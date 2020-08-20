This capital flow should make its way into drilling as junior companies want to continue to generate news flow as well as search for increasingly rare major metal finds.

Higher metal prices have led to an increase in share prices in the junior mining sector, which has brought a substantial increase in financings as well.

Major Drilling (OTCPK:MJDLF) is a major provider of drilling services to the mining industry. The company has managed over the last several years to generate cash flow despite a lengthy downturn and was even able to emerge from the initial stages of COVID-19 with a net cash position. The company took some large impairments in Q4 of its 2020 fiscal year ending in April, which presented some rough-looking net income numbers for the year. Shares have ticked up substantially off their lows in March when fears of lengthy shutdowns understandably scared investors; however, they sit only slightly above their pre-COVID-19 levels despite some large moves in both precious metals and commodities. I believe this macro environment has laid the support for an increase in drilling as financings in the junior space have dramatically increased, combined with a dearth of large discoveries. The company has considerable amount of unused rig capacity that the company accounts for through depreciation which should see some strong leverage to the upside as more capital flows into the mining industry requiring action.

Background

Major Drilling's headquarters is in Moncton, NB, Canada, and they have over 600 rigs registered in over 20 countries. The company has three broad types of drills: conventional drilling, underground drilling, and specialized drilling. Conventional and underground are relatively self-explanatory; specialized drilling includes deep holes, directional drilling, permafrost, and remote locations among other options.

Major pivoted to specialized drilling as it has seen an extended period without major discoveries; this necessitates looking in more remote locations. Although the graph below is roughly two years old, the trend has been noticeably clear that there have not been major finds; it will take more effort to look for major finds. 307 of Major's 607 drill rigs are specialized in nature, with another 132 conventional rigs and 168 underground rigs.

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

The company's business has also largely skewed to senior producers with 91% of its business with majors in its most recent Q4 2020. This is not surprising as they are generally better financed than juniors who are dependent on external financing for their operations to continue. In down markets, it becomes harder to fund their operations, so they shift from advancing projects and exploring to essentially "care and maintenance" of their corporate shells.

Sales were split in fiscal 2020 roughly 50% US/CAD, 25% SA/CA, and 25% Asia/Africa; most of profits out of Asia/Africa and a bit of US/CAD. According to management, COVID-19 affected operations in the Canada/US and Americas regions more than it did in the Asia/Africa region, though the Americas also had to bear the costs of shuttering its Columbia operations as well.

Source: Q4 2020 Financial Statements & MDA

The Opportunity

The dearth of exploration and mining discoveries noted above led to a corresponding drop in activity. Major mining companies have largely outsourced exploration and development to juniors; some, most notably Barrick Gold (GOLD), had gotten themselves into financial difficulties in the last bull market by over-leveraging themselves through acquisitions involving debt. These companies would repair their balance sheets, but this led to reduced levels of capital looking for new discoveries. Extrapolate this to the industry at large and it is not hard to see that junior mining spending would absolutely crater. It makes sense to diversify the risk of finding, developing, and producing metals amongst companies. In the last few years, we started to see major and mid-level producers take stakes in developers and explorers to "lay claim" to any positive outcomes the companies may find.

The obvious consequence is that reserves have dropped, which will eventually manifest itself in higher metal pricing (which I believe we are just starting to see) as well as increased exploration. This graph below, presented by Joe Mazumdar of Exploration Insights in January 2020 at the AME conference, shows how Newmont's reserves have dropped over the years:

Source: Exploration Insights, AME January 2020 Presentation

On top of this, we are starting to see an increase in financings by junior companies directly. This is coming from an extended low point for the industry:

Source: Exploration Insights AME Presentation, January 2020

There has been a good run on junior miners after a multi-year bear market:

Data by YCharts

One index that tracks junior mining financings has shown a dramatic uptick in 2020:

Source: O reninc

It may be early yet but the rapid rise in the gold price has likely not been completely reflected in either the major or junior mining companies completely. This metric is an encouraging sign for capital availability in the coming months.

