar's repute was at a low. Some of the moves in gold at that time, particularly starting late 1979, were genuinely scary for the fiat currency regime.

The 2001 bull market didn't have that kind of general dollar fear element to it. It was more like a stepladder catch-up repricing of gold, taking into account all the monetary inflation (increase of the money supply) of the previous 20 years until then unaccounted for.

The big question is, which kind of gold bull market are we in now since late 2015? The previous two had very different characteristics regarding gold flags. The 1970s were full of them. From 1976 to 1980, there were a total of 81 gold flags over the course of 41 months. That's just over 2 gold flags per month. Just over half of them, or 41 of 81, were moves of 1% or more in gold. We even had 3 in a row from February 5-7, 1979, the first and only time that has ever happened under the fiat dollar standard.

As for the 2000s, not so much. That bull market was quite tame compared to the 1970s. In that market, there were only 112 gold flags over 127 months. That's less than 1 gold flag per month, less than half the rate of the 1970s. As for the current bull market, so far, in terms of gold flag frequency at least, it's looking similar to the 2000s. Since 2015, we have had 54 gold flags in 56 months, about 1 gold flag per month like last time.

I think, though, that the character of this bull market is about to change to more of a 1970s character. The turning point could have already been reached back in March. I believe we will soon start seeing 2 or more gold flags per month as we did in the 1970s. I say this for three reasons:

Gold is now just starting to take advantage of a falling dollar index. There is preliminary evidence that gold is starting to trade inversely to bonds, or at least has the potential to, meaning gold rising together with bond yields, as it did from 1976 to 1980. While gold is still trading together with stocks generally, that may no longer be the case in 2-3 months.

Once all these conditions are met, this is the environment where gold flags can multiply. I believe we are on the cusp of this.

Gold and the Dollar Index - A Change in Character Since March

First, the dollar index. Since March, we can see that the interplay between gold and the dollar index (UUP) has already changed. From late 2015 when the last gold bull began until this March, gold was unable to really take advantage of a falling dollar index. During practically all of 2017, the dollar index fell steeply, about 14%. During that time, gold rallied about the same percentage. This is not particularly strong action. See below.

The most recent fall in the dollar index though has been different though for gold. This time, gold has successfully pulled away, up 32% on a fall in the dollar index of 10%.

When the dollar index fell in 2017, the dollar was falling against other currencies among forex traders, but there was no flight from paper currencies generally. Now, all currencies are falling against gold, as the dollar falls against other currencies as well, showing a hint of fiat doubt. This makes sense, given the record-breaking money-printing that has been going on since March.

Gold and Bonds - Still Trading Together, But with Heart Palpitations

Since March, the Federal government has begun to encounter a serious funding problem. The gold market has not yet recognized the conundrum the bond market is stuck in yet, but mathematically, it is undeniable. Here's the problem. According to statistics compiled by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association [SIFMA], gross issuance of Treasuries since March through July has been a staggering $10.1676 trillion. Yet, net cash raised as been only about $3 trillion. This is a big problem.

Bills Notes Bonds TOTAL Gross Issues Gross Retirement Net Gross Issues Gross Retirement Net Gross Issues Gross Retirement Net Gross Issues Gross Retirement Net Cash Raised Mar-20 946.0 853.1 92.9 351.9 222.1 129.8 16.0 0.0 16.0 1,314.0 1,075.2 238.7 Apr-20 2,236.6 892.2 1,344.3 238.0 230.8 7.2 17.1 0.0 17.1 2,491.7 1,123.0 1,368.6 May-20 1,888.4 1,260.2 628.1 145.1 100.1 45.0 33.6 7.6 26.1 2,067.1 1,368.0 699.2 Jun-20 1,979.5 1,529.8 449.7 403.7 228.9 174.8 60.7 0.0 60.7 2,443.9 1,758.7 685.2 Jul-20 1,530.4 1,531.1 -0.7 280.9 217.7 63.3 39.6 0.0 39.6 1,850.9 1,748.8 102.2 TOTAL 8,580.8 6,066.5 2,514.4 1,419.8 999.7 420.1 167.0 7.6 159.4 10,167.6 7,073.7 3,093.9 % 84.39% 81.27% 13.96% 13.58% 5.15%

It's a debt treadmill that is getting totally out of control, with the mechanics of a Ponzi scheme in its very late stages. The Treasury has to raise ever-increasing amounts of debt for a smaller and smaller net hoard. The reason for this is simple. The vast majority, 84.39% of cash raised during this debt blowout, has come from short-term T-Bills, which have a maximum maturity of 1 year. The shortest is 4 weeks. Those all have to be paid back with new issuance very quickly, making it impossible to raise cash for the long term.

