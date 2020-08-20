Investors normally favor spin-offs for (1) offering market opportunities that have been validated by the expertise of parent companies; (2) product portfolios that have been incubated using the resources of parent companies; and (3) strong management teams who have been brought in by reputable parent companies. So it used to be that spin-offs were outperforming the market overall, but it isn't that straightforward anymore. It now takes more effort to pick the potential high performers from the batch.

OneConnect (OCFT) is an involved case, the analysis of which reveals conflicting findings. On the one hand, the parent company's holding on to a large ownership stake in the spin-off is a sign of confidence in the business. Another affirmation of Ping An Group's (OTCPK:PNGAY, OTCPK:PIAIF) faith in OneConnect is the composition of its board: 4 out of 9 directors, including the chairman, are former or current high-ranking corporate executives within the Group.

On the other hand, Ping An Group's continuing close association with OneConnect is a cause for concern. While it was perfectly acceptable and sensible for OneConnect to leverage Ping An Group's vast resources before spinning off and going to market, the fact that OneConnect still maintains an extreme degree of reliance on its former parent as an independent entity is unsettling. For one, related-party volume (of ~50% in OneConnect's case) makes it harder to avouch for real growth prospects of the company when it is unaided. Furthermore, conflicts of interest may arise given that Ping An Group is also a critical supplier and financier for OneConnect.

Association with Ping An Group aside, OneConnect is well-positioned to benefit from the digital transformation taking place within the Chinese financial sector that has been responsible for a growing wave of new demand for technology solutions. But association with Ping An Group is suspect in some respects; therefore, we are neutral on OneConnect.

Pre-IPO Stumbles

OneConnect was set up in 2015 as the financial technology arm of Ping An Group and spun out just two years later in 2017. Since then, it has received over $1 billion in financing from Ping An Group. On its own, OneConnect raised $650 million from SoftBank Group's Vision Fund which valued the company at $7.5 billion. (SoftBank has also funded Ping An Group's Good Doctor and Healthcare Technology.)

First reports of OneConnect's initial public offering emerged in March 2018. Given the potential behind its technology platform, OneConnect's IPO, among Ping An Group's other spin-off exercises, was rightfully set to be high-profile. But its struggle to meet performance expectations (as gross margin dipped to negative territory mid-2018 and operating losses widened) had resulted in multiple downward revisions of stated targets - which, for obvious reasons, did not sit well with investors.

OneConnect had initially planned to list in Hong Kong to raise $3 billion; the fundraising goal was later scaled down to $1 billion. In the end, however, the Hong Kong deal did not go through. In mid-2019, following a Phase 1 trade deal softening US-China relations, OneConnect filed to be listed in New York; it eventually had a flat trading debut on 13 December which priced the company at $3.66 billion.

Timeline to IPO

2018 Early 2019 Mid 2019 End 2019 13 Dec 2019 Plan to raise $3b in a Hong Kong listing Slashed Hong Kong target to $1b (implied valuation: $8b) Filed to list in New York under the symbol OCFT Cut fundraising goal from $504m to $260m Sold 31.2m ADSs* for $10 each raising $312m (market valuation: $3.7b)

*Sponsored American Depositary Shares each representing 3 ordinary shares

Mixed Bag: Financials

From June 2018, OneConnect's revenue expanded at a compound quarterly rate of 13.2% from $40.8 million to $109.6 million; this is equivalent to 63.9% on an annual basis. By any standard, OneConnect is still a hypergrowth company capable of doubling its revenue in less than two years.

Despite coronavirus induced disruptions to client operations, OneConnect has been able to pull through with only a slight dip in top line growth figures (22.8% year-over-year in March 2020) thanks to a major shift across financial institutions to contactless customer interactions and a greater emphasis on cost management solutions. The transaction volume processed over the platform - and hence the revenue - is expected to pick up in the second half of the year on the back of demand-side recovery.