Major Drilling should be a big beneficiary of this capital infusion into the industry as these junior companies need to produce results to advance their projects or to determine viability. After years of difficulties, activity is also needed to ensure they can obtain their next funding round, dependent on their success.

Valuation

Major Drilling had substantial capacity available prior to this fundraising increase by the junior companies. Per their Q4 2020 conference call, the company was operating at roughly 40% capacity; this was inline with their capacity prior to COVID-19 and the run up in metal pricing. Major has also done a good job positioning themselves financially as they have a very conservative balance sheet. As of the end of Q4 2020, Major had $58.4m CAD cash on hand against debt of $51.3m CAD. Per the schedule below, most is not due for several years and the company did note it was pulled as a precaution when COVID-19 hit the world economy; on its Q4 conference call, the company indicated it was going to pay back $20m in Q1.

Source: Q4 2020 Financial Statements

The company has shown itself to be a shrewd manager as well. The company has not been shy to close businesses that do not work, such as its Burkina Faso operations in 2019 and its Colombian operations in 2020. It has also been able to hold the line on its G&A costs in recent years despite inflationary pressures. The company also made an accretive acquisition of Canadian-based Norex Drilling in October 2019, paying 0.94x sales and under 4x EV to EBITDA for the $21m CAD sales business. These multiples are well below what Major currently trades at.

Major is trading near its lows for EV to EBITDA multiple; some of this is due to the long time softness in the industry and also likely due to some of the tough headline numbers:

Data by YCharts

To see the approximate effect of increased sales, we will need to make a few assumptions. The company operated at roughly 40% utilization in 2020 and generated $409.1m in sales. This did include an acquisition as well as the one-time effects of COVID-19. If we assume the company operated at roughly 40% for the whole year (utilization was increasing prior to COVID-19) and that it had a roughly weighted average of rigs available of 604, the average rental price per rig works out to $409.1m/(40% x 604) = $1.7m per rig annually.

The company's adjusted gross margin (which essentially adds back non-cash items like Depreciation & Amortization) sits at 24.0%. This has ticked up in recent years as the company's utilization has improved as well as incorporating the accretive acquisition.

We also know that roughly 9% of the company's sales were to the junior sector, per Major's management. This would equate to just 22 rigs for the year or $37.4m in sales, based on 2020's numbers. Financing activity, based on the Oreninc data, has roughly tripled in recent months. Assuming Major maintains its market share in the increased financing activity, it is not inconceivable to see a revenue boost just from the junior group of $75m which would add $18m in EBITDA right to the bottom line. If we layer that on top of 2020's EBITDA, assuming no incremental contribution from senior producers, it isn't hard to see a full-year revenue of close to $500m CAD and EBITDA of $66m CAD.

Based on Major's closing price today of $6.09 CAD, the company is trading at a market cap of $491m and an EV of $484m. This would leave it with an EV/EBITDA multiple of just 7.3x looking forward. A re-rating to 10x which is closer to its historical average should be more than possible. This would translate to a share price of $8.27 or 36% higher than current levels. This increase still only puts the utilization rate at roughly 50%. I looked back to its peak years of 2012/3 and the company was running at a utilization rate of 75% which management called "peak" at the time. If metal prices continue to rise, this increase to near max utilization would have the company with a revenue run rate of closer to $750m and EBITDA of $130m.

The Takeaway

Major has done a good job preparing itself to take advantage of a long-awaited upturn in the mining industry. Its conservative balance sheet and inexpensive acquisitions have left it with a lot of assets available in the face of increasing liquidity throughout the industry, both with senior producers and junior miners. Major is the ultimate "picks and shovels" play on mining as a whole and its balance sheet has allowed it to continue operating profitably at levels well below capacity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MJDLF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will likely go long through the more liquid TSX ticker MDI.TO