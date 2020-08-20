Despite its quality businesses, it is suffering from a tough market and I expect the shares to fall further before starting a recovery. Avoid.

Essentra (OTCPK:FLRAF, OTC:FLRAY) is a U.K.-listed multinational components manufacturer. It started life as the fibers division of Bunzl (OTCPK:BZLFF, OTCPK:BZLFY) and was demerged in 2005. It has had a mixed time since then, with the business struggling to perform at its best in the past several years. I rate the business well enough but expect a lower yield than before in future and think the investment case in the next couple of years is doubtful, so I would avoid.

Essentra: A Company Supplying Simple Components

The best way to think about Essentra is as suppling relatively simple parts and components which have industrial uses in customers' processes. The items it supplies are plastic injection molded, vinyl dip molded and metallic. They supply a varied base of industrial customers.

The business streamlined last year into three divisions. These are components, packaging and filters. The company is the only global independent provider of filters and such like to the tobacco industry.

Each of these divisions is fairly similarly sized in terms of revenue, but there are big differences when it comes to margins. In its latest full year (2019), for example, the company reported £283.3m of revenue and £60.3m adjusted operating profit in components, a margin of 21.2%, and £303.6m of revenue with £36.2m of adjusted operating profit in filters, a margin of 11.9%. The packaging business, meanwhile, produced only £15.1m of adjusted operating profit on £352.7m of revenue, a margin of only 4.3%, yet still it was that division's best performance in four years.

The company operates in 34 countries from fifty principal manufacturing sites.

Despite decent margins in its components division and a wide industrial customer base, the company has lately struggled to convert revenue into income at high levels. Consider the past couple of years as an example.

Source: company 2019 annual report

Reported net income of £41m while respectable isn't great from a revenue of £974m, and the prior year the net income was smaller still at £28m on a bigger revenue. I think this is symptomatic of the fact that in some of its product markets, while the company reputation may be fine, there is little to differentiate it from competitors and so it is a price taker.

These results were before the impact of COVID-19. That will not help the company in the short-term, I expect. In a trading statement last month, it reported that while like for like revenue was almost flat in June, it had fallen 17% in April and 10% in May.

Overall liquidity at the end of June was around £260m. But the company does carry a fair amount of debt. At the end of 2019 its balance sheet interest bearing loans and borrowings stood at £310m. Meanwhile it was carrying £486m of intangible assets on its balance sheet - an 8% decrease on the prior year, but still substantial. Market cap is currently £802m. So, while the company doesn't face short-term liquidity challenges, its debt while certainly serviceable remains a drag on returns. In a worsening business environment, that will continue to be the case. That has a negative impact on the investment case for Essentra in terms of shareholder return. This comes into focus in regards to the company's dividend payouts.

Essentra's Dividend History

Essentra previously set out its stall as having a progressive dividend policy but that changed in recent years, with the dividend being flat for a number of years in a row. Still, with the payout flat at 20.7%, the yield at today's share price would be a juicy 6.8%.

In March, however, it cancelled its 2019 final dividend on the pretext of COVID-19.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

However, the dividends as planned have been less than fully covered in recent years. The 2019 dividends, if paid out as planned, would not have been fully covered on my calculation, and that is after using the IFRS 16 accounting standard for free cash flow; the previous standard would have shown less free cash flow.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

Realistically, this raises a question mark over the sustainability of the dividend at its previous levels. The fact that it had been held at the same amount for a number of years already signaled that there wasn't a lot of money in the coffers to pay dividends while investing in the business. The dividend no longer being covered by free cash flow makes this point even starker.

Having cancelled the payment of the final dividend, and amidst the broadly tumultuous impact on the economy of COVID-19, the board will surely be tempted either to suspend further dividends, or to reduce the dividend payout level perhaps on an initially temporary basis, with or without an eye to restoring it to its former level once profits pick up again. In any case, I wouldn't bank on the company's historic dividend yield as a guide to what to expect over the next several years.

Conclusion: Essentra Lacks Upside for Now

In 2015, Essentra shares traded over 1,000p. That reflected the fact that it had an attractive collection of businesses and established customer base. I don't think that has changed, but the company has struggled to navigate a seemingly more competitive landscape and its returns have fallen accordingly. Its recent reorganization helps bring focus, although in the short-term the upside may be obscured by COVID-19 and the economic downturn. At 304p, its p/e is 21, which I think is high given the short- to medium-term challenges facing the company.

In the absence of earnings growth for now, the dividend could provide support for the share price. However, I am skeptical that it will be restored to its prior level any time soon as it has been a financial challenge to the company for a number of years.

For now, then, I think there will be harder times for Essentra before good times return, which at some point I expect they will, so I would avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.