Quarterly Trend: Revenue and Year-over-Year Growth

Since the IPO, the company's strategic focus has shifted somewhat from aggressive customer acquisition to organic growth through product enhancements and cost reductions, to expedite the route to profitability. Gross profit increased 51.7% in the two years to June 2020. The trailing 12 months gross margins averaged 28.6%.

Quarterly Trend: Gross Profit and Margin

By optimizing its existing suite of more than 50 products, OneConnect has been able to cut back on R&D expenditure. To H120, the cost revenue ratio for R&D moderated from 45.7% to 39% year-over-year. Sharing in the resources of Ping An Group has been another enabler. Sales and marketing expenses have also been trimmed in efforts to enhance operational efficiency: they fell to 21.4% year-over-year from 31.8% as a percentage of revenue in the second quarter of this year alone.

While cutting costs is natural in difficult times, OneConnect may be jumping the gun on efficiency measures (that are appropriate for more mature software companies) when it should be investing in growing the installed base and the recognition of its platform. The management's intention to continue slashing sales and marketing costs, which were already below R&D in the breakdown of total operating expenses, could be a signal of the company's weakening resolve to carry through with its diversification strategy away from Ping An Group and its subsidiaries as customers to third-party customers.

Opportunity: TaaS for Financial Institutions in Need of Digitization

Technology-as-a-service (TaaS) broadly refers to any technology delivered over the Internet. It brings value by allowing cost-effective access to new applications that leverage the existing onsite infrastructure. This then results in capex savings as well as lower total cost of ownership (which includes the cost of maintenance). TaaS also enables remote access to technologies by mobile workforce and customers - a business consideration that has become especially important in the post COVID-19 era.

For clients, cloud computing is usually a recurring operating expense. OneConnect has structured a slightly variable model with pay-as-you-go pricing that charges based on the usage of the platform, mainly the transaction volume (in the form of loans underwritten, claims processed, databases queried or API calls made) generated through it. This lowers the initial adoption barrier for new customers, for whom OneConnect also waives most of the upfront fees. To cement customer commitment, the company targets cross-selling of essential solutions across functional verticals.

OneConnect's focus on the financial industry is a plus point. Despite the concentration risk - a naturally occurring phenomenon for pure plays - the business model is easy to understand, and cash flows are predictable. As a technology provider, OneConnect serves a niche market of financial institutions, primarily in China and around Greater Asia, so the space is presumably less crowded than, say, retail finance.

Representative Fintech Players in China

Source: iResearch Consulting 2019

Most of the traditional financial sector has been playing catch-up in the technology game initiated by fintech firms. As financial institutions boost spending on strategic themes with focus on long-horizon returns, digital transformation has become the central theme. Among the top digital transformation trends in finance today are artificial intelligence (for customer service), e-banking (as a mobility solution), cybersecurity (including biometrics), cloud storage (that enables cost savings on data infrastructure) and blockchain.

These solutions are becoming increasingly more affordable and accessible as providers such as OneConnect target small and medium-sized financial institutions, among other priority customer groups; their need for operational digitization is particularly high. In 2018, the Chinese financial institutions' technology investments amounted to $33 billion on aggregate, of which 29.4% was channeled to big data, robotic process automation, cloud computing and other advanced technologies, according to iResearch Consulting. The total addressable market for fintech providers in China is forecasted to reach $56 billion in China and $65 billion in East and Southeast Asia by 2023.

At the time of listing, OneConnect was targeting to recruit over 9,000 financial institutions (comprising about 1,000 banks, 150 insurers and 8,000 asset managers) that hold close to 80% ($37.6 trillion as of 2018) of total financial assets in China. OneConnect's customer base, last updated September 2019, numbers around 600 bank clients, 80 insurance clients and 3,000 asset managers.