Then, why not sell more long-term paper then, notes and bonds? Because if the Treasury decides to auction off more long-term notes and bonds, it risks giving the long-term debt markets a heart attack. There is already a serious concern, and obvious evidence I might add, that demand for long-term Treasury paper does not exist, which makes perfect sense since real rates are already deeply negative. Remember, the Federal Reserve cannot bid directly for notes and bonds on the primary market, so primary demand is still needed to keep rates low. Therefore, the Treasury has to be almost exclusively reliant on short-term issuance, as there is less of a worry from investors of the dollar losing value over a period of months than 2 to 30 years.

What happens when the Treasury does have a long-term debt auction? Well, the last 30Y auction on August 13 was disappointing. For the first time since March, long-term rates ticked up strongly after demand from primary dealers was weaker than expected.

But something else more worrying was happening at the moment that the last 30Y auction was being held on August 13. A strong gold flag was in the process of forming, by far the strongest since this gold bull market began in 2015. Gold was up 2.44%, while the 10Y Treasury yield was up strongly, and both the S&P 500 and the dollar index were down on the day. See below, the chart for August 13.

At around 1pm that day, for about 30 minutes as the bond auction progressed, the financial system had what could be called a heart palpitation. Above, you can see the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) falling sharply as the price of gold jumped. It was only a brief flash, but it makes it clear why the Treasury cannot rely on long-term paper much at all. It could seriously upset the Fed's subzero real interest rate regime, so the Treasury is stuck on a short-term debt treadmill that is running faster and faster now.

What happens when demand for short-term paper falls as well? I believe we'll see many more gold flags forming during more short-term T-bill auctions. When does that start? When consumer price inflation becomes obvious. It's getting there, especially with food prices.

Gold and Stocks Still Correlate, But Watch Out

As for gold and stocks, they are still broadly trading together. Not during that brief half-hour period during the last 30Y bond auction, but generally speaking, they're still correlated. That may no longer be the case in about 10 weeks or so though.

I am still expecting a major banking crisis, probably worse than 2008, to erupt at any time. Major bank stocks, especially in Europe, have been hinting at this for a long time as practically all general systemically important banks in Europe [G-SIBs], are trading at or near all-time lows. These include HSBC (HSBC), SocGen (OTCPK:SCGLY), Deutsche (DB), Santander (SAN) and others. It seems the only spirit keeping these banks together is an increase in trading revenue from rising asset prices in stock markets across the world. That may not continue for much longer, as the money-printing from the Fed has effectively stopped since mid June.

The week-to-week money supply has stopped climbing, along with the Fed's balance sheet, for two months now. The quarterly average money supply is still rising from earlier massive printing, so we probably still have some upside in stocks, but about 10 more weeks or so of monetary stagnancy and stocks will start to falter, putting extremely leveraged weak banks in what I believe will be existential danger. That's when we could see a general loss of faith in the monetary system as the biggest banks start to fall, and an explosion in gold prices to still new record highs.

Still, gold bugs must be vigilant here and not go all in yet. We could see yet another brief crash in gold prices if and when big banks start to fall like dominoes. We saw this in 2008, and back in March of this year. If it happens again, it may be the final buying opportunity for hard money allocations before the system unravels, so keep some dry powder available for the next banking crisis. Once it hits, we could start to see gold flags appearing in record numbers, and gold completely pull away from the dollar as it did in the late 1970s.

The End Game Investor is dedicated to protecting real wealth and helping subscribers profit during the ongoing global fiat monetary collapse. Coming from an Austrian School perspective on economics, we discuss ideas like this one and other more exotic ones using a variety of vehicles that are low-risk/high reward. If you suspect that something is seriously wrong in the monetary sphere and that the US fiat dollar standard is in existential danger, then take a peek at what we're doing to prepare for the End Game with a two week free trial, lest the End Game catch you unprepared.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, AAAU, SLV, PSLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TLT.