Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) was and continues to be an outstanding company offering an +8% dividend yield. The performance during the pandemic shows the resilience that the company’s products have. Combined with future growth opportunities, I believe that Altria is one of the most grossly undervalued stocks in the market today.

Latest Quarter

Two months ago, I wrote a piece highlighting why I think Altria is a strong buy. Today, I am doubling down in my assessment, backed by the latest financial results. Altria has proved that it can grow, and it can also grow in an environment where people’s purchasing power is limited, showcasing the strength of its products.

During the first six months of 2020, Altria managed to increase EPS by 8.5%, thanks to the strength of its core tobacco products. The increase in operating income has also been possible, thanks to cost reductions. Lower marketing and interest expenses have helped Altria achieve higher margins.

Altria offers a high dividend yield and fundamentally strong business, and yet investors seem to be concerned over the future of the company. Many investors feel tobacco is on the way out, and so is Altria, but the latest results show a very different picture. So, what’s really in store for Altria down the line?

Future Outlook

Altria is best known for its tobacco products, but it also has an array of segments striving to move away from traditional tobacco consumption. Through its controversial JUUL stake, it has exposure to the vaping market. On top of that, Altria has a strategic investment in Cronos (OTC:CRON), which is a cannabis producer and distributor.

However, the most relevant growth prospect at the moment comes at the hands of Helix, where Altria has an 80% exposure, and the main product is on! In the latest quarter, Helix submitted PTMAs with the FDA for all of its products. Furthermore, the oral tobacco segment has grown adjusted OCI by 10.5% over the last six months. The future certainly looks bright for on! and other non-smokable products, but the biggest threat in this regard comes from JUUL.

First off, let it be noted that Altria has already done an honest job at writing off losses from JUUL. However, the segment may continue to deliver little to no growth because many products might be taken off the market by the FDA. This remains to be seen.

Altria has many avenues to continue growing, and its core segment is not as dead as investors think:

According to Statista forecasts, cigarette consumption is expected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR for the period 2020-2023, which is still a healthy growth, and this is reflected in analyst’s EPS estimates.

Recession-Proof Income

The points made above already make Altria a compelling investment, but there’s one thing that, to me, makes Altria a must buy at this point, and that is the resilience of its revenues and stock price. This has been proven over the recent pandemic, but evidence of this can also be found in the 2008 financial recession.

During the 2008 financial crisis, Altria’s stock price fell a lot less than the general market and managed to outperform thereafter. While the general market fell close to 50%, Altria’s stock price fell by around 35%. Also, after an initial halving of the dividend in 2008, Altria managed thereafter to maintain a growing stream of dividend payouts.

Although tobacco consumption’s best days may be behind it, for those that still do smoke, this can be considered a basic necessity, and somewhat comparable from an investment point to consumer staples. Furthermore, one could argue that any further action taken to fight the virus, such as lockdowns, could even increase tobacco consumption as people become more limited in what they can do and spend their money on.

To wrap this up, let’s take a quick look at what might expect to make with Altria over the next 10 years. To do so, we will use some assumptions based on the qualitative assessment made above, as well as looking at the performance over the last 10 years.

From 2009 to 2019, the average yield Altria offered was around 5%. During the same period, the stock price went from around $11.48 to over $50. This implies an annual appreciation of around 16%. Lastly, the dividend payout increased at a rate of around 14% per year during the period. Assuming that you'd invested $100,000 in 2009 and reinvested the dividends, you would have a portfolio valued at around $1.7 million.

By these measures, Altria has been an outstanding investment. We must put these into context, though. The example above assumes you buy in 2009, very near the market bottom after the financial crisis. Furthermore, 2019 currently signifies an all-time high for Altria in terms of the stock price.

Having said this, what can we expect moving forward? Is it realistic to think that Altria can maintain this dividend growth, given the challenges that lie ahead? I think that Altria will not perform as well as in the previous decade, but we can expect the following over the next 10 years:

- Average yield: 7% (Below the current dividend yield and assuming that the yield "stabilizes" around 6% over the next few years)

- Average dividend growth: 8% (Based on the five-year average dividend growth)

- Average stock appreciation: 8% (Based on qualitative analysis and overall historic market performance)

And here are the results:

With a starting investment of $100,000, you’d have $1,059,570.95 by 2030. This does not take into account the effects of taxation. While this may seem optimistic, it is certainly a possibility.

Takeaway

Altria continues to be a must add to your portfolio. No matter what happens in the future, Altria will thrive and will serve well to protect your wealth. The income is incredibly appealing and carries less risk with it than other investments. If you’d like to be a millionaire in 10 years, this might be a good way to achieve it.