Live Issue: Stock Performance

Although OneConnect can be defined as a typical pure play associated with growth investing, the stock did exceptionally well during the bear market earning 100% year-to-date. Most of the gain is explained by OneConnect's positive performance against the backdrop of poor comparative results in the American market overall. In that sense, the interest of US investors should be sustained for some time seeing that business prospects in China are more favorable. Taking advantage of the price momentum, OneConnect made an announcement on August 11 of a follow-on public offering of 16.5 million ADSs (a little more than half of the original issuance).

Price Return 3M 6M YTD OCFT 4.39% 53.55% 100.70% S&P 500 -15.45% -0.22% 4.40%

OneConnect's current revenue multiple is at its highest historical level, and so is the enterprise value to sales, which accounts for the company's debt load. Compared to normative P/S ratios of the past, the stock appears expensive. But valuation multiples of fast growing tech companies are an inconclusive matter at best, and fundamental analysis would be more apposite.

Valuation Mar 2020 Jun 2020 TTM P/Sales 9.38 15.73 17.34 EV/Sales 10.94 17.54 20.18

A form of high-level assessment that works for early-stage software businesses is the Rule of 40. Based on this metric, a company's sales growth rate combined with some profit margin should equal or exceed 40%. OneConnect easily outperforms the benchmark, and it did so even during the lows of the first quarter.

Rule of 40 Jun 2019 Sep 2019 Dec 2019 Mar 2020 Jun 2020 YoY Revenue Growth + Gross Margin 115.64% 61.73% 83.03% 57.54% 82.60%

If growth rates stay around their current average of 50% year-over-year - and they might considering the scale of digital transformation processes within finance in China and beyond - the company may become profitable in the next three years.

Operating cash flows are negative but the company maintains a good cash buffer:

Balance Sheet Dec 2018 Dec 2019 Total Cash & ST Investments 465.8 429.9 Total Operating Expenses 122.6 127.9 Years of Cash Runway 3.8 3.4

Risk: Overreliance on Ping An

We think that OneConnect's dependence on Ping An Group is unhealthy. While the parent's retaining of some shares (34.57% as of the last reporting date) in carve-out type spin-offs is common, Ping An Group has also taken up several other roles - as the key customer, a co-developer of applications and the early tester of new products in the business of its former fintech solutions unit. The formal basis of this oversized partnership is the strategic cooperation agreement that extends through 2030.

Multifarious Relationships with Ping An Group

Ping An Group Principal shareholder Primary customer Provider of technology infrastructure Partner in technology development Early user in software testing

Source: Author's, OneConnect Form F-1

Strategic alliances on their own are beneficial contracts that help partners maximize outcomes through pooling of resources. From OneConnect's perspective, the advantages of working with Ping An Group are clear to see. Their joint development of applications has allowed OneConnect to start paring R&D costs down, in a bid to reach profitability.

But OneConnect's overemphasis on its partnership with Ping An Group may be a sign of complacency. While admitting that the Group has been responsible for much of its growth so far, the management does not hesitate to reaffirm its expectation that Ping An will continue to drive growth for OneConnect. We would prefer OneConnect to be assertive about charting its own, exogenous, path to growth as grounds for partial, if not complete, disentanglement from the Group.

Revenue from "third-party" customers is rising but Ping An Group has been shoring up the growth rates:

% change Ping An Group* Third-party customers 2018-2019 +41.6% +107.2% (share of revenue rose from 35.3% to 44.4%) 1H19-1H20 +40.7% +38.6% (share of revenue fell from 55.5% to 51.5%)

*Ping An Group including Lufax, an online wealth management platform

Source: Author's, OneConnect

Conclusion

Ping An Group has spun out a number of units in strategic moves to unlock shareholder value. OneConnect is probably the strongest among them due to its niche product positioning as well as the growth potential of the market it serves. With imminent recovery in China post-coronavirus, the company's growth trajectory will continue unabated. With that said, investors should bear in mind that its intrinsic value is obscured by Ping An Group's deep-rooted support for OneConnect.

