Can 'Floating Rate Investments' And Commodities Protect Against Inflation?

We examine three more hedges and find one that will likely work in the years ahead.

While TIPS and broad market stocks do provide some inflation protection, they are not the best.

Introduction

In earlier parts of this series we gave reasons for why inflation could come rather swiftly despite the majority of the crowd being in the deflationary camp. We cautioned though that sooner is not the same as immediate or imminent. As preparation for such an event takes careful planning, we are doing this ahead of time. In the previous article of this series, we looked at two rather popular inflation hedges. We explained why they were popular and gave our rating on their effectiveness. We now step on to three other inflation hedges and give their perks and limitations.

Commodities

Note: When we speak about commodities, we are referring to non-precious metals commodities. The precious metals will be addressed separately in Part 5.

While Treasury Inflation Protection Securities or TIPS and the broad stock market have some correlation to inflation, commodities dial this up to a whole new level. When demand is surging and supply is short, commodities tend to lead the inflation barometer strongly. They are influenced also by other inflationary trends such as labor shortages and wage inflation. A lot of mining supply is in third world countries and high inflation also adversely impacts supply as labor strikes become more frequent.

While commodities do tend to do well during short periods of inflation, one major issue is that over longer time frames, they tend to move lower as we become better and better at extracting and using resources. That's why the commodity index, CRB is now 40% below 1990 levels, even though it would be impossible to argue that we have not had good deal of inflation since then.

Source: Stockcharts

Yes, at the right time point, certain commodities can act as good inflation hedges. However, it's a more of a case of identifying the supply-demand trends for that particular commodity.

Commodities themselves also suffer from two other major problems. The first being that they are very expensive to store in bulk. Investors try to dodge this using futures contracts (or ETFs, which use futures in turn) but that leads to the second problem. Futures contracts often suffer from "roll costs." Majority of commodities spend lot of time in a state of "Contango," which is a condition where prices further out on the futures curve are higher than near-month prices. Hence, selling near-term futures at expiry and buying the next month creates a cost known as "roll costs." This can be best illustrated by looking at natural gas prices. Currently the price for the next futures contract is no different than what it was at the beginning of the year.

Source: Stockcharts

Yet, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG) that's supposedly a play on natural gas is down 24.73% since the beginning of the year.

Data by YCharts

The United States Oil ETF (USO) is down 57%!

Data by YCharts

Overall commodities turn out to be very poor hedges and the roll costs are incredibly destructive.

Verdict: Hedge Rating 0/10

Commodity Producers

While commodities themselves are cumbersome and produce very low returns over the medium term, even if timed perfectly, the commodity producers are quite different. During inflationary booms they can generally benefit from a widening spread between cost of production and selling price of the commodity. They generally tend to benefit from a multiple expansion as well. We can see this during the 2001-2008 boom where commodity producers significantly outperformed the commodity index, inflation and the broader stock market.

Below we show total returns of the Suncor Energy (SU), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and BHP Group (BHP) vs. the CRB commodity and the consumer price index ('CPI').

Data by YCharts

All would have acted as excellent hedges, although some obviously did far better than others. The two big advantages commodity producers have is that there are no storage or roll costs for the investor, unlike with commodities. The other advantage is that while commodities themselves are a non-income producing asset, these stocks pay out hefty dividends which help immensely with total returns.

Today, we have a developing energy supply crunch. We have highlighted this for oil and for natural gas. So in addition to regular inflationary forces that are developing, we have a big setup for oil and natural gas. The confluence of these forces make select oil and natural gas producers possibly the best inflation hedges for the next few years. We have identified these in our recent HDO-Only Update, and will continue to monitor and add to the list.

Verdict: Hedge Rating 8/10

Floating Rate Preferred Shares

We bet you did not expect to see these in an inflation hedging article! But they are quite a solid tool that produce loads of income and can hedge inflationary pressures. Let us give you a quick run through of why they would work.

Preferred shares come in many varieties but in general we can break them down as:

Fixed rate preferreds, which offer a fixed rate for eternity or until they are called. Floating rate preferreds, which offer a floating rate for eternity or until they are called. They are usually linked to LIBOR (to be transitioned to another index soon as LIBOR approaches the end of its life). Fixed to floating rate preferreds which start off with a fixed rate and then move to a floating rate regime and move into the floating rate category above.

The second and third categories are particularly interesting for inflation hedging as they give investors a chance for additional income that offsets the increase in their expenses. These kind of preferred shares work really well with our existing theme as we expect preferred shares to outperform general stock market just based on valuations. So by focusing on these we dodge the valuation bullet as well as create an inflation hedge. Some of the good issues we have recently highlighted can be found here and here.

The biggest issue with these floating rate shares is that they are linked to interest rates and not inflation rates. To the extent interest rates are purposefully kept below inflation, these preferred shares can underperform. The other possible issue is that these forms of hedges can have good cost if you are wrong about inflation. Floating rate preferreds will underperform fixed rate preferreds if inflation and interest rates stay very low. Floating rate preferreds with "floor" rate or minimum reset levels can help bypass this to some extent. We highlighted a couple of such issues (see here and here) that have a floor rate.

Verdict: Hedge Rating 7/10

Conclusion

We have gone through a total of five different inflation hedges over the course of the four articles in this series, including the one above. It must be apparent to our readers which stands out as a clear winner in our opinion. That said, investors always should use a variety of mitigating strategies as a diversified portfolio is better insulated against unknown external shocks. In our final and fifth chapter on this series, we will tackle the two classic inflation hedges, gold and real estate, and square them off against each other.

